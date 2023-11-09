Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals: Score Early Savings on Roomba, Eufy and More

Sure, you can run the vacuum around yourself. It's what people have been doing for decades, and it works just fine. But we're all just so busy now, maybe it's time to hand that little task off to someone -- or something -- else. You could try and get your kids to do it, but the more reliable approach is probably to just get a robot to help out instead. Robot vacuums are all the rage right now and some even mop your hard floors as well. And while you can spend a small fortune, this Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself without breaking the bank.

There are tons of robot vacuums on the market from some of the biggest names around as well as some relative newcomers, but this Black Friday they all have something in common -- they're available cheaper than would otherwise be the case. So whether you're looking for a robot vacuum to clean just a couple of rooms every once in a while or something a little more heavy-duty, there should be a deal for you. And some of these things even empty themselves so that you don't have to. We really do live in the future and it's now cheaper than you might expect. We've collected a list of the best robot vacuum deals you're likely to find this Black Friday and we'll be updating it as we go so be sure to check back if you don't see one that fits your needs just yet.

Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba Combo j9 Plus: $999 The iRobot Roomba Combo j9 Plus can clean both carpets and floors, empty itself, and sense whether it needs to vacuum or mop on the fly. Details Save $400 $999 at Amazon

Shark EZ RV910AE: $277 This Shark EZ RV910AE robot vacuum has an XL self-empty base that can hold enough dirt for up to 45 cleans before it needs to be emptied. Details Save $273 $277 at Walmart

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a robot vacuum?

Any time when a great robot vacuum is available at a discount is a good time to buy, and Black Friday is as good a time as any. Discounts are already available on some of the biggest and best models we've seen and while discounts don't tend to be hard to come by throughout the year, Black Friday is often the focus for retailers and device makers alike. If you see a robot vacuum at a price that suits your budget, now is the time to act.

Where is the best place to buy a robot vacuum on Black Friday?

Our research has so far surfaced deep robot vacuum discounts at most of the big online retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. With Walmart's Black Friday sale now live and Amazon's Black Friday deals coming up soon, you'll have plenty of choice when it comes to deals. Strong savings are available right now, but we'll be keeping an eye out across all of the usual suspects to make sure that you don't miss a thing.