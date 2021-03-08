HolidayBuyer's Guide

Black Friday by Chicco - 20% off select items

Expires in 1 week

Save on Cyberpowerpc RX 580 Gaming PC - Starting at $699

Expires in 1 week

Save on Cyberpowerpc RX 580 Gaming PC - Starting at $699.  Item is eligible: No interest if paid in full within 12 months with the Amazon.com Store Card. PLUS: Save $20 on Microsoft Office when You Purchase a qualifying PC, Mac, Tablet, or iPad - (restrictions apply).

Acer Predator Gaming Laptops - Starting at $1,498.99

Expires in 1 week

Acer Predator Gaming Laptops - Starting at $1,498.99 - Item is eligible: No interest if paid in full within 12 months with the Amazon.com Store Card. Plus: Save $20 on Microsoft Office when You Purchase a qualifying PC, Mac, Tablet, or iPad. (restrictions apply)

Callaway Golf Pre-Owned Pre-Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off + free shipping

Expires in 1 day
Callaway Golf Pre-Owned discounts select items via the coupons listed below as part of its Pre-Black Friday Sale. Plus, coupon code "EMFS16M" stacks to bag free shipping sitewide. (Shipping usually adds a flat $9.95.) Some exclusions may apply. The deals, each ending November 22:
MDK for PC / Mac for free

GOG offers downloads of MDK for Windows and Mac for free. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 for this action shooting game.
Signature Design by Ashley Bedroom Package for $649 + free shipping

JCPenney offers the Signature Design by Ashley Rudolph Bedroom Package in Dark Brown bundled with the Sierra Sleep Tori LTD Mattress Set for $649 with free shipping. That's $75 under our June mention, a savings of up to $1,871, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes twin to queen and includes a headboard, footboard, rails, nightstand, dresser, mirror, mattress, and box spring.
Cathay Pacific Flights to Asia from $472 roundtrip

Expires in 3 weeks
Cathay Pacific via DealBase discounts select Cathay Pacific Roundtrip Flights to Asia with prices starting from $472.16. (On the Dealbase landing page, click on "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this offer.) This price is valid on flights departing on January 18, 2018, from Los Angeles, CA, (LAX) with arrival in Hong Kong (HKG) and return on January 25. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on a 5-star airline today by at least $172. Book this travel deal by December 15 for travel from January 1, 2018, through May 23, 2018.

All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Samsung 32-Inch Full HD 1080p LED HDTV 2015 Model (UN32J5003) Bundle

Expires in 1 week

Bundle includes a Samsung 32-Inch Full HD 1080p LED HDTV 2015 Model (UN32J5003) with 2x 6ft High Speed HDMI Cable Black, Universal Screen Cleaner for LED TVs & SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter

LG OLED OLED65B7P-U 4K HDR Smart TV 2017 Model 65-inch (Refurbished)

Condition: Refurbished Display Size: 65 Inches Display Technology: OLED Resolution: 3840X2160

code: MPBF17
Klipsch 300W Wireless Powered Subwoofer for $174, padding + free shipping

Expires in 1 day
Newegg offers the Klipsch R-10SWi 10" 300-watt Powered Subwoofer for $174 via the steps below. With free shipping, that's $55 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $25, excluding padding. It features low pass crossover, phase control, 32Hz to 120Hz frequency response, and a 10" front-firing woofer. Deal ends November 22. To get this deal:
  1. Add the Klipsch R-10SWi 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer to your cart for $199
  2. pad your order to over $200
  3. checkout via MasterPass and apply coupon code "MPBF17" for a final price (padding excluded) of $174
Carnival 5Nt Cozumel Cruise in January '18 from $518 for 2

Expires in 1 week
Vacations to Go offers a Carnival Cruise 5-Night Mexico Cruise for Two with prices starting at $518. That's the lowest price we could find by $90. This roundtrip cruise aboard the Carnival Triumph departs from New Orleans, LA, on January 15. Additional fees and taxes may apply. Book this travel deal by December 4.
code: INDIGO40
Levi's Early Access Black Friday Sale: 40% off sitewide + free shipping

Expires in 6 days
Levi's cuts an extra 40% off sitewide via coupon code "INDIGO40". Plus, it can be applied to sale items. Even better, all orders receive free shipping. That's the best sitewide discount we've seen from Levi's this year; it's also tied with last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Deal ends November 27.
code: SCW477
Advance Auto Parts coupon: 30% off sitewide + free shipping w/ $25

Expires in 6 days
Advance Auto Parts takes 30% off sitewide via coupon code "SCW477". (A $50 maximum discount applies.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $9.99. (You can also spend $25 or more to qualify for free shipping.) Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends November 27.
iKayaa Female Mannequin Torso Dress Form for $26 + free shipping

Expires in 2 weeks
Lovdock offers the iKayaa Female Mannequin Torso Dress Form in several colors (Beige pictured) for $25.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dress form elsewhere. It includes a tripod stand. Deal ends December 10.
Set of 5 Designer Winter Scarves for $29 + free shipping

Expires in 1 day
13 Deals offers this Set of 5 Designer Winter Scarves for $29.49 with free shipping. At $5.90 each, that's the lowest price we could find for a similar selection by at least $111. The included brands are Macy's, Rampage, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, DKNY, and Steve Madden. The selection will be chosen at random. Deal ends November 22.

Stocking up? Buy three sets of five for $74.70 with free shipping, or $4.98 each.
code: 17HOLIDAY10
Ultimate Guide to Game Development with Unity for $10

Udemy offers the Ultimate Guide to Game Development with Unity for $10. (You may need to enter coupon code "17HOLIDAY10" to see this price.) That's $185 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes 12 hours of video content.
Delta Airlines Fares to Hawaii from $362 roundtrip

Expires in 3 weeks
Delta Airlines via ShermansTravel offers United Airlines Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii from select cities in the U.S. with prices starting from $361.61. (On the Shermans Travel landing page, click on "here" in the main paragraph to see this sale.) This price is valid on flights departing on January 17, 2018, from San Diego, CA, (SAN) with arrival in Kahului, HI, (OGG) and return on January 24. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $21. Book this travel deal by December 16.

All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
code: DN60
The North Face Router Transit Backpack for $60 + free shipping

Expires in 1 day
Proozy offers The North Face Router Transit Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $119.99. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $60. With free shipping, that's $5 below our August mention and the lowest price we could find now by $25. It features interior and exterior zippered and slip pockets, a padded laptop compartment, and two-way zip-around closure. Deal ends November 22.
Red Pocket 1-Year Prepaid SIM Kit w/ 2GB Data for $185 + free shipping

Red Pocket Store via eBay offers its Red Pocket 1-Year Prepaid Plan SIM Kit with 2GB LTE Data + Unlimited Talk & Text for $185 with free shipping. That's roughly $15 per month, which is what Red Pocket typically charges for its 1GB data plan with 1,000 minutes of talktime and 1,000 text messages. (For further comparison, the most comparable unlimited plan they offer features 1.5GB of data, and is $25/month.) The kit includes GSMA, GSMT and CDMA LTE SIM cards.
code: BLACKNOVEMBER
$14.00

SanDisk 32GB Extreme Plus UHS-I SDHC Card for $14 + free shipping

SanDisk offers its SanDisk 32GB Extreme Plus UHS-I U3 Class 10 SDHC Card for an in-cart price of $13.75. Plus, coupon code "BLACKNOVEMBER" bags free shipping. That's $14 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $13.) It features read speeds of up to 90MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s.
iMac i5 Skylake Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop for $1,399 + $16 s&h

Expires in 4 days
ExperCom offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.2GHz 27" Retina 5K All-in-One Desktop for $1,399 plus $15.50 for shipping. That's the best deal today by $246 and the second-lowest price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw one for just $16 less in August.) Features include an Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core processor, 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display, 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive, AMD Radeon R9 M380 2GB graphics, 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, Gigabit Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, USB 3.0, and OS X 10.11 (El Capitan). Deal ends November 25.

Note: It's part of the ExperCom Black Friday Sale.
Special Holiday Price
PRICE DROP
$1,499.99

Special Holiday Price

LG OLED is the gift you’ve been wanting, now at a price you’ve been waiting for. Shown: 55-inch, Model OLED55B7A

Switchmate: Lighting & Device Controller
$69.99

Switchmate: Lighting & Device Controller

Snaps over your existing light switch or plug for instant Smart Home control!

Amcrest ProHD Security Cam
code: PRHDBFCM
$59.99

Amcrest ProHD Security Cam

With the Amcrest 1080p WiFi Security Camera you can watch and talk to your loved ones from anywhere in the world.

August Smart Lock Pro
Includes August Connect
$249.00

August Smart Lock Pro

Go keyless to lock and unlock your door with your phone and control your lock using Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

DJI Mavic Pro
code: BFCNET
$889.00

DJI Mavic Pro

Small and powerful, take anywhere, folding drone that's easy to fly and takes incredible 4K images.

Plug it in. Stop intruders
$299.00

Plug it in. Stop intruders

Get $200 off the Beacon package. It's wireless, 24/7 protection with no long-term contracts—for a price that can't be beat.

Moviepass
iPhone or Android Required
$6.95

Moviepass

Access to Unlimited Movies in Theaters Nationwide for a super low fee. Now just $6.95 a month,* for a limited time only.

iBaby M6S Monitor
code: CNET
$134.43

iBaby M6S Monitor

Exceptional 1080p video, two-way audio, smart alerts and sensors make it easy and simple to keep your family safe and sound.

Dell XPS 13
8th-Gen Core i7
$999.99

Dell XPS 13

Superb 13.3-inch FHD "Infinity-Edge" display, 8th-Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Win 10.

Lenovo Yoga 920
CNET 4.5 Starslk
$1,229.99

Lenovo Yoga 920

13.9-inch FHD "Pen-Enabled" Touch display, 8th-Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM , 256GB SSD and Win 10

Amazon Music Unlimited
New Subscribers Only
$0.99

Amazon Music Unlimited

Enjoy tens of millions of songs with new releases every week for under a $1 per month for the first 3 months.