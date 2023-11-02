X
The Holiday Head Start Sale at B&H Is Packed With Early Black Friday Deals

You don't have to wait for the big day to save hundreds on TVs, tablets, laptops, headphones, monitors and other top tech.

With Black Friday just weeks away, a number of retailers have decided to kick off the holiday shopping season ahead of the big day. Right now, B&H has huge markdowns on a wide array of top tech, including TVs, laptops, media streamers, soundbars, headphones and more as part of its Holiday Head Start sale.  

See at B&H

To save you time and effort, we've gone through the sale to find the very best bargains available now and highlighted them below. Some of these early Black Friday deals expire sooner rather than later, so be sure to check the product page to see exactly when each discount will expire.  

Apple M2 MacBook Pro: $1,799

Save $200

This 14-inch MacBook Pro has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with the M2 Pro 10-core chip to make this a great portable option for creatives or anyone looking for a powerful workstation. 

$1,799 at B&H
Beats Studio Buds Plus: $130

Save $40

Battery life Rated up to 6 hoursNoise Canceling YesMultipoint NoWater-Resistant Yes (IPX4-- splash-proof)

This transparent model of the Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds was released earlier this year. They look great and sound great, too. Plus, these buds offer solid noise canceling, excellent voice calling performance and are IPX4-rated splash-proof. At this price, they're a fantastic deal -- but this offer expires Nov. 5.

$130 at B&H
LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED Evo TV: $1,597

Save $900

OLED TVs are hard to beat, and according to CNET's David Katzmaier, the LG C3 sets the standard for high-end picture quality. This 65-inch model will work well for most entertainment spaces, and right now it's less than $1,600. Be quick, though -- this offer ends Nov. 5.

$1,597 at B&H

More big bargains worth checking out at B&H:

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

You'll find deals on hundreds of other items as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at B&H to find even more savings on the latest technology. 

