The Holiday Head Start Sale at B&H Is Packed With Early Black Friday Deals
You don't have to wait for the big day to save hundreds on TVs, tablets, laptops, headphones, monitors and other top tech.
With Black Friday just weeks away, a number of retailers have decided to kick off the holiday shopping season ahead of the big day. Right now, B&H has huge markdowns on a wide array of top tech, including TVs, laptops, media streamers, soundbars, headphones and more as part of its Holiday Head Start sale.
To save you time and effort, we've gone through the sale to find the very best bargains available now and highlighted them below. Some of these early Black Friday deals expire sooner rather than later, so be sure to check the product page to see exactly when each discount will expire.
This 14-inch MacBook Pro has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with the M2 Pro 10-core chip to make this a great portable option for creatives or anyone looking for a powerful workstation.
This transparent model of the Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds was released earlier this year. They look great and sound great, too. Plus, these buds offer solid noise canceling, excellent voice calling performance and are IPX4-rated splash-proof. At this price, they're a fantastic deal -- but this offer expires Nov. 5.
OLED TVs are hard to beat, and according to CNET's David Katzmaier, the LG C3 sets the standard for high-end picture quality. This 65-inch model will work well for most entertainment spaces, and right now it's less than $1,600. Be quick, though -- this offer ends Nov. 5.
More big bargains worth checking out at B&H:
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): $60 (save $40)
- Philips 23.8-inch 241V8L 1080p HD monitor: $80 (save $60)
- Bose TV speaker soundbar: $199 (save $80)
- Lenovo 16-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop (512GB): $699 (save $300)
- Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: $2,398 (save $900)
- Apple M2 Mac Mini (256GB): $499 (save $100)
- Samsung 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) tablet: $230 (save $120)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra USB 3.0 flash drive: $33 (save $67)
- Canon Pixma TR150 wireless portable printer: $179 (save $70)
- HP 16-inch EliteBook 865 G9 laptop (512GB): $649 (save $1,050)
- Samsung 85-inch CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K smart TV: $898 (save $200)
- LG 35-inch UltraWide 1440p HDR curved monitor: $419 (save $180)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2: $130 (save $320)
- Bose Headphones 700: $279 (save $80)
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $90 (save $10)
You'll find deals on hundreds of other items as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at B&H to find even more savings on the latest technology.
