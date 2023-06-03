Amazon Echo Pop Review: A Cut-Down Echo Dot Made Pretty

7.9 Amazon Echo Pop $40 at Best Buy $40 at Target $40 at B&H Photo-Video You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Echo Pop Like Great looking

The Amazon Echo is a great smart speaker, especially for $100, and it is easily able to fill a room with full-sounding music. The company makes a bunch of cheaper speakers too, including the new Echo Pop, and while that speaker is not very musical its real talents lie elsewhere.

There is no doubt that the $40 Pop is the best looking smart speaker for the money -- with its funky cone shape and clean lines. It also manages to be a little cheaper than most of its competition -- including Amazon's own Dot -- and it does this with a judicious bit of feature cutting. It's a great digital assistant, too, with a snappy processor, sensitive microphones and intelligible dialogue.

Of the three speakers I tested at this price -- the Nest Mini, the Dot and the Pop -- it was the Pop that came out on top for audio performance. But the difference was marginal. If this was a deli sandwich, layered with cold cuts, the Pop would have one more slice of ham over the others. It may offer a little bit more, but it still tasted exactly the same.

If you're buying the Pop it's because you want a voice assistant that's more style-centric, and will use it to control a soundbar, for example. But is that what it's for, looking good? The Pop may be cute, and it's fun, but it really does need to do more to differentiate itself from the more talented Dot. As a result, the Amazon Dot is the better buy right now.

Dotting the Is

Amazon Echo Pop Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Echo Pop is a smart speaker which Amazon says is designed for small rooms. It's definitely compact at only 3.9 inches wide, 3.6 inches high and a shallow 3.3 inches deep. Imagine the Echo Dot cut diagonally in half -- in a little bit of symbolism -- or the Google Nest Mini when tilted on its side. It features a natty border around the speaker -- with the activity light at the very top -- and the back of the unit is conical, like a downlight bulb. The speaker comes in a choice of colors: black, off-white, light purple and a darkish green.

Unlike most smart speakers the Pop is front-firing and features a 1.9-inch woofer, which is a little bigger than the Dot's. Behind the "light ring" at the top the unit only includes three buttons -- a mute and volume up and down. That's right, it's missing the action button which enables you to physically activate Alexa instead of saying the wake word. Some people may miss that capability in the Pop, but anyone who uses Google speakers regularly won't notice its lack at all.

The Echo Pop features three buttons on top Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Pop features Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which has a claimed 20% speed increase, the device can also extend a home mesh network with Eero capability built in. However, for an extra $10 the Dot includes indoor temperature detection and a proximity sensor which is most useful for banging your hand down on it to stop it like an alarm clock.

Setup and performance

That this speaker is really a cut-down Dot became obvious as soon as I opened the Amazon Alexa app on an Android phone. The setup app recognized the Pop as an Echo Dot, and I found this initially confusing as we do have a number of Amazon devices dotted around the office. Apart from that, setup was just as simple as setting up any other smart speaker with a step by step guide -- the routine will even use the Wi-Fi password saved in your phone, if you want.

Smart speakers around $40 have always done one thing well -- listen for your questions and then answer them -- but at a pinch they will also do podcasts acceptably. I peppered both the Pop and the Dot with questions and found that they were both able to answer most queries instantaneously -- whether it was for the weather or a podcast. Alexa's responses were clear and not congested-sounding, even at maximum volume.

Meanwhile, at home I use Google Home speakers, and I tried testing those speakers with a specific request. I'm not much of a podcast listener, but I couldn't get Google to recognize the "Play Smartless" command. It kept wanting to play "spotless", even when talking directly into the speaker. This happened with the Nest Mini, the Home Mini and a Lenovo smart clock. It's definitely a problem with my Australian accent -- rounding my Rs worked, but the Echos didn't have an issue at all in the same environment.

As I mentioned before, devices like the Pop are also great when used to control a separate speaker -- whether it's a soundbar, a "dumb" tabletop or a stereo system. If you simply want to listen to music on the cheap, then buy anything else. A Bluetooth speaker at the same price will blow the Pop away. On that point, my own mother uses a Google Home Mini as her main music speaker -- despite owning a respectable stereo system -- and the whole idea just gives me the heebeegeebees.

As you can tell, I've never been a fan of music listening through either the Google Home mini or the Nest Mini. I tested the Amazon Echo against these as well as the Amazon Dot. The Echo Pop sounded a little bit better than all of the above, and even a little better for voices. None of them go very loud, and though the Dot was able to push the mid-range to get a little more volume at the highest level it was distorted -- particularly with the Hives' track Tick Tick Boom, with noticeable compression coming and going in waves.

I also compared the Pop against the more expensive HomePod Mini, and while it's not as room-filling as the Amazon Echo Dot, it's definitely better at music than the $50 speakers -- and it has the same footprint. For example, the Pop struggled to reproduce bass of any kind, and it sounded small with my usual test track, Yulunga (Spirit Dance) by Dead Can Dance. The Apple was better able to reproduce the deep bass notes of the song as well as make the hall where Lisa Gerrard is singing on the recording come alive.

Should you buy it?

The Amazon Echo Pop is cute as a button and I can see it gracing many a teenage bedroom. It offers almost everything you want from a voice assistant -- excellent microphones, quick responses and clear diction. However, apart from the pretty coat of paint I'm left wondering why this speaker would exist otherwise. It does less than the Echo Dot and is not that much cheaper, and unless you have a problem with the little puffball Dot you should probably buy that instead.