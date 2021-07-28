Best Roku for 2021

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Roku Ultra is nearly identical to the Streaming Stick Plus as far as functionality, with a few additional features. It's a box, not a streaming stick; it supports Ethernet for wired connectivity; and it can take advantage of Dolby Vision for 4K HDR streaming. It also has a few nifty remote features including an improved bundled controller that has a headphone jack and two programmable buttons plus a remote finder feature to help you locate it when it inevitably gets lost under the couch.

Most will be happy saving the extra cash and getting an Express 4K Plus or Streaming Stick Plus, but if you want the best Roku has to offer, the Ultra is for you.

