Best Oculus Quest 2 accessories for 2021

The powerful and affordable Oculus Quest 2 brings virtual reality as close as it's ever been to the mainstream. Facebook's VR gaming system is cable-free, which is a must-have for a truly great VR experience. While prices start at $299 for the 128GB version, it's pretty bare-bones: the VR headset and two controllers. And while you can play with the Oculus Quest 2 just like that, a slew of accessories are available to take your VR experience to the next level.

Here's a look at some of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories out there. I've included several I bought myself, along with others that are highly rated by buyers online. I'll be adding more top Oculus Quest 2 accessories and will update this list as I try them out.

Amazon If you're looking for a little protection for the Oculus Quest 2 head unit (yes, people have been known to drop them), a head face cover will help. The NUFR comes in various colors for around $16, with the price varying slightly by color.

Amazon When I was looking to upgrade to an "elite" head strap, I didn't necessarily want to spend $50 for the official Oculus Elite Head Strap. I was looking for an Oculus Quest accessories bundle that combined accessories and found this one from Esimen, which includes a nice carrying case. So far, after a month of use, everything is holding up well. Another version of this is sold under the Masiken brand on Amazon. It looks the same and costs about the same.

Amazon I wanted a little bit more of a challenge when doing workout games like Thrill of the Fight, Fitness VR, The Climb and The Climb 2, Beat Saber and many others, so I looked into getting some wearable weights. From my research I found that weighted gloves rather than wrist weights were the way to go. Just be warned that you should proceed at your own risk with these (you could injure yourself), but it certainly does increase the intensity of your workouts. Each glove only adds a pound of weight, but that's more than you think. They fit inside the controllers fine.

FramesDirect You can certainly play with the Oculus 2 while wearing glasses, but it is more comfortable without. That's where a set of prescription lens inserts comes in. Oculus has partnered with FramesDirect to provide such Rx inserts, with prices starting at $80 for the VirtuClear inserts. There are other Oculus VR Rx lens inserts out there, including ones from VR Lens Lab and WidmoVR, but I've only tried the VirtuClear lenses. They work well and are easy enough to remove so someone who doesn't require glasses can play.

Amazon Plenty of Oculus games are designed to make you sweat. That's why it's a good idea to get a silicone or faux leather face cover that you can easily wipe off after each gaming session. I bought this Vokoo bundle that also includes a controller grip set and a lens cover. (It's important to protect your lenses from the sun and getting knocked.) Everything fit well and is working fine, so no complaints. I also found this Veer bundle that also includes a front face protector silicone cover for $20. It may actually be a better deal since it includes more, but I haven't tried it.

Amazon The Oculus Quest 2 has a couple of excellent table tennis games that are already shockingly realistic (I play Eleven Table Tennis). But if you want add even more, turn your Quest controller into what feels like a real pingpong paddle with a paddle grip. The weight balance is a little different, but it's close enough to give you the sensation you're truly holding one. It's a little hardcore, but it's a must-have if you play a lot of virtual table tennis.

David Carnoy/CNET While you can use any corded headphones with the Oculus Quest 2, there are a handful of official "Oculus-ready" headsets, including Logitech's G Pro Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2. It seems sturdy and is comfortable for an over-ear pair, with memory foam ear pads that passively seal out ambient noise. You get a short cord (with a Velcro strip) that's designed for the Oculus Quest 2, along with other cord accessories that allow you to use the Oculus Quest headset with your PC and other consoles. The boom microphone is detachable. I was focused a little more on the comfort factor -- and wearing these during a workout VR game will raise the temp on your head a bit -- but they sound good too.

Best Buy If you're looking for a more comfortable gaming experience, upgrading to an "elite" strap is the way to go. This is the official Oculus version, but I bought that knockoff Esimen accessories bundle instead. It's been fine, but if you want the official elite strap version... this is it.

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want to wear full-size headphones while playing, the Logitech G333 earbuds are a good alternative. They come with a custom-length short cord (and Velcro strap) designed for Oculus headsets. The cord leading to the right bud is longer so you wear that cord behind your neck, which allows you to leave them hanging when you don't have the buds in your ears. While they're nothing too fancy as far as earbuds go, they do have a sturdy cord, and feel sturdy overall, and are well-designed for Oculus Quest 2 use. They deliver solid sound if you get a tight seal (a few different sized tips are included). There are plenty of cheaper earbuds options for Oculus Quest 2 -- you can find them here. However, I haven't tried them. Some don't seem as durable as the Logitech G333.

Amazon The Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 is exactly what it sounds like. It's a resting place for your Oculus 2 head unit and controllers when you're not using them, and includes rechargeable batteries for your controllers as well as a USB-C cable and power adapter (you plug the cable into the dock). The dock also comes with a little magnetic USB-C adapter that you plug into the USB-C port on the Oculus headset. You then dock the head unit and the integrated magnetic charger connects to the adapter. I was able to charge the Oculus 2 headset unit even with an elite head strap on it, but you have to take off any grips you might have on the controllers to charge those.

Amazon I haven't tried this Oculus Quest accessories combo out yet but it gets high marks on Amazon and seems like a good way to attach an external battery (not included) for extended gameplay sessions. There's a magnetic docking area on the back of the comfort strap. You simply stick the adhesive metal plate onto any external battery and the battery then sticks to the comfort strap.

Amazon If all you're looking for is a lens cover, this Orzero VR Lens Protect Cover is one of the more popular options for just less than $10. Personally, I look for accessory bundles that include a lens cover, but some people only want this lens protector accessory.

Amazon You can play Oculus PC VR games on your Quest 2 but you need a Link cable, although Oculus has been refining its Air Link wireless option (over Wi-Fi) to be more reliable. The official Oculus Link Cable costs $79, but lots of less expensive versions are available, including this 20-foot KRX data transmission and charging cable.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for an external battery to attach to your headset to get more juice, this 10,000-mAh Aukey is a good option for less than $20. You'll have to figure out a way to mount it to your headset. I made a DiY mount with a stick-on magnet I put on the back of an Elite Head Strap knockoff and then I stuck an adhesive plate on the battery. It worked great. Magnets are your friends when it comes to mounting. (Like all other Aukey products on Amazon, this one is currently unavailable there, but you can buy it direct at the link below.)

