Best Vitamins for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails of 2023

Missing out on essential nutrients? Keep your body healthy with the best hair, skin and nails vitamins.

Updated on Oct. 19, 2023

Written by  Taylor Leamey
If you are currently dealing with brittle hair and nails or acne-prone skin, vitamin supplements might be for you. Hair, skin and nails vitamins contain nutrients that can supplement or prevent vitamin deficiencies that may be affecting your health. There are plenty of vitamin supplements on the market, but some won't be the best for you. Our experts have cured this list by scouring the internet, studying the market, reading hundreds of customer reviews and understanding which vitamins are best for your hair, skin and nails. Here is what they found.

Before we dive into the good stuff, I want to make a quick note on units of measurement. Unfortunately, things aren't standardized. Depending on the company, the label may have nutrients listed in milligrams or micrograms, which can be confusing. One milligram is equal to 1,000 micrograms. So it's common to see content for biotin in the thousands when listed in mcg. 

Best overall vitamins for hair, skin and nails

There are a lot of multivitamins that claim that they can improve hair, skin and nails, however, you need to pay attention to the ingredients. The best overall vitamins for hair, skin and nails include vitamin B7 (biotin), collagen, vitamin C and omega-3s. 

Vitamin B7 is essential for the health of your hair, skin and nails. But it isn't the type of thing you can stock up on -- taking a ton of biotin doesn't amplify the benefits. Collagen is a protein that makes up connective tissue. As we age and our production of collagen decreases, the once-tight fibers become more like a maze. This translates to wrinkles on the face. Supplements include collagen to help your skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles. Vitamin C has various benefits for the body, and it also increases collagen production in your body. Lastly, Omega-3s help maintain the cholesterol-derived layer of our skin cells. They contribute to the shine of your hair and keep your scalp healthy. Studies have found that it can also help treat the symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions. 

Best vitamins for hair, skin and nails in 2023

$12 at Amazon

Best overall vitamin for hair, skin and nails

Nature's Bounty Extra Strength Hair, Skin and Nails

Nature's Bounty Extra Strength multivitamin is the best overall hair, skin and nail vitamin because of its robust nutrient composition. It's also one of the most affordable multivitamins you can find at $10 for a 150-capsule bottle. The dosage is three soft gel capsules each day -- not the worst I've seen, but not the best either. 

Vitamin A and zinc are included in this multivitamin to promote collagen production. You also get 100% of your daily recommended amount of vitamin D, which may help clear up acne. Unlike other options available, Nature's Bounty multivitamin includes horsetail for thinning hair and skin health. That said, a 2019 review of research found insufficient evidence to establish horsetail as an effective treatment for hair loss. 

Nature's Bounty also includes a significant amount of biotin (vitamin B7) at 5,000 mcg per serving. That sounds like a lot, but no side effects have been reported in doses of up to 10,000 mcg (10 mg) of biotin. However, experts note that supplementing biotin at high levels can cause false or low test results for immunoassays, which use biotin as part of the testing method. That's something to consider for upcoming doctor's appointments. 

  • Price: $
  • Form: Gel capsule
  • Serving size: Three gel capsules
  • Supply: 50 days

Pros:

  • Affordable multivitamin at only $12 a bottle
  • USP certified, meaning the factories meet FDA good manufacturing practices 
  • Lasts for 50 days

Cons:

  • The vitamins are not third-party certified for purity
  • Not an option for vegans because they contain gelatin
Box of Nature's Bounty hair, skin and nail softgel vitamin
$14 at Olly

Best gummy vitamin for hair, skin and nails

Olly Undeniable Beauty Hair, Skin and Nails

Olly Undeniable Beauty gummy vitamins promote hair, skin and nail health with key ingredients biotin, vitamin C, vitamin E and keratin. Vitamin E has been linked to treating eczema by suppressing inflammation. Vitamin C aids in collagen production and UV skin protection

Olly Undeniable Beauty Hair, Skin and Nails vitamins contain a large dose of biotin at 2,500 mcg. I was also glad to see 50 mg keratin included in the Olly Undeniable Beauty vitamin. Keratin is the basic component in our hair, skin and nails. While the research into the effectiveness of taking additional keratin supplements is lacking, it's a good option for people with a keratin deficiency. 

Olly is naturally flavored and colored with sweet potatoes, apples, cherries, radish, carrot and blueberry juices. Reviews of Olly suggest these grapefruit-flavored gummies taste good. Note that some reviewers say the smell is off-putting in some batches. I like Olly because of the depth of the product line. If you're looking for a vitamin that only targets hair or nail health, you have that option. 

  • Price: $
  • Form: Gummy 
  • Serving size: Two gummies
  • Supply: 30 days

Pros:

  • Products from Olly are third-party tested and are NSF certificated 
  • Affordable and taste great
  • Great for those that don’t like swallowing pills 

Cons:

  • Not suitable for vegans as they contain gelatin 
  • Each serving contains 2 grams of added sugar
Bottle of Olly gummy hair, skin and nail vitamins.
$88 at Nutrafol

Best vitamin for hair growth

Nutrafol Women

Nutrafol Women is a vitamin that targets hair growth and thickness by targeting the causes of thinning hair -- like your stress levels and nutrition. It contains medical-grade ingredients, including collagen, maca, astaxanthin and saw palmetto. In addition to vitamins A, C, and D, you get 3,000 mcg of biotin in this vitamin. Nutrafol has been clinically studied and shown to promote hair regrowth by 80% over time. Nutrafol says results will be noticeable in three to six months. 

The thing I like most about Nutrafol is that you don't have just one option; there are several hair supplements to choose from. You can take Nutrafol's hair wellness quiz to find the best fit for you. For instance, if your hair loss is hormonally related, Nutrafol Women's Balance vitamin is the best choice.

Nutrafol hair supplements have the highest vitamin levels on the list, which means they are more expensive at $88 for a 120-capsule bottle. With a four-capsule dosage, that's only a 30-day supply. You can opt for monthly delivery through Nutrafol and knock that price down to $79.

  • Price: $$$
  • Form: Capsule
  • Serving size: Four capsules
  • Supply: 30 days

Pros:

  • Third-party tested to ensure there are no heavy metals or chemicals
  • Offers a hair wellness quiz that matches you with supplements best suited for you
  • Clinically studied to improve hair 

Cons

  • More expensive than other options on the list
  • Four capsules a day is more than some may want to manage 
Bottle of Nutrafol Women vitamins with four capsules placed in front
$31 at Amazon

Best organic hair, skin and nail vitamin

Garden of Life mykind Organic Plant Collagen Builder

If you're shopping for an organic hair, skin and nail vitamin supplement, Garden of Life mykind Organic Collagen Builder may be what you're looking for. According to Garden of Life's website, this hair, skin and nail vitamin helps restore and maintain your body's collagen, keratin, and elastin levels. It's both vegan and organic, and made from whole food ingredients like blended fruit and vegetables. 

Like other hair, skin and nail vitamins, you get a modest dose of vitamin A (40% of daily value), vitamin C (50% of daily value) and vitamin E (15% of daily value). You do get a significant amount of biotin at 2,500 mcg per serving. Like Revly, you'll also find green tea extract in this product.

  • Price: $$
  • Form: Tablet
  • Serving size: Two tablets
  • Supply: 30 days

Pros:

  • Certified vegan and organic 
  • Made from 30 whole foods
  • Customer reviews have positive comments about hair and nail health after taking

Cons:

  • Not third-party tested to ensure purity
  • Tablets are large
Box of Garden of Life mykind Organic Plant Collagen Builder
$65 at Persona

Best subscription hair, skin and nail vitamins

Persona Nutrition: Hair, Skin and Nails

Persona Nutrition offers some of the best opportunities to personalize hair, skin and nail vitamins. It's a vitamin subscription service, so you don't have to worry about running out. They come in convenient daily packs that will be shipped to your home.

You start by taking Persona's extensive assessment, which asks about your health concerns, allergies, and diet. This helps match your needs with the supplements offered. The hair, skin and nail vitamin from Persona aims to smooth fine lines, hydrate your skin and help your hair and nails grow with a balance of ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and horsetail extract. Persona has the one of the highest biotin content on the list at 5 mg or 5,000 mcg. 

With Persona, you can create a regiment of supplements that address the vitamin and minerals you are lacking. They offer a ton of options. After I took the assessment I was matched with over five supplements. Always check interactions between supplements and your existing medication before starting. More is not always better for you!

  • Price: $$$
  • Form: Tablet and capsule 
  • Serving size: One packet a day
  • Supply: 28 days

Pros:

  • Free of major allergens like eggs, dairy and shellfish, and they are non-GMO and gluten-free
  • You have the opportunity to choose from the various hair, skin and nail vitamin supplements Persona offers
  • Persona has a team of nutritionists who are available for free consultations

Cons:

  • Not third-party tested for purity
  • While not the most expensive on this list, still pricey 
Supplements spilling out of a packet of Persona Nutrition hair, skin and nail vitamins
$15 at Amazon

Best budget hair, skin and nail vitamin (Update: currently unavailable)

Revly Hair, Skin and Nail Complex

If you want a one-and-done approach to your vitamin, keep Revly Hair, Skin and Nail Complex in mind. Amazon's answer to other vitamins on the market, Revly only costs $15 for a 90-day supply, making it the most affordable hair, skin and nail vitamin on the list.

Revly also has an extensive ingredient list which includes a hefty dose of biotin at 2000 mcg per serving. There are also a few ingredients you won't see from other vitamins -- like horsetail, methylsulfonylmethane (or MSM) and gotu kola, which have been linked to good joint health and anti-aging, respectively. In addition to potentially decreasing blood pressure, gotu kola may also stimulate collagen production. You'll also find green tea extract in this vitamin. A study has found that green tea extract may treat hair loss

Note that some people prefer their vitamins without any additives. If you're one of them, this is not the vitamin for you. Revly's hair, skin and nail vitamin doesn't include vitamins outside of biotin and other vitamins.  

  • Price: $$
  • Form: Capsule
  • Serving size: One capsule
  • Supply: 90 days 

Pros:

  • Revly is the budget hair, skin and nail vitamin. You get 90 doses for only $10 
  • Gluten- and lactose-free and vegan-friendly 
  • Only have to take one capsule a day

Cons:

  • Contains herbs and extracts that some may not want in their multivitamin 
  • It's not clear if Revly is third-party tested
Bottle of Revly Hair, Skin and nail vitamins
Factors to consider when buying vitamins for hair, skin and nails

Keep these factors in mind when searching for the best supplements for you. 

Ingredients 

Always study the ingredients in any vitamin supplement. If you are looking to support healthy hair, skin and skins, look for vitamins that contain biotin, collagen, vitamin C and omega-3s. Speak with your doctor before starting any supplements. 

Serving size

You may have to take up to four pills each day, depending on the serving size. Keep this in mind if you dislike swallowing a lot of pills. Also, the serving size directly affects how long a bottle will last you. Even if you have a product with 120 tablets, if you have to take four tablets a day, this will only last you 30 days. 

Form

Vitamins and supplements come in either tablet, capsule, gel capsule or gummy foam. Depending on your personal preference, you should look for vitamins that fit your needs. For example, if you don’t want extra sugar in your vitamins, don’t buy gummy vitamins. However, if you don’t like swallowing pills, maybe gummy vitamins are the best option. 

Verifications 

While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use.

Those verifications include:

How we chose the best vitamins for healthy hair, skin and nails

The FDA doesn't regulate vitamins and supplements, which means there are fewer quality regulations for companies to meet. I haven't tested these products in-house; the choices are based on product research for vitamin and mineral ingredients, third-party certifications and consumer reviews. 

Best vitamins for hair, skin and nails FAQs

Which nutrient improves hair, skin and nails?

Several vitamins and nutrients play a part in improving the health and appearance of your hair, skin and nails. Vitamin B7, collagen, vitamin C and omega-3s are all great supplements. Some help directly, in the case of biotin, while others, like vitamin C, help indirectly.

Do hair, skin and nail vitamins really work?

The research on the effectiveness of supplements is limited. Most hair, skin and nail vitamins are loaded with biotin, which is essential to keep your hair shiny, nails strong, and skin moisturized. But if you eat a healthy diet, taking hair, skin and nail supplements won't make your hair grow faster or thicker. Vitamins balance out deficiencies in the nutrients our bodies naturally produce. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.