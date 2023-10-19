Best Vitamins for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails of 2023

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

If you are currently dealing with brittle hair and nails or acne-prone skin, vitamin supplements might be for you. Hair, skin and nails vitamins contain nutrients that can supplement or prevent vitamin deficiencies that may be affecting your health. There are plenty of vitamin supplements on the market, but some won't be the best for you. Our experts have cured this list by scouring the internet, studying the market, reading hundreds of customer reviews and understanding which vitamins are best for your hair, skin and nails. Here is what they found.

Before we dive into the good stuff, I want to make a quick note on units of measurement. Unfortunately, things aren't standardized. Depending on the company, the label may have nutrients listed in milligrams or micrograms, which can be confusing. One milligram is equal to 1,000 micrograms. So it's common to see content for biotin in the thousands when listed in mcg.

Best overall vitamins for hair, skin and nails

There are a lot of multivitamins that claim that they can improve hair, skin and nails, however, you need to pay attention to the ingredients. The best overall vitamins for hair, skin and nails include vitamin B7 (biotin), collagen, vitamin C and omega-3s.

Vitamin B7 is essential for the health of your hair, skin and nails. But it isn't the type of thing you can stock up on -- taking a ton of biotin doesn't amplify the benefits. Collagen is a protein that makes up connective tissue. As we age and our production of collagen decreases, the once-tight fibers become more like a maze. This translates to wrinkles on the face. Supplements include collagen to help your skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles. Vitamin C has various benefits for the body, and it also increases collagen production in your body. Lastly, Omega-3s help maintain the cholesterol-derived layer of our skin cells. They contribute to the shine of your hair and keep your scalp healthy. Studies have found that it can also help treat the symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions.

Best vitamins for hair, skin and nails in 2023

Show less $14 at Olly $14 at Olly Best gummy vitamin for hair, skin and nails Olly Undeniable Beauty Hair, Skin and Nails Olly Undeniable Beauty gummy vitamins promote hair, skin and nail health with key ingredients biotin, vitamin C, vitamin E and keratin. Vitamin E has been linked to treating eczema by suppressing inflammation. Vitamin C aids in collagen production and UV skin protection. Olly Undeniable Beauty Hair, Skin and Nails vitamins contain a large dose of biotin at 2,500 mcg. I was also glad to see 50 mg keratin included in the Olly Undeniable Beauty vitamin. Keratin is the basic component in our hair, skin and nails. While the research into the effectiveness of taking additional keratin supplements is lacking, it's a good option for people with a keratin deficiency. Olly is naturally flavored and colored with sweet potatoes, apples, cherries, radish, carrot and blueberry juices. Reviews of Olly suggest these grapefruit-flavored gummies taste good. Note that some reviewers say the smell is off-putting in some batches. I like Olly because of the depth of the product line. If you're looking for a vitamin that only targets hair or nail health, you have that option. Price : $

: $ Form : Gummy

: Gummy Serving size : Two gummies

: Two gummies Supply: 30 days Pros: Products from Olly are third-party tested and are NSF certificated

Affordable and taste great

Great for those that don’t like swallowing pills Cons: Not suitable for vegans as they contain gelatin

Each serving contains 2 grams of added sugar Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $88 at Nutrafol $88 at Nutrafol Best vitamin for hair growth Nutrafol Women Nutrafol Women is a vitamin that targets hair growth and thickness by targeting the causes of thinning hair -- like your stress levels and nutrition. It contains medical-grade ingredients, including collagen, maca, astaxanthin and saw palmetto. In addition to vitamins A, C, and D, you get 3,000 mcg of biotin in this vitamin. Nutrafol has been clinically studied and shown to promote hair regrowth by 80% over time. Nutrafol says results will be noticeable in three to six months. The thing I like most about Nutrafol is that you don't have just one option; there are several hair supplements to choose from. You can take Nutrafol's hair wellness quiz to find the best fit for you. For instance, if your hair loss is hormonally related, Nutrafol Women's Balance vitamin is the best choice. Nutrafol hair supplements have the highest vitamin levels on the list, which means they are more expensive at $88 for a 120-capsule bottle. With a four-capsule dosage, that's only a 30-day supply. You can opt for monthly delivery through Nutrafol and knock that price down to $79. Price : $$$

: $$$ Form : Capsule

: Capsule Serving size : Four capsules

: Four capsules Supply: 30 days Pros: Third-party tested to ensure there are no heavy metals or chemicals

Offers a hair wellness quiz that matches you with supplements best suited for you

Clinically studied to improve hair Cons More expensive than other options on the list

Four capsules a day is more than some may want to manage Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $31 at Amazon $31 at Amazon Best organic hair, skin and nail vitamin Garden of Life mykind Organic Plant Collagen Builder If you're shopping for an organic hair, skin and nail vitamin supplement, Garden of Life mykind Organic Collagen Builder may be what you're looking for. According to Garden of Life's website, this hair, skin and nail vitamin helps restore and maintain your body's collagen, keratin, and elastin levels. It's both vegan and organic, and made from whole food ingredients like blended fruit and vegetables. Like other hair, skin and nail vitamins, you get a modest dose of vitamin A (40% of daily value), vitamin C (50% of daily value) and vitamin E (15% of daily value). You do get a significant amount of biotin at 2,500 mcg per serving. Like Revly, you'll also find green tea extract in this product. Price : $$

: $$ Form : Tablet

: Tablet Serving size : Two tablets

: Two tablets Supply: 30 days Pros: Certified vegan and organic

Made from 30 whole foods

Customer reviews have positive comments about hair and nail health after taking Cons: Not third-party tested to ensure purity

Tablets are large Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $65 at Persona $65 at Persona Best subscription hair, skin and nail vitamins Persona Nutrition: Hair, Skin and Nails Persona Nutrition offers some of the best opportunities to personalize hair, skin and nail vitamins. It's a vitamin subscription service, so you don't have to worry about running out. They come in convenient daily packs that will be shipped to your home. You start by taking Persona's extensive assessment, which asks about your health concerns, allergies, and diet. This helps match your needs with the supplements offered. The hair, skin and nail vitamin from Persona aims to smooth fine lines, hydrate your skin and help your hair and nails grow with a balance of ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and horsetail extract. Persona has the one of the highest biotin content on the list at 5 mg or 5,000 mcg. With Persona, you can create a regiment of supplements that address the vitamin and minerals you are lacking. They offer a ton of options. After I took the assessment I was matched with over five supplements. Always check interactions between supplements and your existing medication before starting. More is not always better for you! Price : $$$

: $$$ Form : Tablet and capsule

: Tablet and capsule Serving size : One packet a day

: One packet a day Supply: 28 days Pros: Free of major allergens like eggs, dairy and shellfish, and they are non-GMO and gluten-free

You have the opportunity to choose from the various hair, skin and nail vitamin supplements Persona offers

Persona has a team of nutritionists who are available for free consultations Cons: Not third-party tested for purity

While not the most expensive on this list, still pricey Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $15 at Amazon $15 at Amazon Best budget hair, skin and nail vitamin (Update: currently unavailable) Revly Hair, Skin and Nail Complex If you want a one-and-done approach to your vitamin, keep Revly Hair, Skin and Nail Complex in mind. Amazon's answer to other vitamins on the market, Revly only costs $15 for a 90-day supply, making it the most affordable hair, skin and nail vitamin on the list. Revly also has an extensive ingredient list which includes a hefty dose of biotin at 2000 mcg per serving. There are also a few ingredients you won't see from other vitamins -- like horsetail, methylsulfonylmethane (or MSM) and gotu kola, which have been linked to good joint health and anti-aging, respectively. In addition to potentially decreasing blood pressure, gotu kola may also stimulate collagen production. You'll also find green tea extract in this vitamin. A study has found that green tea extract may treat hair loss. Note that some people prefer their vitamins without any additives. If you're one of them, this is not the vitamin for you. Revly's hair, skin and nail vitamin doesn't include vitamins outside of biotin and other vitamins. Price : $$

: $$ Form : Capsule

: Capsule Serving size : One capsule

: One capsule Supply: 90 days Pros: Revly is the budget hair, skin and nail vitamin. You get 90 doses for only $10

Gluten- and lactose-free and vegan-friendly

Only have to take one capsule a day Cons: Contains herbs and extracts that some may not want in their multivitamin

It's not clear if Revly is third-party tested Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Factors to consider when buying vitamins for hair, skin and nails Keep these factors in mind when searching for the best supplements for you. Ingredients Always study the ingredients in any vitamin supplement. If you are looking to support healthy hair, skin and skins, look for vitamins that contain biotin, collagen, vitamin C and omega-3s. Speak with your doctor before starting any supplements. Serving size You may have to take up to four pills each day, depending on the serving size. Keep this in mind if you dislike swallowing a lot of pills. Also, the serving size directly affects how long a bottle will last you. Even if you have a product with 120 tablets, if you have to take four tablets a day, this will only last you 30 days. Form Vitamins and supplements come in either tablet, capsule, gel capsule or gummy foam. Depending on your personal preference, you should look for vitamins that fit your needs. For example, if you don’t want extra sugar in your vitamins, don’t buy gummy vitamins. However, if you don’t like swallowing pills, maybe gummy vitamins are the best option. Verifications While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use. Those verifications include: United States Pharmacopeia : A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements.

: A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements. National Sanitation Foundation : This ensures standards set for the facility are met.

: This ensures standards set for the facility are met. Consumer Lab : Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity.

: Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity. Dietary Supplement Verification: Program that ensures any product with a USP-verified label contains accurate, pure ingredients and has been manufactured using Good Manufacturing Practices.

How we chose the best vitamins for healthy hair, skin and nails The FDA doesn't regulate vitamins and supplements, which means there are fewer quality regulations for companies to meet. I haven't tested these products in-house; the choices are based on product research for vitamin and mineral ingredients, third-party certifications and consumer reviews.