Best Garmin Prime Day Deals: Save on Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers and More

Summer has arrived, and with Amazon's Prime Day on the horizon, many of us are waiting for deals on gear for our favorite outdoor and fitness activities. The right piece of fitness tech can help you achieve your exercise and wellness goals or take your hobbies to the next level. The official Prime Day event doesn't kick off until July 12, but with early Prime Day deals already here, it might not cost as much as you think to grab the right gear for all your outdoor hobbies.

Garmin makes a ton of great tech to enhance your workouts and recreational time with everything from smartwatches to GPS displays. And with some equipment designed especially for people who golf, fish, hike or partake in other outdoor activities, now is a great time to invest in modern technology and bring your interests into the 21st century with a high-tech upgrade.

These innovations can make life easier, and with just a little digging, you can find many of these items on sale. While occasionally has direct deals on its own products, some of the best offers out there are from third-party retailers. Below, we've gathered some of the best deals you can shop right now on a variety of Garmin equipment, including fitness trackers, GPS bike computers and much more.

We'll continue to update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices on all things Garmin.

Smartwatch deals

Wellbots The Fenix 6 Pro multisport GPS smartwatch features an always-on 1.3-inch display that's 18% larger than previous Fenix models. The bezel is stainless steel and it has been tested to US military standards for thermal, shock and water-resistance. It tracks even more rugged challenges, delivers text messages and alerts to your wrist, and you can use it to pay for stuff. With a battery life that can last up to 14 days between charges in smartwatch mode, you'll be able to keep going no matter what comes your way.

Deals on other Fenix models:

(save $53)

(save $141)

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Venu is packed full of helpful health metrics like heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, breathing, sleep cycle and more. You can even log your hydration for a more accurate read on your body's energy levels throughout the day. It typically sells for $350, but right now at Amazon, you can get one starting at just $180.

Deals on other Venu models:

(save $10)

(save $52)

(save $50)

Garmin This watch features eight days of battery life on a single charge and boasts many of the features of the Veru series, though it does lack some of the heart-monitoring tech available on the other models.

Garmin The Forerunner series has a lot of different features depending on which model you select, but if you're a runner, these are optimal for training. There are more models available below, but we wanted to highlight the Forerunner 945, the premium GPS running and triathlon smartwatch with music, as it's exceptionally durable and offers the most features.

Garmin If you don't want to drop nearly $500 on the Forerunner 945, its step-down cousin the Forerunner 935 is still an excellent choice. It's not quite as scratch-resistant, and has a less powerful GPS, but it shares many of the same features and trackers, including heart-rate, oxygen levels and advanced biomechanical measurements like cadence, stride length and vertical oscillation.

More Forerunner series deals:

(save $30)

(save $101)

Garmin The Approach S12 is a GPS golf watch that is designed with the course in mind. Featuring a sunlight-readable display, up to 30 hours of battery life and scorecard access on your wrist and compatibility with the Garmin Golf app, you'll have everything you need to get your game on. Plus, this watch is preloaded with 42,000 golf courses so you can know the distance to the front, middle and back of the green for every hole. Right now this watch is full price, but there are discounted golf smartwatches with similar features listed below.

More golf smartwatches:

(save $50)

(save $59)

Equipment for sports

Garmin This combination GPS and fish-finder helps you navigate the waters, and even mark important locations like hot spots, docks and loading ramps. It uses a dual-beam transducer with Garmin Chirp (50/200kHz) sonar to send a continuous sweep of frequencies to provide clear sonar imaging with greater target separation. The mapping software includes contours and can store up to 2 million acres of content. Plus, you can create routes and view the boat's speed using the built-in GPS.

Garmin This mapping GPS allows you to see your stats, track your performance and strive to beat your best time. The 66mm display is easy to read and it gives plenty of insight into how your body responds to training. If you have an e-bike, there are features that show the status if it's compatible. And you can track pretty long rides, getting up to 20 hours of riding per charge.

Deals on GPS for driving

Garmin This 5-inch Garmin Drive 52 GPS navigator with traffic and map updates is everything you need to drive safer and get to your destination with ease. The bright display is easy to see and driver alerts will warn you of any sharp curves or speed changes ahead. With preloaded Foursquare data, you can search restaurants and businesses by name, and you can view Tripadvisor ratings and reviews to help you find the perfect spot to stop.