Best noise-canceling headphones for 2021

If the last year has taught us anything, it's the value of a great pair of noise-canceling headphones. They block out your neighbor's lawn mower when you're working from home and help your kids attend online classes with limited distractions. If you're here, you're either looking to replace an old pair of headphones and dive into the the noise-canceling pool for the first time. There are a lot of options out there -- I'm here to help you narrow down your choices.

So, where to start? When it comes to noise-canceling headphones that block out background noise and ambient sound, Bose has been the audio gold standard for years. But other headphone-makers have steadily chipped away at Bose's lead, and it's a competitive category with a multitude of compelling noise-canceling options at various prices, including Apple's new high-end AirPods Max ($549), Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4, Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and QuietComfort Earbuds. Whether you want to use your noise-canceling headphones to listen to music or just block out unwanted noise, there are many superb models to choose from -- with even more on the way.

Below, I've rounded up all the best noise-canceling headphones available, all of which I've fully reviewed or used hands-on over a period of time. I update this list regularly as I review more headphones.

David Carnoy/CNET No earbuds are perfect, of course, and not everybody will love the fit of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds or be able to afford their high price ($280). But if you're looking for great-sounding earbuds with great noise canceling, solid voice-calling capabilities and good battery life, these buds check all the boxes. Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds also have top-notch noise canceling and sound quality, but the Sony is right there with the Bose for noise canceling (and some might say it's a touch better in that department), but the Sony offers slightly better sound quality and also has a more compact design, particularly for the case (though the Sony buds certainly aren't small). Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Sony's earlier WH-1000XM3 model was great. But if it had a weakness, that was voice calling, particularly in noisier environments. The WH-1000XM4 model has improved in that area and also adds multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect to two devices -- such as your phone and PC -- at the same time. That means that if a call comes in while you're using the headphones with your computer, the audio will switch to your phone when you answer the call. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 probably still have a slight edge for voice calls, but the 1000XM4 headphones are arguably a tad more comfortable and also have some other slight improvements to noise cancellation and sound that make this model a great all-around choice. After launching at $350, they've regularly discounted to as low as $278, so look for them on sale. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, the long-awaited successor to Bose's QuietComfort 35 II model, may not be a quantum leap forward, but these headphones offer slightly better sound and noise cancellation along with top-notch headset performance for voice calls. They're a strong all-around audio performer with up to 20 hours of battery life and a more durable design than their predecessor (some find the QuietComfort 35 II headphones slightly more comfortable). At launch, they cost $400, but they've recently come down in price. We've seen the white version dip as low as $299 while the black and silver versions have hit $340. That said, the new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, their closest competitor, has also seen nice discounts. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

David Carnoy/CNET As far as sound, comfort level and build quality, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than Anker's SoundCore Life Q30 for the money. It doesn't quite have the clarity or bass definition as some of the top premium models, but it's less than a third of the price and gets you about 75% of the way there in terms of sound (it's well balanced overall with punchy bass and there's an app that allows you to tweak the sound). Noise canceling is good for the price, though not up to the level of the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Battery life is rated at an impressive 40 hours with USB-C charging. The only area where the Q30 falls a little short is for voice calls. It picks up your voice fine in quieter environments but it just doesn't reduce background noise all that well. Compared to the Q20 (see below), the Q30 does offer improved sound (it's not a huge difference, but it definitely is a notch up) and a more premium design. Anker often offers the Q20 at a $10 discount at Amazon. Eventually, we should see something like that on the Q30.

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E It took Bose quite a while to get them into stores, but the new $279 noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds are finally here. In many ways, they're excellent true wireless earbuds, particularly when it comes to their sound and to their noise canceling, which is arguably the best out there right now in a set of earbuds. In performance they clearly have a leg up on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro true wireless noise-canceling buds. However, the AirPods Pro's smaller design, somewhat more comfortable fit and superior voice-calling capabilities make it hard to declare the Bose the straight-up champ. Ultimately, it depends on what your priorities are. Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review.

David Carnoy/CNET Yes, they're expensive, but the AirPods Max deliver richer, more detailed sound than lower-priced competitors from Bose and Sony. They also feature arguably the best noise canceling on the market along with premium build quality and Apple's virtual surround spatial audio feature for video watching. While they're heavy, they manage to be surprisingly comfortable, though I did have to adjust the mesh canopy headband to sit a little more forward on my head to get a comfortable secure fit when I was out walking with them. They should fit most heads well, but there will be exceptions. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Even if they don't sound quite as magical as you'd hope a $249 model would, the Apple AirPods Pro still manage to be a great pair of true-wireless earphones with noise cancellation. That's largely due to their winning design and fit, improved bass performance and effective noise canceling -- and now they've been updated with spatial audio, a new virtual-sound mode for watching movies and TV shows (only works with iPhones and iPads running iOS 14). They're an excellent choice when you want to make a call or listen to music during your workout. Yeah, they're expensive at $250, but the good news is they tend to sell in the $200 to $220 range. Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay HX is the successor to the company's H9 series headphones (that X is a Roman numeral 10) and like those earlier H9 models, the HX carries a list price of $500. That price point makes it a direct competitor with Apple's AirPods Max, a heavier headphone at 384.8 grams vs. 285 grams for the HX. I don't know if the HX is more comfortable than the AirPods Max, but I found the two models pretty equal in the comfort department over longer listening sessions and these do feature the usual swanky B&O lambskin covered memory foam ear pads. The HX has custom 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.1 and support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive (that includes AptX HD) for high-resolution wireless streaming when you combine an aptX-enabled Android device with certain music streaming services like Qobuz. Their sound measures up well to the AirPods Max's sound, with deep, well-defined bass, natural sounding mids (where vocals live) and inviting detail in the treble (the sound is overall well-balanced). If you want to push the treble or bass, you can tweak the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app for iOS and Android and give the headphones are warmer or brighter profile. While these are expensive, they offer more accurate sound than the Sony WH-1000XM4. Their noise canceling is also very good and voice-calling capabilities are also quite solid. Additionally, they offer multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect them with a smartphone and PC simultaneously (they Microsoft Swift Pair enabled for Windows machines) so you can easily switch between the two (the Sony WH-1000XM4 also has this feature). Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours with noise canceling on and 40 hours with it off. Those are excellent numbers. Earlier Bang & Olufsen's models included a soft case (a pouch really), but the HX comes with a hard case. As I said, it's expensive, but the small improvements over earlier flagship Bang & Olufsen noise-canceling headphones help make the HX's case as a worthy alternative to the AirPods Max.

David Carnoy/CNET After a long wait, Bowers & Wilkins has finally released a couple of sets of true wireless earbuds -- the PI7 ($400) and PI5 ($250) -- both of which are excellent and feature active noise canceling along with a transparency mode. The flagship PI7 has a different driver design and sounds slightly more detailed and refined with a little more bass energy. They both sound excellent, but if you're looking for the absolute best sounding set of earbuds, the PI7 are arguably just that, besting the Sony WF-1000XM4 by a small margin (they also sound slightly better than the excellent Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless II and Master & Dynamic MW08). While the PI7's noise canceling is quite decent, the Sony's noise canceling is superior. I also thought the Sony did better with voice calling (it has better noise reduction so people can hear you better in a noisier environments) and it has better battery life. The PI7's case does transform into a Bluetooth transceiver, so you can plug it into your laptop for Qualcomm aptX streaming or an in-flight entertainment system. The PI7 supports aptX Adaptive wireless transmission (which includes the AptX HD codec) from compatible mobile devices, allowing for "high-resolution music transmission from suitable streaming services, such as Qobuz." They're IPX54 splashproof and have 4 hours of battery life with noise canceling on (that's a little disappointing), plus an extra 4 charges from the case. The PI5 buds also sound excellent and are a touch lighter than the PI7. At $250, the PI5 competes directly with the $280 Sony 1000XM4. As with all in-ear headphones, you have to try them to see how they fit your ears. Bowers & Wilkins' buds may fit your ears better than Sony's and vice versa. Read our Bowers & Wilkins PI7 first take. Note that despite their high price, these earbuds are currently out of stock everywhere, but should return soon.

David Carnoy/CNET Master & Dynamic's earlier MW07 and MW07 Plus delivered top-notch sound for true wireless, but they were a little lacking in the features department and weren't so great for making calls. The new-for-2021 MW08 offers some significant improvements, including the addition of solid noise canceling and call quality, that makes it one of the top models for 2021. Alas, it's expensive at $299. Battery life has improved a bit (up to around 12 hours of battery life at 50% volume versus 10 hours for the MW07 Plus), and the earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, active noise cancellation with three microphones on each earbud (noise reduction during calls isn't up to the level of the AirPods Pro but overall call quality has improved). The noise canceling on the MW07 Plus was pretty weak; the MW08's is much more effective. You can opt for two levels of noise cancellation in the new M&D Connect app for iOS and Android, as well as two levels of transparency that lets you hear the outside world. The app currently has no way to tweak the sound profile (I'm OK with that because the sound profile is just fine for my tastes) and the earbuds have a physical button on each bud to control playback, not touch controls. The 'buds may not fit everyone's ear equally well, but they certainly have a distinct look, as well as excellent sound and a great listening experience if you can get a tight seal (I was able to get a secure fit with the largest tip). They deliver more of an audiophile sound profile, with smooth, well-balanced sound and well-defined bass. This model has new 11mm drivers, which add a bit of punch to the bass and a touch better clarity. The MW08 works well will all genres of music. Available in a variety of color options, like their predecessors, the MW08 includes a swanky stainless-steel charging case (it charges via USB-C) that's compact but carries more weight than your typical buds cases. You also get a secondary pouch for safekeeping (yes, the charging case can get scratched up if you leave it in a bag). These truly wireless earbuds now support both the aptX and AAC audio codecs and have an extended range of more than 20 meters, according to Master & Dynamic. They have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they can withstand a sustained spray of water.

Sarah Tew/CNET Anker's SoundCore Life Q20 headphones are arguably the best value in the category of noise-canceling headphones. Not only do these over-ear headphones sound quite decent for their regular list price of $60 (they often sell for $10 less), but they're also comfortable to wear thanks to the secure earcups. No, they don't sound as good as premium Bluetooth headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, but the audio quality is pretty good, which is all you can ask of noise-canceling headphones at this price. The sound quality is fairly well balanced with a reasonable amount of clarity and plump bass that's not bloated or muddy (there's a bass boost or BassUp mode if you want an extra helping of bass with your music). Also, the noise cancellation is acceptably effective and they're solid as a headset for making calls. Battery life is good at 40 hours. A simple carrying pouch is included.

David Carnoy/CNET From a design standpoint, the Earfun Free Pro seems identical to the Fiil T1XS. The Earfun Free Pro has better features, however, including active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, wireless charging and Bluetooth 5.2 (apparently, in some parts of the world there's a Fiil T1X Pro that adds noise canceling). They're rated for 7 hours of battery life without the noise-canceling function on, or about 6 hours with it on. They're IPX5 water-resistant, which means they can withstand a sustained spray of water. These sound pretty impressive for their moderate price, with decent clarity and bass, and I recommend them and the Mpow X3 (see below) to folks looking for budget true wireless noise-canceling earbuds. These also work pretty well for making calls and they currently cost less than the Mpow X3. Don't expect stellar noise canceling, but it is somewhat effective. They list for $60 but on Amazon, there's often an instant coupon that brings the price down by a few bucks.

David Carnoy/CNET Yamaha has dipped in and out of the headphone arena in the last several years and its new-for-2021 YH-E700A is an all-around solid noise-canceling entry that has a bit of a retro design with its large ear cups that give you that Princess Leia look when wearing them. I did find them comfortable to wear -- they have deep ear pads -- and their sound grew on me the longer I listened to them (you can listen to them for longer sessions without getting listening fatigue). Battery life is excellent at 35 hours with noise canceling on and these support the aptX Adaptive audio streaming codec with compatible devices. Currently, the list of those devices isn't long. Their adaptive noise canceling is good and they work decently for making calls, although their noise reduction was only OK when I took them out in the streets of New York to make some calls (you can hear your voice in the headphones as you talk, which is good). Ultimately, the YH-E700A's sound is what makes them worth considering. They're slightly on the warmer side, with deep, powerful bass and nicely detailed treble (it has some sparkle to it). They also sound relatively open with a pretty wide soundstage. They list for $350, which is too expensive, but they're down to $300 already and hopefully will dip closer to $250. They fold flat, but their carrying case is wider than the cases you get with the Sony or Bose noise-canceling headphones.

David Carnoy/CNET Microsoft's over-ear noise-canceling Surface Headphones 2 were released earlier in 2020, and the biggest change from their predecessor is the price: The original Surface Headphones launched at $350, while the Headphones 2 cost $250. Like the original, there's a lot to like about this second-gen model. While they've lost their hands-free Cortana voice control feature (a change no one will lament) and the sound quality hasn't improved (it's quite good but not stellar), the combination of some small design tweaks, better battery life, upgraded Bluetooth and the new lower price helps bump their rating up and make them more recommendable. Their multipoint Bluetooth pairing capability allows you to pair them with two devices at the same time, such as a computer and a phone, and quickly switch the audio from each device to the headphones. That's an appealing feature from a work-from-home standpoint, and these also work well for making voice calls. Read our Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's WF-1000XM3 earbuds are considered among the best true wireless noise-canceling earbuds. But to the dismay of some people, this model lacked any sort of water resistance, making them unsuitable for sports. It took a while, but now we finally have a new true wireless noise-canceling sports model from Sony: the WF-SP800N. This isn't quite the WF-1000XM3 earbuds with IP55 water resistance. They're missing Sony's QN1e processor, but there's still a lot to like about them, including very good sound, solid noise cancellation and good call quality. It's definitely an upgrade over the WF-SP700N, which came out in 2018, and the "arcs" (sports fins) lock the buds in your ears well. Just make sure you get a tight seal from one of the included ear tips or else both the sound and the noise canceling will be lackluster. Read our Sony WF-SP800N review.

Sarah Tew/CNET When it comes to premium noise-canceling headphones, Bose and Sony have been the dominant players over the last few years. But Sennheiser's Momentum 3 Wireless, which came out in late 2019, deserve some attention, particularly from fans of the Momentum line. They list for $400, but have come down in price (you can sometimes find them for closer to $300). Not only does this model feature improved noise-canceling features and excellent sound and audio, but it also performs well as a headset for making calls. While in noise cancellation and comfort level the Momentum 3 headphones don't quite measure up to the Sony WH-1000XM4, I appreciated the nicely padded earcups covered with sheep leather and had no trouble rocking them for a 2-hour music listening session, to say nothing of the battery life. Read our Sennheiser Momentum 3 first take.

David Carnoy/CNET The Solo Pro headphones are the first Beats on-ear model to feature active noise cancellation and the first full-size Beats headphones to charge via Lightning. They use the company's Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC), "derived from the over-ear Studio3 Wireless, with updated tuning to accommodate the on-ear form factor," Beats says. With the tap of a button, you can turn off that noise cancellation to save battery life. Hit the button a second time to enter an audio transparency mode that allows you to hear the outside world, not just the music you're listening to. Available in multiple color options, these noise-canceling headphones are equipped with six microphones, two of which are beamforming mics that are designed to home in on your voice when making calls or talking to your voice assistant (Apple's H1 chip provides always-on Siri). The sound is smooth and well-balanced with punchy bass that doesn't make music sound boomy. Quite comfortable for an on-ear model, the more compact design travels better than some full-size models on this list. While they're overpriced at $300, we've seen them discounted as low as $150, which makes them a lot more enticing. Read our Beats Solo Pro review. Read our Beats Solo Pro first take.

Shure If you're looking for a very clean-sounding headphone with more of a neutral sound profile, the well-built Shure Aonic 50 is that noise-canceling headphone. The treble is clear and articulate and the bass is well-defined but may be a little underpowered for those who want a little more oomph. The noise canceling is good but not quite up to the level of top noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony that cost a little less. The headphones fold flat but they're a bit bulky, as is their case. But they work very well as a headset for making calls -- Shure is known for making excellent microphones -- so they're a good work-from-home headphone that's comfortable to wear (but might be a little big for some folks). While the Aonic 50 suffers a bit from being a little too expensive, it's an excellent headphone that seems built to last. Battery life is rated at 20 hours -- the headphone charge via USB-C -- and it supports a variety of audio codecs, including aptX, aptX HD, aptX Low Latency audio, Sony LDAC, AAC, and SBC.

Sarah Tew/CNET Jabra's Elite 85h has been out for a while and frequently goes on sale, dipping to as low as $150 at times. Overall, it's a really solid noise-canceling headphone that features good noise-canceling and sound quality. They're comfortable to wear and also work well as a headset for making calls. Definitely worth a look when they're discounted. Read our Jabra Elite 85h review.

Amazon Sennheiser updated its well-regarded 4.50BTNC noise-canceling headphones for 2020. The new headphone model is called the 450BT and it has some notable upgrades, including better battery life (up to 30 hours with noise canceling on), USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX support for devices like the Samsung Galaxy smartphones that support it and more comfortable earpads. The 450BT noise-canceling headphones list for $200, but usually cost around $150 although they have dipped to as low as $100 in flash sales (they're a very good value at that price). The 450BT headphones don't have quite the clarity or bass definition of Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless 3 headphones, but they cost much less and deliver very good well-balanced sound that's easy to listen to for long periods. I thought the 450BT model also worked quite well as a headset making calls, with the sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice inside the headphones. The only potential downside is that regular headphones may not be the most comfortable for some people. I have a smaller head, so they worked fine for me, but they do clamp a bit and those with larger heads may find that to be an issue. Also, while the earpads have been upgraded, they're still covered in a faux leather material that doesn't breathe quite as well as some earpad coverings. Still, if you can't afford premium models in the $300 to $400 range, this is a more affordable option that's well built and delivers premium sound. The headphones fold up to fit into an included soft carrying case.

Sennheiser The Sennheiser PXC 550-II didn't get much attention when it was released in 2020 and with its list price of $350, it faced daunting competition from Sony and Bose. But we've spotted it for less than $200 on Amazon and it's a good value at there, featuring very good sound (it's got a slightly warmer sound profile), good noise canceling and solid voice calling. Battery life is impressive at around 30 hours with noise-canceling on.

Amazon I liked Bowers & Wilkins' original PX noise-canceling headphones, but they were slightly lacking in both the earcup comfort and noise-canceling departments. The company's new PX7, released in the fall of 2019, improves on both fronts, with excellent sound, four noise cancellation settings (Automatic, Low, High and Off) and well-padded earcups in a sturdy, eye-catching design. There's also an adjustable ambient transparency mode that allows you to hear the outside world. The headphones are a tad heavy at 10.7 ounces (304 grams), but the build quality is top-notch -- and it better be considering these are a little pricey at $400. Bowers & Wilkins also makes a more compact on-ear model, the PX5 ($250), which is also quite good. But these do sound a little better. The sound is rich and detailed, with deep bass that remains well-defined even at high volumes. These are pretty dynamic headphones, with a touch of extra energy in the midhighs. They're not laid-back like the earlier PX5 Wireless and their most direct competitor is probably the Sennheiser Momentum 3 model listed above. That Sennheiser is arguably superior for making calls, but this B&W probably wins on design. The PX7 headphones support AAC and aptX, use Bluetooth 5.0, charge via USB-C and have up to 30 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. The noise canceling isn't quite at the level of the Bose or Sony in this roundup, but it's not far off -- as I said, it's improved from the original PX model's noise cancellation.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Bose released its new flagship Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones it didn't drop the QuietComfort 35 II from its headphone lineup, and these remain a top noise-canceling model. While I think the 700 performs better overall, there are people who prefer the QuietComfort 35 II. These headphones frequently go on sale for less than the retail price, so definitely look for them at a discount if you want to buy them. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Truth be told, these are the in-ear headphones I usually take with me on plane trips. The noise-canceling earbuds take up very little room in a bag, they don't need a battery (so no worrying about battery life) and they're good for watching in-flight movies, whether on the airline's in-flight entertainment system or your own device. They offer surprisingly good noise cancellation; just don't forget your headphone adapter dongle if you have a phone or tablet that's missing the headphone jack. Note that these earbuds have been out for a while. Since the QuietComfort 20 earbuds are wired rather than wireless, it's unclear whether Bose will update them, but look for them on sale. Read our Bose QuietComfort 20 review.

