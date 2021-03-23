Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Xfinity Internet, which is available in 39 states, features some of the fastest plans available from a major provider, including multiple broadband options, advanced Wi-Fi equipment and -- with selected plans -- no contracts.

A product of Comcast, the nation's largest cable provider, Xfinity internet is available to more than one-third of American households. Here's everything you should know about it before you sign up.

What plans can you get with Xfinity Internet?

Depending on where you live, Xfinity offers up to seven different internet plans.

No-contract plans are available, but you'll likely pay more than you would with a term agreement.

Xfinity internet plans (West division)

Lowest monthly starting price* Max download speeds Max upload speeds Term agreement Monthly starting price without contract* Performance Starter Plus $20 25Mbps 3Mbps One year $50 Performance Select $35 100Mbps 5Mbps None required $55 Performance Pro Plus $50 200Mbps 5Mbps None required $70 Blast! Pro Plus $65 400Mbps 10Mbps None required $80 Extreme Pro Plus $75 600Mbps 15Mbps None required $90 Gigabit $85 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None required $100 Gigabit Pro $300 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Two years N/A

Xfinity internet plans (Central division)

Monthly starting price* Max download speeds Max upload speeds Term agreement Monthly starting price without contract* Performance Starter $20 25Mbps 3Mbps One year $56 Performance $40 100Mbps 5Mbps One year $76 Blast! $50 200Mbps 5Mbps One year $86 Extreme $50 400Mbps 10Mbps One year $96 Extreme Pro $60 800Mbps 15Mbps Two years $106 Gigabit $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps Two years $116 Gigabit Pro $300 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Two years N/A

Xfinity internet plans (Northeast division)

Monthly starting price* Max download speeds Max upload speeds Term agreement Monthly starting price without contract* Performance Starter $55 25Mbps 3Mbps None required N/A Performance $40 100Mbps 5Mbps None required N/A Performance Pro $55 200Mbps 5Mbps One year $65 Blast! $60 400Mbps 10Mbps One year $70 Extreme Pro $70 800Mbps 15Mbps One year $80 Gigabit $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps Two years $90 Gigabit Pro $300 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Two years N/A

*Pricing per month plus taxes for length of contract. Additional fees and terms may apply. Pricing and promotional deals vary by location and availability. All prices subject to change at any time. May or may not be available based on service address. As of March 15, 2021.

Xfinity Internet plan pricing will actually vary based on the area in which you live. Some differences are fairly negligible -- the 200Mbps plan in all three regions starts at either $50 or $55 -- but further variance can be found in the introductory 25Mbps plans. Central and West regions offer monthly pricing deals of $20, but customers in the Northeast are met with a starting price of $55 for the same speed.

Why the difference? An Xfinity spokesperson told CNET simply, "We're a regional provider and market and price our products based on individual local market dynamics. That's why our costs can be different on a market by market basis." In other words, just as a gallon of milk can cost you $3.80 in Connecticut but $3.50 in Colorado, the monthly price of a 100Mbps plan will be $35 in Colorado and $40 in Connecticut.

One other item you may have noticed is the discrepancy between the download and upload speeds. Typically, we pay closer attention to the download speed because it impacts our ability to download large files, listen to new music or stream our favorite shows and movies. But as more of us work from home, our ability to upload files is becoming more and more important. For example, Zoom recommends at least 2Mbps for single-screen usage of its platform. If you have two people on separate Zoom calls at the same time, you could potentially run into issues very quickly on some of these plans.

How do you know which Xfinity Internet plan is right for you?

Many internet service providers (ISPs) offer three or four plan options, so comparatively, when looking at the seven across the Xfinity grid, your eyes might start to glaze over. But there's no need to panic. Xfinity provides an estimate for how many devices can connect on each of its plans -- and allows you to tweak those estimates based on the types of internet activity you use most, whether that's simply checking emails or binge-watching Bridgerton in 4K while video chatting. Here's a quick summary to help give you some guidance.

Performance Starter (25Mbps): Up to four devices in use at the same time. This is the slowest available plan from Xfinity and though it qualifies as "broadband" (defined by the FCC as at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds), it might be challenging for a household beyond a single user.

Performance (100Mbps): Up to five devices at the same time.

Blast (200Mbps): Up to eight devices at the same time.

Extreme (400Mbps): Up to 11 devices at the same time. This mid-tier plan should be sufficient for a household of four, whether members are remote working, schooling from home, streaming Netflix or gaming.



Extreme Pro (800Mbps): Up to 12 devices at the same time.



Gigabit Speed (1,200Mbps): Unlimited devices at the same time.



Gigabit Pro (2,000Mbps): Unlimited devices at the same time. Put simply, this is the fastest residential internet plan available at the current time from any ISP across the country and should be more than enough for any multiuser household.

What type of internet connections does Xfinity offer?

Xfinity Internet relies almost solely on coaxial cable connections to provide service to subscribers' homes. This is a very reliable method that offers speeds much faster than those typically offered by DSL, satellite and fixed wireless. For the very small percentage of Xfinity service that isn't cable, the connection type offered is the only one currently superior to cable for speed -- fiber internet. It's through this connection that Xfinity offers its top-speed option, Gigabit Pro. Per our Comcast sources, Gigabit Pro is an FTTH-based product (fiber to the home), which means that although Gigabit Pro is theoretically available to all Xfinity service areas, a site survey is first required to ensure serviceability to specific addresses and locations.

Where can you get Xfinity Internet?

Xfinity Internet plans are available in 39 states across the country, as well as Washington, DC.

The full lineup of states includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

If you live in one of these states and are trying to determine whether you're eligible for Xfinity service, plug in your address on the main Xfinity Internet page.

What should I expect from my Xfinity Internet bill?

It's always a good idea to take some time to read the fine print. If you're planning out your budget, you want to make sure you've allotted the proper amount for your internet service. After all, it's not just about the starting monthly fee.

Additional monthly fees

Speaking of the monthly fee, the promo rate assumes a $10-per-month discount for enrolling in automatic payments and paperless billing. If you choose not to go that route, you can expect an additional $10 per month on your bill. Also, after your promo rate ends (typically after one year), your monthly rate will convert to the regular rate (usually equal to the cost without a contract).

You'll also be charged another $14 a month for the xFi Gateway, a sleek modem-router combo exclusive to Xfinity that features free security measures, parental controls over your home's Wi-Fi and full tech support. Xfinity does give you the option to use your own modem and router, but your equipment must be compatible with its service. Even if it is, you won't get the same technical support or device upgrades that you will with the xFi.

One-time installation fee

If you would like a technician to activate your service and verify all your home connections, then you'll incur a charge of $40. Xfinity does let you bypass this additional cost by selecting self-install, meaning it'll ship you a Getting Started kit and you can activate service on your own, using the Xfinity app.

Xfinity Internet Data Usage Plan

Yes, Xfinity enforces a monthly data cap, which is set at 1.2TB of data each month. (Note: Data limits will not apply for the Northeast market until 2022.) It should be noted that several other ISPs -- including Frontier, Spectrum and Verizon -- offer unlimited data. That said, what does 1.2TB of data get you? The Xfinity data explainer shows you can enjoy online multiplayer gaming for 34,000 hours within the data cap. You could also stream 130 hours of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in glorious Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos on Disney Plus and still stay under the data cap.

If, however, you do find your household using more than the given 1.2TB of data per month, you'll be charged an additional $10 for each increment of 50 GB you exceed. The maximum monthly overage charge is $100.

Does Xfinity offer any extra perks or bundles?

We've talked about the not-so-hidden additional fees you might expect to incur when signing up for internet service. You will also find freebies or enticing extras that come when you sign up for broadband with Xfinity.

First, you can add the Xfinity Flex 4K streaming TV box and voice remote for free. This will give you access to your favorite apps and lots of free content, as well as Peacock Premium (which features access to all programming on the service, but with limited commercials), which is a $5-per-month value.

Second, you can potentially get another $10 a month off your internet bill for two years if you have an active, qualifying Xfinity Mobile line.

Most intriguing, because Xfinity offers TV, home security, voice and mobile services in addition to its broadband offerings, there are a number of bundle deals available to help you knock $10 or more a month off your regular bill. Similar to the tables we listed above, the exact bundle deals vary by region, but all customers should have the option of nearly 10 different types of bundle packages, ranging from Double Play options (internet plus another service) to premium bundle packages that include internet, TV and streaming, phone and home security.

How does Comcast Xfinity fare on customer service?

Xfinity by Comcast has steadily risen in customer service metrics over the last few years. When you look at its 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) numbers, it was up five points from the previous year to score 66 of 100 points. That puts it well above average in the industry and good enough for third place among all ISPs, behind only Verizon Fios and AT&T.

Hopping over to the J.D. Power 2020 US Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, Xfinity consistently ranked near the top in overall customer satisfaction. The study uses a 1,000-point scale and breaks the country down into four geographic regions -- West, South, North Central and East. Xfinity averaged 730 points across the four regions, which was good for second place in all regions except for the West, where it placed third, after AT&T and Sparklight.

Xfinity Internet FAQs

Is Comcast the same as Xfinity?

Yes. Comcast owns Xfinity and launched the brand back in 2010. Comcast offers internet, TV, home security and phone services under the Xfinity brand.

What is the phone number for Xfinity?

The Xfinity customer service phone number is (800) 934-6489. If you want to bypass the phones, you can contact Xfinity online at Xfinity Support, where you can chat with a representative at all hours of the day, find an Xfinity location near you or visit a variety of help and support forums.

Where can I find info on Xfinity's privacy policy?

The Xfinity Privacy Policy is fairly easy to find on its site. Even better, it's surprisingly thorough and helpful for customers.

For example, there are easy-to-follow instructions on how customers can control what data Comcast/Xfinity collects. In fact, the company's Manage opt-outs page also includes guidance on how to opt out of data collection via Facebook, Twitter, Google Analytics and more.

"If we share your personal information with other companies for their own marketing and advertising activities, we will first get your consent," the policy reads, before noting those choices for opting in or out of data-driven marketing.

"We do not sell, and have never sold, information that identifies who you are to anyone," the policy states. "This includes your internet usage information, video usage information, or call detail information."

Does Xfinity offer the best internet plans?

Xfinity certainly features some of the greatest variety of plans from which to choose, and it can boast the fastest plan for residential homes with its Gigabit Pro offering. But whether it offers the best internet plan for your home depends on your address, and what other providers may be available to you.