Best Black Friday Deals Under $25: Smart Speakers, Streaming Sticks, Toys and More

For a lot of people, Black Friday is about scoring big-ticket items at a discount, but you don't have to be in the market for a Black Friday TV deal or be on the lookout for Black Friday laptop savings to benefit from seasonal sales. There are plenty of items available for $25 or less which means your holiday shopping budget can stretch pretty far if you pick out the right deals.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Fortunately for you, you've come to the right place. CNET has over a dozen dedicated deal hunters spending more than 515 hours a week scouting out the best deals at this time of year. From bargain buys to deals on products that CNET reviewers scored highly in hands-on reviews, we're constantly on the lookout for the best Black Friday deals. Below, we've put together our top picks for the Black Friday deals under $25 worth grabbing.

Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals under $25

These deals are the pick of the bunch according to our deal experts, with steep discounts on products highly rated in hands-on CNET reviews and popular picks with our audience.

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control. Details Save $15 $25 at Amazon

Windows 11 Pro: $23 Time is running out to snag this impressive early Black Friday offer from StackSocial that saves you over $175 compared to Microsoft's price for a lifetime license. Details Save $177 $23 at StackSocial

ThisWorx Car Vacuum: $20 Take 50% off this lightweight ThisWorx car vacuum and rid your vehicle of dirt and debris. This portable vacuum has 106 watts suction power and comes equipped with a 16-foot cord that plugs into your 12-volt outlet. Details Save $20 $20 at Amazon

Anker 5-in-1 outlet extender: $19 Whether you need more ways to power up at home or when travelling, this Anker outlet extender can help you out. It features two AC outlets, two USB-A ports and a 30-watt USB-C port making it super versatile. Details Save $11 $19 at Amazon

Black Friday deals under $25 on tech and smart home

Amazon/CNET

Black Friday deals under $25 on everyday essentials

The Useless Brand/CNET

Black Friday deals under $25 on home and garden

Bella Pro Series/CNET

Black Friday deals under $25 on health and fitness

Peloton/CNET

Black Friday deals under $25 on toys and games

TeeTurtle/CNET

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Are Black Friday deals under $25 worth buying?

Like with anything in life, you tend to get what you pay for. So if you're diving into the bargain bin this Black Friday, don't be expecting to score the world's best products. That being said, there are plenty of items that regularly cost more than $25 and drop under that threshold during major shopping events that are worth snapping up at lower prices. Plus, it makes sense to stock up on everyday essentials -- stuff that you would be buying anyway -- when prices fall as you're saving future you some money.

What are the best Black Friday deals under $25?

As mentioned above, there are many products that usually sell for more than $25 that go under that mark during Black Friday sales. Things like streaming media players, smart home devices, toys and games. These represent great value for money when sub-$25 and make for excellent holiday gifts. Right now various Fire TV Sticks are under $25 in Amazon's Black Friday sale, as are select Roku Black Friday deals, for example. We'd also recommend loading up on consumable items like batteries, hygiene products and stationary. Not only is it frustrating to find yourself running low on these items, but it makes sense to stockpile them while prices are at their best.