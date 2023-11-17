Best Black Friday Deals Under $25: Smart Speakers, Streaming Sticks, Toys and More
You don't have to spend a fortune to benefit from Black Friday sales with these bargain buys.
For a lot of people, Black Friday is about scoring big-ticket items at a discount, but you don't have to be in the market for a Black Friday TV deal or be on the lookout for Black Friday laptop savings to benefit from seasonal sales. There are plenty of items available for $25 or less which means your holiday shopping budget can stretch pretty far if you pick out the right deals.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.
Fortunately for you, you've come to the right place. CNET has over a dozen dedicated deal hunters spending more than 515 hours a week scouting out the best deals at this time of year. From bargain buys to deals on products that CNET reviewers scored highly in hands-on reviews, we're constantly on the lookout for the best Black Friday deals. Below, we've put together our top picks for the Black Friday deals under $25 worth grabbing.
Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals under $25
These deals are the pick of the bunch according to our deal experts, with steep discounts on products highly rated in hands-on CNET reviews and popular picks with our audience.
Score Amazon's smallest smart speaker at over half off and get a free smart bulb worth over $20 thrown in.
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control.
Time is running out to snag this impressive early Black Friday offer from StackSocial that saves you over $175 compared to Microsoft's price for a lifetime license.
Take 50% off this lightweight ThisWorx car vacuum and rid your vehicle of dirt and debris. This portable vacuum has 106 watts suction power and comes equipped with a 16-foot cord that plugs into your 12-volt outlet.
Whether you need more ways to power up at home or when travelling, this Anker outlet extender can help you out. It features two AC outlets, two USB-A ports and a 30-watt USB-C port making it super versatile.
Black Friday deals under $25 on tech and smart home
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $16 (save $14)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 (save $15)
- Amazon Echo Pop + Kasa smart bulb: $18 (save $45)
- Amazon Echo Dot + Kasa smart bulb: $23 (save $50)
- Blink Mini camera: $20 (save $15)
- Anker portable outlet extender: $19 (save $11)
- Trond flat plug power strip: $14 (save $11)
- Treatlife dual outdoor smart plug: $20 (save $16)
- Windows 11 Pro: $23 (save $177)
- Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds: $20 (save $20)
Black Friday deals under $25 on everyday essentials
- The Useless Brand reusable paper towels (12-pack): $20 (save $10)
- Method hand soap: $3 (save $2)
- Amrapur Overseas 6-piece yarn-dyed jacquard towel set (seafoam): $24 (save $66)
- 144 Bic Round Stic Xtra Life ballpoints: $13 (save $7)
- Parker Jotter ballpoint pen: $10 (save $2)
- Colgate 360 toothbrushes (5-pack): $12 (save $8)
- AmazonBasics alkaline battery combo pack: $14 (save $14)
Black Friday deals under $25 on home and garden
- Bella Pro Series 3-quart analog air fryer: $25 (save $25)
- Aroma Housewares rice cooker: $20 (save $10)
- SodaStream glass carbonating carafe: $15 (save $3)
- SnugPad wool dryer balls (6-pack): $11 (save $14)
- LifeStraw personal water filter: $10 (save $10)
- Seropy roll-up dish drying rack: $7 (save $6)
- Jisulife handheld mini fan: $14 (save $11)
- Bedsure satin pillowcases (2-pack): $8 (save $4)
- LiBa electric fly swatter: $20 (save $5)
- Costa Farms peace lily live plant: $24 (save $16)
Black Friday deals under $25 on health and fitness
- Peloton light weights (2-pack): $15 (save $10)
- Peloton yoga blocks (2-pack): $15 (save $15)
- BalanceFrom yoga mat: $13 (save $2)
- BalanceFrom 10-pound kettlebell: $15 (save $7)
- The Original Body Roller foam roller: $24 (save $16)
- Renpho smart jump rope: $17 (save $13)
- Blood pressure monitor: $21 (save $12)
Black Friday deals under $25 on toys and games
- TeeTurtle reversible plushies: From $4
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza: $8 (save $2)
- Uno: $11 (save $5)
- K'Nex 35 model building set (480 pieces): $18 (save $10)
- Tegu Pocket Pouch magnetic wooden block set (8-piece): $24 (save $8)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo Switch): $15 (save $45)
Are Black Friday deals under $25 worth buying?
Like with anything in life, you tend to get what you pay for. So if you're diving into the bargain bin this Black Friday, don't be expecting to score the world's best products. That being said, there are plenty of items that regularly cost more than $25 and drop under that threshold during major shopping events that are worth snapping up at lower prices. Plus, it makes sense to stock up on everyday essentials -- stuff that you would be buying anyway -- when prices fall as you're saving future you some money.
What are the best Black Friday deals under $25?
As mentioned above, there are many products that usually sell for more than $25 that go under that mark during Black Friday sales. Things like streaming media players, smart home devices, toys and games. These represent great value for money when sub-$25 and make for excellent holiday gifts. Right now various Fire TV Sticks are under $25 in Amazon's Black Friday sale, as are select Roku Black Friday deals, for example. We'd also recommend loading up on consumable items like batteries, hygiene products and stationary. Not only is it frustrating to find yourself running low on these items, but it makes sense to stockpile them while prices are at their best.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers