Best Home Security Deals Right Now: Save on Smart Locks, Cameras, DIY Systems and More

Smart home security has never been more affordable, with plenty of sub-$100 and sub-$50 products for your protection, but your wallet may still feel the hit. Shopping for home security discounts can be tricky when you want to focus on quality and stay away from cheap knock-off brands. Our updated list of home security device deals focuses on trusted brands that are offering real discounts from the typical prices.

If you want to save hundreds on a full home security system or are looking for a reliable, inexpensive camera, lock or motion sensor, check this list for the latest internet sales. We'll keep it current with the newest security savings, but we also suggest you take time to make sure the discounted product is compatible with your current smart home setup (such as a preference for Google Home or Apple's HomeKit) and overall privacy goals before you buy. You'll also want a strong home router for connecting any outdoor cams.

Best home security cam deals

Amazon Kasa Indoor Smart Security Cam: $28 Save $10 Indoor security cameras to protect a home or pet don't have to be expensive. This discounted Kasa cam is available for under $30 and comes with important features including night vision, motion detection, and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Home. Two-way audio also turns on to communicate with others once the cam picks up movement. The camera is compatible with the Kasa Care Plan for automatic video storage in the cloud, but if you have an eye on savings we suggest picking up a microSD card for local storage instead, which you can find for around $12. It's a good fit to keep an eye on a room you're renting in a house, monitor a baby or do similar tasks. $28 at Amazon

Eufy Eufy Wired Wall Light Cam S100 (2-pack): $280 Save $80 Eufy's vertical wall light cams come with bright LED bars to light up halls, stairways and corners. The lights, which can reach up to 1,200 lumens, are completely customizable with dimness settings and timers, but also work with motion activation, sunset detection and more. The cameras themselves can record 2K-resolution images and support night vision even when the lights aren't on. Those cams also play well with Alexa and Google Home, and can sense motion from 30 feet away, along with supporting two-way audio. Note that this discounted two-pack of cams comes with built-in flash storage that you can access right away without paying extra for local storage. They're also weather-resistant for outside use, but you will need nearby wiring for an easier installation without calling up an electrician. $280 at Eufy

Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: $130 Save $30 You may be eyeing a central spot above a garage or patio for a floodlight-enabled security camera with a broad view. Floodlight systems aren't usually cheap, but this Blink sale can help you save on its dual 700-lumen LED lights. It's also wireless for easy installation (no drilling required) in many locations, with a battery rated up to two years. Blink's 1080p cam uses dual-zone motion detection, infrared night vision and two-way audio. However, you'll want a Blink subscription plan if you need cloud storage. $130 at Amazon

GE Lighting GE Cync Smart Indoor Security Camera Save $30 GE's Cync wired cam is ready for a shelf or wall mount to keep an eye on important rooms -- now with serious savings. Many of the features here are expected, like the full HD camera, motion detection, two-way audio and night vision. But we like that GE has elevated this camera with a couple of extras, notably the sound detection (ideal for babies and pets), and app previews of cam color and brightness while you're setting up. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa. $40 at Amazon

Home security bundle deals

Arlo Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle: $300 Save $300 If you need serious coverage, you can pick up this security bundle of Arlo Pro 4 cameras, which we named the best outdoor model on the market in 2023. With 2K resolution, full-color night vision and a 160-degree field of view, you can always get a clear view of what's happening around your property. They also feature built-in spotlights, two-way audio and a siren to help ward off any would-be intruders. The bundle includes three cameras, three anti-theft mounts, four rechargeable batteries and a dual-battery charging station. $300 at Best Buy

TP-Link TP-Link Tapo 2K outdoor wireless cameras (2-pack): $120 Save $80 TP-Link's affordable Tapo system includes two 2K-resolution cams and a connection hub, ideal for a front-and-back camera setup at your home. The cameras are weatherproofed, come with 49-foot night vision, and allow you to set activity zones for identifying people, pets and vehicles. They're all-purpose outdoor security cams that can fill many roles, although you may want to grab a microSD card if you don't plan on using the Tapo subscription service. $120 at TP-Link

SimpliSafe/CNET SimpliSafe 9-piece Whole Home Security System: $240 Save $160 Finding a large home security system can feel frustrating if you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars and risk getting locked into a contract. Using this hefty discount, this SimpliSafe system is available below $300 -- and while a monitoring subscription is available, you can choose to self-monitor and waive the monthly fees. Included in this kit is a base station, keypad, pack of entry sensors, motion sensor, key fob, siren and smoke detector. That makes it an effective DIY way to outfit a new home or apartment that's never had security tech before. $240 at Best Buy

Eufy/CNET EufyCam 2C Pro 2-cam kit: $180 Save $140 These compact 2K-resolution cams fit easily inside or outside your home, with a hub that provides 16GB of local storage included with the purchase. They're also completely wireless, with batteries made to last up to 180 days. Motion detection, two-way audio and night vision round off these cams, along with smart detection zones and human detection to cut down on false alerts. $263 at Amazon

Deals on smart locks, doorbells, bike locks and more

Amazon August Home Smart Lock (4th-gen): $150 Save $80 August's durable smart construction often comes with a price to match, but this deal lets you get a fourth-generation August smart lock on more affordable terms. The Wi-Fi smart lock fits onto your existing deadbolt, providing it with app management including the ability to share digital keys. You can also set schedules or make sure the door automatically locks after a certain period of time. The lock also has excellent compatibility, working with platforms including Alexa, HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. $149 at Walmart $150 at Amazon

Smonet Amazon Smonet Smart Locks Handle Set Save $100 This smart handle set is currently 33% off and offers an aesthetic alternative for those who find products like August smart locks a bit too bulky. While installation takes more work, you get a pair of svelte handles with built-in fingerprint reading for easy unlocks, a keypad deadbolt and key fobs (traditional keys still work, too). It's a smart remodel for your entryways that's rarely looked so good. The locks support up to 50 fingerprints and work with both Alexa and Google Home. $200 at Amazon

Swann Lowes Swann Alpha Series movement sensor kit: $20 Save $5 Looking for something more subtle than a security cam for your room? This passive infrared sensor is available for under $20 and relies only on AAA batteries. It comes with a chime unit that can ring in the room or a location of your choice if the sensor is ever crossed, scaring away intruders and letting you know that someone (including a furry friend) has gone where they shouldn't. You could even use it in combination with one of the discounted security cams on our list as an extra warning. $20 at Lowes

Rozzwild Amazon Rozzwild folding bike lock with mount bracket: $27 Save $8 Do you frequently keep your bike in front of your home or in a public spot where you may be worried about theft? This heavy-duty folding bike lock is tougher than the average U-lock and includes a built-in four-digit combination lock for extra security. With the current deal, its eight alloy steel bars are ready to protect your ride without riding too hard on your wallet. $27 at Amazon

