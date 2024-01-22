CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

What's the best vegan meal delivery service?

Mosaic Foods

If you're eating vegan in 2024, or want to find out how cutting meat and dairy from your diet will affect your energy levels and overall health, vegan meal delivery services make it easy.

Of the 15 we've tested, Mosaic Foods is the overall best vegan meal delivery service for 2024. Mosaic offers 22 vegan options per week with family-style meals starting at $6 per serving. All of the recipes we tried were either good or great making Mosaic an easy pick for the top spot.

If you prefer to do some of the cooking yourself, Purple Carrot is our pick for the best vegan meal kit service in 2024. But there are others still, including vegan meal delivery for picky eaters, families and flexitarians that might be an even better fit for your plant-powered life.

Best vegan meal delivery services of 2024

Editors' choice
Mosaic Foods
9.2 /10 CNET Score Freshness 9 Taste/results 9 Value 9 Recipe variety 9 Healthiness 10 Pros Nearly all the meals I tried were good or better

Interesting use of global recipes and flavors

Affordable, especially for the family plan Cons The pizzas were just OK

Extra $10 for shipping on orders of less than 12 items Pricing Starts at $6/serving Type Prepared meals Meal options per week 80 Good for Vegan, vegetarian, paleo, gluten-free, low-calorie

$30 off order with code: Carrot30
Purple Carrot
8.8 /10 CNET Score Taste/results 9 Value 7 Ease of recipes 8 Recipe variety 9 Healthiness 10 Pros Food is 100% vegan

Unique, interesting recipes

Fresh, high-quality ingredients

Great for learning plant-based cooking basics Cons On the expensive side

Few modifications allowed

First box ships free + 3 surprise gifts
HelloFresh
Pros A huge selection of meals

Meals were easy to prepare

Budget-friendly if you're cooking for four Cons Recipes aren't as unique or inspired as some other meal kit companies

Splendid Spoon
7.8 /10 CNET Score Freshness 8 Taste/results 8 Value 6 Recipe variety 9 Healthiness 8 Pros Over 100 smoothies, soups, and bowls to choose from

Meals are all vegan and gluten-free

No cooking or blending required

Lots of organic ingredients and superfoods Cons Some smoothies are high in sugar

Meals are a little hit or miss

40% off first box with code: CNET40
Daily Harvest
8.8 /10 CNET Score Freshness 8 Taste/results 8 Value 8 Recipe variety 8 Healthiness 10 Pros Extremely healthy meals with high-quality ingredients

Takes just minutes to prepare meals but they still taste fresh

Great to have a few on hand in the freezer in a pinch Cons A tad on the expensive side for what it is

$25 Off Your First 2 Orders
Veestro
Pros Food is healthy and 100% vegan

Options for low-carb, low-calorie meals

No cooking required Cons Expensive

Some meals were just OK

Editors' choice
$20 off first box with code: FRESH20
Fresh N' Lean
9.2 /10 CNET Score Freshness 9 Taste/results 9 Value 8 Recipe variety 10 Healthiness 10 Pros Meals are consistently good

Options for keto, paleo, gluten-free, low-sugar, Whole30, vegan and more Cons Expensive if you don't order enough meals

Editors' choice
$100 off with code: CNET100
Sunbasket
8.8 /10 CNET Score Taste/results 10 Value 7 Ease of recipes 9 Recipe variety 9 Healthiness 9 Pros Creative, interesting and healthy takes on classic dishes

Fresh, mostly organic produce

Lots of options for vegetarians and pescatarians

Affordable if you're eating mostly plant-based meals Cons One of the most expensive meal kit services around

Other vegan meal delivery services we tried Sakara Life

Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon

CookUnity

Territory Foods

BistroMD : These meals are intended to promote weight loss. The meals with meat are good, but the plant-based recipes are bland and boring.

: These meals are intended to promote weight loss. The meals with meat are good, but the plant-based recipes are bland and boring. Home Chef : This meal kit service is good for families and has many plant-based meals. That said, there's too much plastic packaging, and many of the recipes we tried weren't very exciting.

: This meal kit service is good for families and has many plant-based meals. That said, there's too much plastic packaging, and many of the recipes we tried weren't very exciting. RootBerry:This meal service was solid but has limited weekly options and they were not good enough to land on our list of best vegan meal services.

How we test vegan meal delivery services To test each meal delivery service, I tried at least five and sometimes as many as 10 meals from any given service. I tried to choose a range of meals from the various menu and meal plan offerings. For instance, I always mixed up the meal types to include pasta, rice bowls, soups, salads or any other options offered by the brand. I made sure to test a variety of cuisines -- Italian, Indian, Thai, Mexican -- if they were offered. I took note of each meal delivery service's website, including what information was provided (ingredients, nutritional info), how clearly the menu was organized and how simple it was to pick a meal plan and order meals. When they arrived, I noted how well they were packaged and checked whether each meal was still chilled or frozen. To reheat each prepared meal, I took a twofold approach. For some meals, I meticulously followed the heating instructions on the label. But since these are merely suggestions, I reheated other meals the way I would if left to my own devices. Often, that meant warming them gently in a nonstick skillet or reheating them in my air fryer. Testing meal kits requires cooking, of course, and thus different practices and procedures for evaluation. Here's more on how we test meal kits at CNET. Vegan meal delivery services compared undefined Service Plant-based options per week Subscription only Price per serving (entree) Shipping CNET rating (out of 10) Mosaic Foods (prepared) 50+ Yes $10 $8 9.2 Purple Carrot 8 Yes $12 Free 8.6 Fresh N Lean (prepared) 12 Yes $9-$13 Free 9.2 Splendid Spoon (prepared) 48 Yes $12 Free 7.8 HelloFresh 6 Yes $9 $9 8 Sunbasket 4 Yes $14 $8 9 Sakara Life (prepared) 15 No N/A Free 7.6 Green Chef 9 Yes $13 $10 7.6 Daily Harvest (prepared) 50+ No $9 Free 8.8 Veestro (prepared) 50+ No $14 Free for subscribers N/A

Factors to consider when choosing a vegan meal delivery service Vegan meal kits vs. prepared meals: Which should you choose? The first choice you'll have to make is between meal kits and meal delivery. Vegan meal kits still save time and effort over starting a recipe from scratch, but they require some cooking. If you're looking to hone your plant-based cooking skills or learn new vegan or vegetarian recipes, a meal kit service is the way to go. Prepared meals are the other option, and it just doesn't get any easier. These services send freshly cooked individual meals that are packaged in cooler boxes to you to eat or freeze for later. There's generally no cooking involved, so you'll get all the benefits of a plant-based diet without having to do the work. Purple Carrot is one of the only fully plant-based meal kit services. Types of meals: 100% plant-based or a mix of meat and meatless Some meal delivery services such as Purple Carrot and Mosaic Foods specialize in only plant-based foods. Most other services have vegan options mixed in with the weekly menus containing recipes with meat. Decide whether you want to go full force with your plant-based diet or give yourself the choice of a chicken or salmon dish every once in a while. Cost and pricing Most vegan meal delivery services range from around $9 to $13 per serving. If you want the most bang for your buck, choosing a budget-friendly meal kit such as EveryPlate or Blue Apron and selecting plant-based recipes will be your best bet. Mosaic Foods also has family-sized meals that cost just $6 per serving, making it the most affordable vegan prepared-meal subscription we've tried. Number of meals and servings Most meal services have a minimum number of meals you must order per week, but some are higher than others. For meal kits, you'll want to order only the amount of servings you know you'll cook and eat in a week since most of the ingredients can't be frozen. Prepared meals offer more flexibility since you can typically freeze them to thaw and eat later.