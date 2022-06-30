If you suffer from allergies, asthma or other respiratory problems, an air purifier can help. Air purifiers can help reduce allergens and remove impurities from your home or office to help you breathe better. You can eliminate irritants such as pollen, odors, smoke, dust, mold, pet dander, germs and more, depending on which model you buy and which kind of filtration system it uses.

When buying an air purifier from your home or workplace, there are many aspects to consider, including size, price and features, but another important aspect to think about before you buy one is the size of the space you want to filter. It breaks down pretty simply, though: Buy an air purifier that is too small for your room, and you won't reap the benefits. Keep that in mind as you shop.

With Prime Day on the way, many early Prime Day deals have already arrived. We've rounded up some of the best air purifier deals currently available and have tried to include discounted options for every environment, from the smallest rooms to purifiers that can filter air for the entire house. We will update this list regularly as deals expire and new offers drop at various retailers, so keep checking back.

Partu The Partu air purifier is an affordable option with true HEPA filter technology. Outside of the low price, its size makes it ultraportable, and therefore the Partu is an ideal option for travel. It can also be used on a desk while you work to great effect. While on low speed it runs at a very quiet 28 dB, though it has three different speed levels to choose from and is able to be effective in an area up to 107 square feet.

Aroeve This smart H13 HEPA air purifier helps remove pet dander, pollen, smoke and harmful particles from the air. The dual-channel technology and 360-degree air outlet, as well as the tightly designed prefilters, improve the filtration effect, effectively filtering any particles larger than 0.3 microns. Plus, this device filters the air up to five times per hour in rooms up to 215 square feet. It's quiet, too, with a sleep mode that runs at 22 decibels, allowing you to rest without interruption.

GermGuardian Improve your indoor air quality at home or in the office with this tower that can clean the air in rooms up to 167 square feet. Dust, pet dander and other common allergens will be reduced with the HEPA filter. It also features UV-C light to kill germs and reduce volatile organic compounds in the air.

HoMedics This air purifier features UV-C technology and powerful filtration to reduce and capture bacteria, virus, mold, pollen, pet dander and fungus particles. It also has a timer, an optional night light and touch controls to make adjusting your preferred settings easy. This model is best for smaller spaces, like a bedroom or home office, as it only covers about 170 square feet.

Honeywell Honeywell's HPA300 true HEPA air purifier is a favorite of ours, and while it is a little more expensive than other HEPA models out there, it covers a larger space, too. This is a great purifier for midsize rooms and is currently marked down on Amazon. The Honeywell has timers and will let you know when it's time to replace the filter. It's quiet, too, which is a big plus.

Coway Another CNET favorite, this true HEPA air purifier features a four-stage filtration system that includes deodorization and ion filtration technology that removes pet dander, dust and other allergen particles for better air quality in your home or office. It also features a timer and will notify you when you need to exchange the filter. This air purifier is a great option for midsize rooms.

HoMedics This is a larger version of the TotalClean mentioned above, but at less than $200, this air purifier covers air cleaning and filtration for up to 343 square feet. That makes this option an excellent choice for large rooms. It features 360-degree true HEPA filtration and a UV-C light that can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. It also has five speed settings and night-light and aromatherapy options.

Hathaspace The Hathaspace Smart Air Purifier has an H11 true HEPA air filter and cleans the air quietly, removing 99.9% of pollen, dust, smoke, mold, pet dander and more from up to 700 square feet. It even extracts odor from the air. Because of its thinner profile, it doesn't take up much room compared to some of the competition. And with Auto mode activated, your air purifier's smart air quality sensor detects pollutants in the air and adjusts the fan speed in real-time.

Shark The Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6 is a true HEPA filtration device that removes 99.98% of particles from the air. It will remove viruses, dust, allergens, smoke and more, at sizes down to 0.1 microns, from your environment. It's quiet, with six fans for clean air distribution, and with what Shark calls Advanced Odor Lock, your air should smell noticeably fresher. Covering up to 1,200 square feet, it can filter some smaller homes and office spaces in their entirety.

Dreo This device purifies up to 1,358 square feet, making it a great option for large spaces like living rooms, entertainment spaces, studio spaces and much more. The TurboPure technology circulates clean air at up to 6 feet per second. It captures 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, pet dander, smoke, odor and more. It also has a built-in sensor that monitors the air, and an auto mode, which will adapt its cleaning to the surrounding conditions. There are six modes to choose from, including a sleep mode with a 20-decibel output.

David Priest/CNET If you're looking for an air purifier with true HEPA filtration technology powerful enough to cover your entire house, this is our favorite pick. The price tag is hefty, yes, but if you are going to have to buy multiple air filters for different rooms, this one-stop machine may be worth the price, especially with the current discount. This air purifier has multiple fan speed settings, smart settings that adjust fan speed according to air quality, timers and will cover up to 1,560 square feet of living space.

