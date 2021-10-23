Saatva mattress review: An affordable luxury mattress with maximum support

My Slumber Yard

Some people love the nostalgic feel and reliable construction of a traditional innerspring mattress. Compared to thinner memory foam mattresses, innerspring beds can keep you comfortable for years while withstanding the natural wear and tear of tossing, turning, jumping and so on. The Saatva mattress is a luxury innerspring mattress that offers all the benefits you know and love about traditional innerspring mattresses, but with a modern twist to make it even more comfortable.

I like to think of the brand as affordable luxury, because Saatva is a premium brand that uses quality materials, but doesn't charge you an arm and a leg. For luxury, durability and comfort all wrapped into one, I see the Saatva mattress being worth it to a lot of people. Find out if you're one of them in our Saatva mattress review below!

Saatva Mattress Like Supportive dual-layer innersprings

Neutral and responsive feel

Perfect for heavier sleepers and people who want more support

Multiple firmness options Don't Like A little overkill for petite sleepers

Not ideal for people who want a soft mattress

First impressions

Without even knowing what's on the inside of the Saatva mattress, the first time you lay eyes on it you can tell it's one hefty bed. I tried out the 11.5-inch model, but there's also a 14.5-inch Saatva mattress that would likely offer even more durability and support.

Saatva isn't a bed-in-a-box brand, so it doesn't come delivered inside of a cardboard box. Instead, two professionals hand-deliver it to you, ready to sleep on. It's a pretty heavy mattress, so this takes the hassle out of setting it up and moving it around yourself.

When I first lay down, I could tell there were innersprings in the foundation, but only by how bouncy and responsive it was. Saatva did a good job at adding foam and a comfortable, airy pillow top to ensure you don't actually feel the steel coils poking through the bed. Instead, it feels like the perfect combination of springy, fluffy and pressure-relieving.

Firmness

Saatva offers three different firmness options for shoppers, so you can select your mattress according to your primary sleeping position.

Plush Soft: This lands around a 5 out of 10 (with 10 being the firmest, or medium on the firmness scale

This lands around a 5 out of 10 (with 10 being the firmest, or medium on the Luxury Firm: Around a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale or a medium-firm, this is headed into the firm territory. If you prioritize support, but still want a little pressure relief around your shoulders and hips, the Saatva bed's Luxury Firm model is a good option.

Around a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale or a medium-firm, this is headed into the firm territory. If you prioritize support, but still want a little pressure relief around your shoulders and hips, the Saatva bed's Luxury Firm model is a good option. Firm: For firm bed lovers or heavier back and stomach sleepers

Comfort

You have two height options to choose from, so the construction will differ slightly depending on the model you get. The materials will be the same, but the thickness of the innerspring system will be a little different. Either way, though, the bed is going to be extra durable. Unlike 99% of the mattresses I've seen online, the Saatva mattress comes with back-to-back coils for maximum support. Here's a look at the 11.5-inch model:

Tempered steel coils make up the first layer of the Saatva mattress, and they're reinforced with dense foam edges to help boost edge support. Next is another system of coils, but they are individually wrapped to help improve motion isolation as they each work independently from each other. A layer of "high-density" memory foam to add pressure relief, comfort, and neutralize the feel of the steel coils below. Topping the bed is a thick, 3-inch pillow top made with fluffy fibers and comfy foams. It adds another layer of coziness on top of the memory foam, and it's wrapped in an organic cotton cover.

Feel

The Saatva mattress kind of reminds me of a fancy hotel mattress or a traditional innerspring bed that was given a few comfy upgrades. It's like a thick and supportive box spring with a cushy foam mattress all in one. It's quick to respond to pressure and is extremely easy to move around in, so you won't get that stuck feeling that memory foam tends to provide.

Even though this bed has two layers of durable steel coils, you really cannot feel them at all, so they won't bother you while you sleep. Instead, they give the bed a nice bounce and extra-supportive feel.

Motion isolation

I should note that the motion isolation was better than I expected on the Saatva mattress, and my water glass didn't tip over on the bed during my water glass test. So, I think the memory foam layer and different foam and fibers in the bed's pillow top help the bed isolate movement better than a traditional innerspring mattress. Though, the motion isolation still isn't top-notch like Casper or Nectar because of those two innerspring layers.

Edge support

Saatva offers phenomenal edge support for a number of reasons. One, the bed is extra supportive because of its dual-coil design. Two, Saatva constructed the mattress with foam edges around the perimeter of the bottom coil layer to help enhance edge support abilities. If you're pushed to the side of your mattress due to an active co-sleeper, Saatva will keep you feeling like you won't go rolling off the edge. This also makes getting in and out of bed a little easier because the sides don't give.

Temperature

Hybrid mattresses like Saatva (beds that use both foam and coils) tend to be more breathable than all-foam mattresses because the coils allow for increased airflow. So, Saatva isn't necessarily a cooling mattress and won't make you feel cold, but it should sleep temperature-neutral. I think it does a good job at not retaining your body heat while you sleep, and things like room temperature or your pajamas will play a bigger role in how hot you sleep.

Who is this mattress best for?

Beds with back-to-back coils provide maximum support and durability to sleepers. I think a lot of people will enjoy the Saatva, but there will be some who think the coils are an unnecessary extra.

Position

The Saatva mattress offers three firmness levels from medium to firm (on our firmness scale). This means the beds are generally more firm and supportive, making all of them ideal for back or stomach sleepers.

Side sleepers will want to opt for the Luxury Plush model to get additional pressure relief, but petite side sleepers under 150 pounds should consider a different mattress. Check out our best mattress for side sleepers, or consider something more plush. Petite sleepers usually find beds to be firmer than the average person, so the Saatva bed models will be too firm for smaller side sleepers.

Body type

If you weigh 150 pounds or more, the Saatva mattress offers plenty of support and durability. Unless you're looking for a particularly soft mattress, most sleepers within this range can find a Saatva mattress they enjoy.

For petite sleepers under 150 pounds, I would recommend you spend your money on a different bed. You really don't need the dual-coil layers this bed offers, and that's one of its prime, bread-and-butter features.

Price

For a premium mattress like the Saatva bed, I assumed a queen size would run around $2,000 or a little less. However, regardless of the size Saatva mattress you get, a queen size is going to retail for around $1,595. The company also runs promotions here and there that drop the cost down another $200. So, that's why I refer to Saatva as "affordable luxury." You get a top-quality product for a fairly reasonable price.

Trial, warranty, and shipping

When you order a Saatva mattress, you're guaranteed a few perks to help incentivize you and make you feel more comfortable buying a mattress over the internet.

First is free white-glove delivery, which means they will deliver and set up your mattress for you in your home. To give you plenty of time to test your bed, you'll receive a 180-night trial where you can decide if you do or do not like your mattress. If you don't, you will have to pay a $99 fee to return it. However, if you decide to keep the Saatva bed, you'll receive a 15-year warranty policy to back it.

Final verdict

The Saatva mattress offers up a sturdy, reliable and comfortable feel that you don't see in just any bed. Most hybrid mattresses only come with one innerspring system, but Saatva's dual-coil layer offers twice the support and durability. I think this bed is going to be for that person looking for a traditionally bouncy and responsive mattress feel with the addition of comfy foam. If you have the money to spend on a $1,500 mattress, Saatva is a darn good choice unless you're in the market for something with a plusher profile.

You might like Saatva if:

You sleep on your back, stomach or a combination

You're a side sleeper over 150 pounds

You want an extra supportive mattress

You have an average to heavy body type

You want your mattress delivered and set up in your home

You might not like Saatva if:

You're on a tight budget

You sleep on your side and want an extra soft bed

You weigh under the 150 pound range

You want free returns ($99 fee)

You want a foam mattress feel

