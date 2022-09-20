Best Fitness Deals: Save on Trackers, Equipment, Accessories and More

For many busy, working professionals, there just isn't enough time in the day to make it out the the gym. And if you're looking for a more convenient way to get your workouts in, you may want to consider a home gym. Having a some workout equipment in your own house makes it much easier to stick to a consistent schedule, and there are tons of different options to choose from.

Those who want to improve their cardio can grab an exercise bike or treadmill, while those hoping to build up their strength can pick up some sets of dumbbells, kettlebells and resistance bands. And a fitness tracker can help you monitor your progress and stay on track towards your fitness goals. Having at-home equipment also spares you from expensive long-term gym contracts. And to help you save even more, we've rounded up some of the best deals on fitness gear you can shop right now. We'll continue to update this page as discounts come and go, so be sure to check back often.

Fitness tracker deals

Amazon If you aren't looking for the latest and greatest, and don't need a display that's always on, the Apple Watch SE is the option for you. It offers tons of fitness-related features, including heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, and is compatible with Apple Fitness Plus. You're receiving price alerts for Apple Watch SE: From $220

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Sense is the most advanced fitness tracker in Fitbit's lineup, and is packed full of helpful features. It monitors tons of health metrics, including your heartbeat, blood-oxygen saturation and sleep patterns, and it even has an ECG function. It can also store and play music so you've got your workout playlist with your everywhere, has a contactless payment feature, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in. It has a battery life of up to six days, and it's waterproof up to 50 meters. Read our Fitbit Sense review. You're receiving price alerts for Fitbit Sense (Carbon/Graphite)

Lexy Savvides/CNET Though it's no longer the latest model in Apple's smart watch lineup, the Series 7 offers a bunch of great fitness-related tracking features in addition to the standard smartwatch stuff. It has an always-on Retina display, can read your blood oxygen levels and do an electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG) and much more. There are several apps, like Nike Run Club and Strava, and it's compatible with Apple's Fitness Plus to help you hit your goals. It comes in red, black, blue, silver and green, though this discount is only available on the red color variant.

Weights and accessories deals

Amazon Jumping rope is an amazing cardio exercise, and using a weighted jump rope can make it even more challenging. This rope weighs 3 pounds, which may not seem like a lot at first, but after jumping and swinging it around for a bit, you'll feel the burn. And you can save an extra 5% when you activate the instant coupon on the product page.

Whatafit Whether space is an issue or you've just never reliably used larger pieces of fitness equipment, resistance bands are a perfect option to consider and can be used for a wide variety of exercises. This set comes with accessories for using them on doors in your home, as well as a convenient carrying case to exercise on the go.

Tru Grit Adjustable weights take up a lot less space and are far more versatile than having specific kettlebells for each exercise. This Tru Grit option can be adjusted from 7.7 pounds up to 40 pounds, making it great for a variety of exercises such as curls, snatches, swings and rows. It takes up very little space in your home, and changing the weight is as simple as turning a dial.

Home gym equipment deals

Schwinn Fitness Schwinn makes some of the best home exercise bikes on the market, and right now you can pick up this unique recumbent bike at a discount. The contoured and adjustable seat helps you stay comfortable while you exercise, and the dual LCD screens give you access to 29 different workout programs and over 50 different global routes to bike. It features 25 resistance levels for different intensity, and the built-in heart rate monitor can help you track your fitness level over time.

Hydrow Hydrow makes the best at-home rowing machine and right now you can score a great deal on the Works package, which includes just about everything you need for a full-body at-home workout. It includes the rower, a foam roller, foam blocks, resistance bands, Bluetooth earbuds and a heart-rate monitor. Additionally, you get free standard delivery with the purchase, which brings the total savings up to $300. You will need to subscribe to Hydrow's All-Access membership, which runs $38 per month.