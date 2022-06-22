Best Mattress Fourth of July Deals: Discounts on Bear, Beautyrest, Nolah, Purple and More

Shopping for a new mattress? With Fourth of July sales in full swing and Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, now is the exact right time replace your old mattress while saving yourself some cash in the process. Pretty much all of the mattress brands you know, including Purple, Helix, Amerisleep, Avocado, Tempur-Pedic, Nectar and more, are slashing prices so it's time to upgrade your sleep.

Whether you're looking for a mattress deal on a pressure-relieving memory-foam model, an all-natural hypoallergenic latex model, a super-comfy hybrid mattress or a customizable adjustable mattress set, this roundup has got you covered. While we'll certainly highlight the best Fourth of July mattress deals below, the bundles and freebies are valuable too so be sure to check those out as well.

If you're ready to take advantage of a Fourth of July mattress deal but aren't sure which mattress type is right for you, most online mattress companies offer an at-home sleep trial lasting from a few months to a full year. That way, if you're not happy with your purchase, you can get yourself a full refund and have the company collect the mattress from your home. You really can't go wrong, and you might even get a better night's sleep.

If you need help figuring out the best mattress deal for you, check out our guide on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our lists of the best mattresses you can buy online and the best air mattresses. And if you're in the market for a pillow or new sheets, we've got recommendations for those, too.

Best mattress deals available right now

You can snag 20% off mattresses at Allswell in its Fourth of July mattress sale. Just make sure you use promo code FIREWORKS20 at checkout for the discount. Learn more about Allswell's flagship mattress in our Allswell mattress review.

You can take $450 off any mattress at Amerisleep with promo code AS450. You can also take 30% off adjustable bed bundles when bundled with a mattress. No need for a code on that one, simply add both to your cart. Learn more about Amerisleep mattresses in our Amerisleep mattress review.

Avocado's Fourth of July mattress deals include $100 off its Green, Vegan, and Latex models with $250 off its Organic Luxury mattress. Use code USA at checkout to save. Learn more about the Avocado Green mattress in our Avocado mattress review.

Awara is offering $300 off all mattresses, including the Premier. You'll also get a sheet set, two pillows and a mattress protector free with a qualifying mattress purchase.

Bear is offering up to 30% off sitewide when you use code JULY30 at checkout. You can also get two free cloud pillows with a qualifying mattress purchase. Read more about its flagship mattress in our Bear Original mattress review.

During Beautyrest's Fourth of July sale you can save up to $800 on Beautyrest Black or Harmony Luxe mattresses and select adjustable bases now until July 11.

Birch has extended its Memorial Day sale so you can still save $400 and get two free Eco-Rest pillows with any Birch mattress purchase by using code MDSALE400 at checkout.

Brentwood Home has a few Fourth of July mattress deals going right now. You can save $100 on its Cypress Affordable Memory Foam Mattress with code JULY or snap up one of its Oceano, Crystal Cove or Hybrid Latex mattresses at $150 by using code USA. If it's a bed frame you need, these are discounted by up to 30% and you can buy one Zuma wedge pillow, get one free with code ZUMA. Verified educators, military, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, doctors and nurses can save 5% sitewide, and students can save 10%, but the discount cannot be combined with any other offers.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 20% off mattresses with the promo code SUMMER20.

We're yet to see Casper's official Fourth of July mattress deals launch but you can save as much as 40% on select mattress and up to 50% on bedding in its current "Final Sale" promotion. Check out our Casper mattress review for more information on the original mattress.

Cocoon by Sealy is offering 35% off its Chill and Chill Hybrid mattresses, plus a free pillows and sheet bundles. You'll also get a $200 instant gift with the purchase of an adjustable base, and you can save $50 on any size foundation.

Buy a mattress and DreamCloud will knock $200 off the price and throw in accessories worth $499 for its Bed, White and Blue sale. No code needed. Read more about the DreamCloud bed in our full DreamCloud mattress review.

Save 30% on all mattresses and receive two free luxury pillows ($190 value). No code needed. You can also save 40% off adjustable base bundles, 25% off bedding, pillows and accessories, and 25% the luxury adjustable base. Read more about its flagship bed in our GhostBed mattress review.

Get up to $350 off Helix products during its extended Memorial Day sale. Use the following codes to get the discount: $100 off orders of $600 or more with code: MDSALE100



orders of $600 or more with code: $150 off orders of $1,250 or more with code: MDSALE150



orders of $1,250 or more with code: $200 off orders of $1,700 or more with code: MDSALE200



orders of $1,700 or more with code: $250 off orders of $2,550 or more with code: MDSALE250

orders of $2,550 or more with code: $300 off orders of $2,700 or more with code: MDSALE300

orders of $2,700 or more with code: $350 off orders of $2,950 or more with code: MDSALE350 Every order includes two free Dream pillows. Read more about its beds in our Helix mattress review.

Layla is offering up to $200 in savings on a new mattresses with two free pillows. You can also save 40% off select bedding. See more info about their Original bed in our Layla mattress review.

You can get up to $700 off mattresses at Leesa for Fourth of July and you'll get two free down alternative pillows (worth $120). Read more in our full Leesa mattress review.

You can save up to $600 off mattress on the Lull site, no code needed.

Nectar is running a sale that includes $100 off select mattresses and $499 in accessories included with purchase. Plus, there are discounts to be had on bedding and bed frames. Read more about its mattresses in our Nectar mattress review and Nectar Premier review.

Nolah is offering up to $700 off its mattress and is throwing in two free pillows (worth $198). You can also save up to $400 on adjustable bases, and save up to $50 on bedding accessories.

Puffy is offering $750 off any mattress with the promo code SAVE750 and free accessories worth up to $600 with each purchase.

Purple mattresses are up to $600 off right now, and Purple is also giving customers up to $300 in instant gifts to apply on select pillows, bedding and more options with the purchase of select mattresses. You can also save up to $300 on the Ascent adjustable base. Read more about its beds in our Purple mattress review and our Purple Hybrid mattress review.

Saatva is offering 12% off sitewide right now (no code needed) for orders of $1,000 or more. Read more about its flagship bed in our Saatva mattress review.

Serta is offering up to $800 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets for Fourth of July.

Throguh July 12, Tempur-Pedic is offering $500 off Tempur-breeze mattresses plus $300 worth of free accessories with a qualifying mattress purchase. Mattress toppers are also up to 20% off.

You can save 10% off the 2020 Mint mattress at Tuft & Needle. Read more about its flagship mattress in our Tuft & Needle mattress review.

You can save $300 on any Vaya Mattress with code VAYA300 at checkout.

With Zoma's current Fourth of July mattress deals, you can save $150 off any mattress - no coupon code required.

