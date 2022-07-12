7 Best Air Fryer Deals for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

With all the Prime Day air fryer deals flying around this week, you might not find a better time to pick up one of these easy, trendy ovens. I use mine almost every day and it's one small kitchen appliance I think everyone should own, even if it's just a small one. The good news is you can find inexpensive air fryers that work well, especially during a sale frenzy like the one we find ourselves in now.

For Prime Day and the surrounding competitor sale events, we found air fryer deals as low as $35, and our all-time favorite model, the Ninja 4-quart is down to $95 (save $35). There are also larger ovens with dual baskets and more capacity on sale if you've got a bigger crew to feed. If you're curious, check out some of the Prime Day air fryer deals we've gathered below, and check back since we consistently update this story regularly as new deals emerge and others expire.

But first, a little air fryer 101.

Read more: Air Fryers Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy

What does an air fryer do?

Air fryer ovens make crispy snacks that taste like they've been fried, but there's no frying involved. Instead, air fryers use superhot, fast-circulating air to replicate the effects of oil-frying but with none of the unwanted calories and fat. I love mine and use it nearly every day. For me, the only thing better than an air fryer is a cheap air fryer, and that's exactly what you'll find in the deals outlined below.

What are the different types of air fryers?

When choosing an air fryer you have one big decision to make: Certain models only air-fry, and they're generally cheaper but you will be limited in what you can do. Then there are larger hybrid countertop convection ovens with an air-fry function. With this type, you can generally bake, broil, toast, reheat, defrost and warm in addition to air-frying -- although sometimes the air fryer function is not quite as strong as the solo air fryer. Both versions are great and it really comes down to what you plan to cook, the counter space you can give up and how much you want to spend.

How much should an air fryer cost?

This all depends on how fancy you want to get. But the good news is you won't have to spend much if you don't want to, especially if you snap up one of these air fryer deals. Basic single-function air fryers from generic brands start at around $30 and I've found they work well, even if they lack some of the features that the more expensive ovens have.

There are also hybrid ovens that are more like countertop toaster ovens but with air fryer functions. Those range from $150 to $300, but with these 2022 air fryer deals, you can nab one for less.

Read more: Save Money on Your Energy Bill by Opting for an Air Fryer

The best air fryer deals right now

Instant I have a 2-quart air fryer at home and it's the perfect size if cooking for one or two people on the regular.

Ninja In a test of over a dozen air fryers, this Ninja model grabbed the No. 1 spot. It's powerful (1,550 watts to be exact), feels extremely sturdy and has excellent and intuitive controls. It normally sells for $130, but you can snap it up at the Prime Day price of just $95.

Ninja The Foodi multicooker does a whole lot more than air fry, although it does that well. You can pressure cook, slow cook, steam and saute with this multifunction countertop cooker. It's reduced by $100 for Prime Day, which is near an all-time low.

Instant Pot If you already have a 6-quart Instant Pot, there's no need to buy an entire air fryer. The brand makes a lid that fits on top of that model and air fries right inside the multicooker chamber. Oh, and it's incredibly powerful for making crispy "fried" chicken wings and potato wedges.

Ninja This is a powerful air fryer, but it's a whole lot more than just that. The Foodi is also a proficient toaster, roaster, broiler and baker. And if you're a little tight on counter space, the unit flips upright on a hinge when not in use.

Farbwerware If you're looking for a smaller model with a modern design, Farberware's simple air fryer with 1,200 watts of pop is down to $35.

Bella If you're not sure air-frying is going to be your jam, start with this serviceable $35 Bella oven and feel it out. It's a solid deal on a digital air fryer with computerized cooking presets and programs.

Read more: The 5 Best Air Fryers for 2022