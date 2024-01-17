Best Galaxy S24 Preorder Deals: Save $1,000 on Samsung's New Flagship Now

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24 were launched Wednesday. Jide Akinrinade/CNET

Android fans have long appreciated the top-tier quality of Samsung phones. They're consistently ranked among the best phones you can get, and now devotees can preorder the latest Samsung Galaxy lineup. While Samsung had its own reservation deal for early birds, we've gathered all the best preorder deals you can currently take advantage of to help you get your hands on one without paying full price.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event on Wednesday. This new flagship comes with a number of solid upgrades over its predecessor, including bigger batteries and brighter screens and, most impressively, these phones are among some of the first smartphones to include generative AI capability directly on the device itself. That means uses will be able to use generative AI anywhere, even when the device is offline. The new phones come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which means performance for on-device AI should be speedy.

It's worth noting that the gen AI features that will be available on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will also be coming to previous-gen phones in the S23 series as well as the Z series this year. That means you may still be able to take advantage of that particular upgrade for a bit less, with expected Galaxy S23 deals set to roll out as the latest models hit shelves.

How much does the Galaxy S24 cost?

The three models of the Galaxy S24 are available in various storage configurations. US pricing for each model is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S24 price: $800



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus price: $900

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price: $1,300

That puts the Ultra at $100 more expensive than the S23 Ultra was at launch. However, it also has a Titanium frame this time around.

In terms of configuration upgrades, the S24 remains the same as its predecessor with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The S24 Plus has 12GB of RAM, which is up from 8GB in the S23 Plus, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Ultra is also sporting an upgraded 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

What colors does the Galaxy S24 come in?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus come in yellow, violet, gray and black at retailers. However, if you order directly from Samsung, you will also be able to order green, blue and orange hues.

Best Galaxy S24 preorder deals

AT&T Up to $1,000 off with Samsung trade-in Samsung fans can preorder with AT&T and get an impressive trade-in deal. Both new and existing customers with an unlimited plan can trade in their old Galaxy phone from any year, in any condition, and get the base model S24 or the S24 Plus for free. Or, if you prefer the S24 Ultra, this same trade-in deal will score you a $1,000 discount. And if you do preorder a phone from the S24 series, you'll also get double the storage at no extra cost, which means you can nab the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model or the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model. See at AT&T

Verizon Up to $1,000 off with Samsung trade-in Like AT&T, Verizon is offering great deals on the new S24 series. New and existing customers with eligible Verizon Unlimited plans can trade in any model Samsung phone in any condition and get a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus for free. Or get $1,000 off when you opt for the S24 Ultra. Plus, during preorder, Verizon is offering a free memory upgrade, so you can get the 256GB for the same price as the 128GB or the 512GB for the price of a 256GB. Verizon is also offering a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Tab with your purchase, though you will need new lines for those devices. Additionally, you can score up to 50% off accessories like cases, chargers or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you buy a phone from the S24 series. See at Verizon

T-Mobile Up to $1,000 off with trade-in T-Mobile is offering both new and existing customers a stellar deal on the S24 series. You can get up to $1,000 off the S24 lineup with an eligible device trade-in if you're on the Go5G Plus or Go 5G Next plans. That scores you the Galaxy S24 Plus for free. Or you can add a line on either of those plans to get $800 off for those looking for a deal with no trade in required. That brings the S24 price to nil, scoring you one for free. And when preordering any of the new Samsung devices, you'll be able to double the storage at no extra cost. Additionally, both new and existing customers can get $200 to spend at T-Mobile for each line you bring to T-Mobile (max. 5 lines). See at T-Mobile