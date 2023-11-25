Nab A Black Friday Lightning Deal on the Popular Dyson Airwrap, Save $120
Hair you go: Upgrade your style game and look like you just walked out of the salon.
Wouldn't it be nice to have a blowout or styling bar right in your home? That's likely not happening, but you can recreate one with the Dyson Airwrap multi-purpose hairstyling tool. The Dyson Airwrap is a pretty big investment, regularly priced at $600. But as part of Black Friday, Amazon's Lightning Deal system has brought the price down to $480
You don't need a cosmetology degree to use the Dyson Airwrap. It'll be familiar to anyone who's used a curling iron, flat iron, or hair dryer, and it's engineered for multiple hair lengths, types and styles.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
Use the dryer attachments to prepare and finish your hair after a shampoo. Then, choose from the different-sized barrels to curl and wave your hair, and brushes to shape and smooth your look.
You can create soft mermaid waves; go for glamour with big, bold curls; try a classic blow-out style; make short, chic waves; or use the Coanda smoothing dryer and round volumizing brush for smooth, Korean-inspired c-curls. But the deal won't last long, so if upgrading your hair care is in the budget, grab it now.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started: AirPods Pro and More Hit Lowest Prices We've Seen
- Apple Black Friday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Black Friday Deals by category
- The Best Black Friday Phone Deals
- The Best Black Friday TV Deals
- The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Black Friday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Black Friday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- The Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals