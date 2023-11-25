X
Nab A Black Friday Lightning Deal on the Popular Dyson Airwrap, Save $120

Hair you go: Upgrade your style game and look like you just walked out of the salon.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CNET freelancer Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, a journalist and pop-culture junkie, is co-author of "Whatever Happened to Pudding Pops? The Lost Toys, Tastes and Trends of the '70s and '80s," as well as "The Totally Sweet '90s." If Marathon candy bars ever come back, she'll be first in line.
dyson-airwrap-models

The Dyson airwrap lets you choose your style, from sleek to wavy.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Wouldn't it be nice to have a blowout or styling bar right in your home? That's likely not happening, but you can recreate one with the Dyson Airwrap multi-purpose hairstyling tool. The Dyson Airwrap is a pretty big investment, regularly priced at $600. But as part of Black Friday, Amazon's Lightning Deal system has brought the price down to $480

You don't need a cosmetology degree to use the Dyson Airwrap. It'll be familiar to anyone who's used a curling iron, flat iron, or hair dryer, and it's engineered for multiple hair lengths, types and styles. 

Use the dryer attachments to prepare and finish your hair after a shampoo. Then, choose from the different-sized barrels to curl and wave your hair, and brushes to shape and smooth your look.

dyson-airwrap-crop

The Dyson Airwrap comes with a variety of brushes, barrels and more.

 Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

You can create soft mermaid waves; go for glamour with big, bold curls; try a classic blow-out style; make short, chic waves; or use the Coanda smoothing dryer and round volumizing brush for smooth, Korean-inspired c-curls. But the deal won't last long, so if upgrading your hair care is in the budget, grab it now.

