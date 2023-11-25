Nab A Black Friday Lightning Deal on the Popular Dyson Airwrap, Save $120

Wouldn't it be nice to have a blowout or styling bar right in your home? That's likely not happening, but you can recreate one with the Dyson Airwrap multi-purpose hairstyling tool. The Dyson Airwrap is a pretty big investment, regularly priced at $600. But as part of Black Friday, Amazon's Lightning Deal system has brought the price down to $480

You don't need a cosmetology degree to use the Dyson Airwrap. It'll be familiar to anyone who's used a curling iron, flat iron, or hair dryer, and it's engineered for multiple hair lengths, types and styles.

Use the dryer attachments to prepare and finish your hair after a shampoo. Then, choose from the different-sized barrels to curl and wave your hair, and brushes to shape and smooth your look.

The Dyson Airwrap comes with a variety of brushes, barrels and more. Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

You can create soft mermaid waves; go for glamour with big, bold curls; try a classic blow-out style; make short, chic waves; or use the Coanda smoothing dryer and round volumizing brush for smooth, Korean-inspired c-curls. But the deal won't last long, so if upgrading your hair care is in the budget, grab it now.