Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop Early Sales on TVs, Tech and More
Amazon's official Black Friday sale kicks off soon but there are plenty of deals to be had right now.
Black Friday is right around the corner and Amazon has now announced its own sale will kick off even earlier than last year. Its holiday deals will launch on Nov. 17, but you don't even have to wait until then to start scoring holiday savings with hundreds of deals already live at Amazon across all manner of product categories.
You can always check out Amazon's own dedicated deals page but rather than sift through everything, save yourself some time and have a look at our top picks across a range of categories below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals as well.
Note that prices were accurate as of this article's most recent publish time, but pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.
Black Friday Amazon device deals
Amazon's cheapest Fire TV streamer is even more affordable with this 40% discount. It's our favorite budget option and only offers the basics that allow you to access your favorite streaming apps through any HD TV.
- Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $45 (save $15)
- Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30)
- Fire TV Soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Echo Show 5 (2023): $40 (save $50)
- Echo Show 8 (2021): $60 (save $70)
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems: Up to 66% off
- Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Floodlight Cam bundle: $175 (save $125)
Amazon Black Friday tech and smart home deals
This early Amazon bargain saves you $80 on this 2021 Apple tablet, dropping the starting price down to just $249.
Be done with Wi-Fi dropouts by adding this bargain Wi-Fi extender to your home network. Clip the on-page coupon and drop its price all the way down to just $13.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $200 (save $49)
- JBL Tune 230NC: $50 (save $50)
- Anker Nebula Solar portable projector: $350 (save $150 with code EBFD2131)
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums: Up to $400 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $294 (save $206)
- Motorola Razr (2023): $700 (save $300)
Amazon Black Friday TV deals
If you don't want to spend over the odds on your next TV, or you don't have room for a massive model, this affordable 4K set from Toshiba is worth a look. It's down to a record low right now.
If you have a bit more rom in your budget, LG's premium OLED C3 TV set is on sale with $150 off its typical price and $350 off its retail price. It has a gorgeous panel and offers the best picture quality on the market.
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $200 (save $100)
- LG 50-inch UR9000 Series 4K smart TV: $387 (save $43)
- Samsung 50-inch Q80C Series 4K smart TV: $798 (save $200)
- Sony 55-inch X90K Series 4K Google TV: $898 (save $402)
- Sony 55-inch A80L Series 4K OLED Google TV: $1,398 (save $100)
- Sony 65-inch X77L Series 4K Google TV: $598 (save $91)
- LG 65-inch B3 Series 4K OLED smart TV: $997 (save $300)
- Samsung 65-inch S95C Series 4K OLED smart TV: $2,398 (save $900)
Amazon Black Friday home deals
Brew K-pods in under a minute with this counter space-saving coffee maker. It's half off in various colors to suit your kitchen decor, too.
- Keurig K-Supreme coffee maker: $100 (save $70)
- Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro Specialty coffee maker: $127 (save $103)
- Instant Omni air fryer toaster oven: $100 (save $100)
- Ninja BL610 Professional 72-ounce countertop blender: $60 (save $40)
- Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum: $399 (save $171)
- Tineco A10 Essentials cordless stick vacuum: $119 (save $41)
- Nectar queen mattress: $659 (save $240)
- Casper Sleep Original full mattress: $1,186 (save $209)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus portable power station: $899 (save $300)
Amazon Black Friday health and fitness deals
Save on Peloton bikes, cycling shoes, accessories and apparel right now. Whether you're new to Peloton or want to stock up on gear, now's the time to do it.
