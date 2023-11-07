X
Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop Early Sales on TVs, Tech and More

Amazon's official Black Friday sale kicks off soon but there are plenty of deals to be had right now.

black-friday-amazon-deals-2023.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Black Friday is right around the corner and Amazon has now announced its own sale will kick off even earlier than last year. Its holiday deals will launch on Nov. 17, but you don't even have to wait until then to start scoring holiday savings with hundreds of deals already live at Amazon across all manner of product categories.

See at Amazon

You can always check out Amazon's own dedicated deals page but rather than sift through everything, save yourself some time and have a look at our top picks across a range of categories below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals as well.

Note that prices were accurate as of this article's most recent publish time, but pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Fire TV Stick Lite: $18

Amazon's cheapest Fire TV streamer is even more affordable with this 40% discount. It's our favorite budget option and only offers the basics that allow you to access your favorite streaming apps through any HD TV.

Details
Save $12
$18 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday tech and smart home deals

Apple iPad (9th Gen): $249

This early Amazon bargain saves you $80 on this 2021 Apple tablet, dropping the starting price down to just $249.

Details
Save $80
$249 at Amazon

TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender: $13

Be done with Wi-Fi dropouts by adding this bargain Wi-Fi extender to your home network. Clip the on-page coupon and drop its price all the way down to just $13. 

Details
Save $22
$13 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $190

If you don't want to spend over the odds on your next TV, or you don't have room for a massive model, this affordable 4K set from Toshiba is worth a look. It's down to a record low right now. 

Details
Save $90
$190 at Amazon

LG 48-inch OLED C3 Series smart TV: $1,047

If you have a bit more rom in your budget, LG's premium OLED C3 TV set is on sale with $150 off its typical price and $350 off its retail price. It has a gorgeous panel and offers the best picture quality on the market. 

Details
Save $150
$1,047 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday home deals

Keurig K-Compact: $50

Brew K-pods in under a minute with this counter space-saving coffee maker. It's half off in various colors to suit your kitchen decor, too. 

Details
Save $50
See at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday health and fitness deals

Peloton Bike and accessories sale

Save on Peloton bikes, cycling shoes, accessories and apparel right now. Whether you're new to Peloton or want to stock up on gear, now's the time to do it.

Details
Up to 40% off
See at Amazon
