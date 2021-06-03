Adjustable beds have seen a remarkable rise in popularity recently, especially after COVID-19 caused an increase in remote work. The customizable positioning of adjustable mattresses is appealing to shoppers and can offer a range of benefits, from improved circulation to a reduction in snoring to relief from acid reflux. Some also come with massage features, the option to comfortably elevate the knees, head or feet, and wireless remote controls.

But wait a minute -- before you start searching for a mattress to pair with an adjustable frame, there are a few things to consider. While many mattresses are designed specifically to go with adjustable frames, others can be used with or without them.

The most important features to look for in adjustable mattresses are those that encourage flexibility. The mattress should bend where the frame bends without too much resistance. Foam, latex or hybrid mattresses that come with individually wrapped coils or pocket coils are generally good, as they'll likely be compatible with an adjustable bed frame. The ideal foam wouldn't be too high-density, though a multilayered arrangement could work.

Whatever your reason for making the switch, find our top eight picks for the best adjustable mattresses below. The prices listed are for queen sizes at full price. Almost all of these mattresses are still on sale for Memorial Day, however.

Saatva The Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress features certified eco-friendly foam, 100% natural Talalay latex, a top cover of organic cotton and a flame-retardant barrier of natural thistle pulp. With the Solaire, you can choose a standard mattress in seven sizes, or an Upper-Flex split-top variety in sizes queen to king that lets you and your sleep partner choose different head elevations. There's also a split king variety that's split entirely down the middle to allow the complete personalization of each side. If you're interested in additional upgrades, you can add a frame with underbed lights, massagers or an adjuster to raise the head. One especially great feature of the Solaire is that you can use the included remote controls to customize your own personal firmness level out of a possible 50 combinations. If you get confused, Saatva offers 24/7 "sleep guides" -- people you can call or chat with anytime you have questions about your mattress. You'll also get a 180-night sleep trial with the Solaire to help you ensure it's a good fit. If you decide against the mattress, just call and have Saatva pick it up for a $99 transportation fee. The Solaire comes with convenient "white-glove setup" in the room of your choice, two remote controllers and free removal of your old mattress. The 25-year warranty covers the cost of parts and repairs for the first five years.

Tuft & Needle Following Tuft & Needle's popular Original mattress, the Mint mattress came along with plenty of upgrades. With the help of extra heat-wicking graphite and a layer of cooling gel, the Mint is likely to cool off even the warmest sleepers in the house. Aside from its cooling power, the Mint contains three layers of adaptive foam for fully indulgent comfort, and the design gives pressure relief to the shoulders and hips for a pain-relieving night's rest. Four inches of extra-firm foam at the bottom layer gives the Mint fortified edge support, keeping the sleeper snug and secure, and antimicrobial technology is woven into the cover. As far as foundations are concerned, the Mint works well with most bed frames, including the adjustable variety. There's an adjustable bed frame at Tuft & Needle that the company specifically designed to pair with the Mint mattress. The Tuft & Needle Mint mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year limited warranty covering manufacturing and workmanship defects, free shipping and free returns.

Cocoon by Sealy The Cocoon Chill from Sealy is designed to work well with an adjustable bed frame, or a box spring, platform bed frame or slatted bed frame -- according to the company, they all work as long as the slats are a minimum of 3 inches wide and a maximum of 4 inches apart. It's also compatible with any of the Cocoon foundations, such as the recommended Sealy Ease Power Base. Shoppers who use an adjustable bed for pressure relief are likely to experience some additional relief with the Chill. Its medium-firm constitution is foam-based with a transition layer to align the spine and prevent undue sinkage, as well as additional dual foam layers for comfort, personalized contouring and motion isolation. Even when paired with an adjustable base, the sturdy Chill maintains its shape. Our favorite part of the Chill is the premium stretch knit cover, which utilizes the company's proprietary Phase Change Material to decrease heat retention. The cover "absorbs and dissipates heat," per Sealy, allowing for a cool and rejuvenating night's sleep.

Purple The Purple mattress has become known for its convenient delivery in a box and its proprietary Purple Grid feature, a gridded layer that promises to keep the sleeper's hips and shoulders in a gentle contour while the spine is held in proper alignment. The Purple is also designed to hold less heat, last longer and provide a unique flexibility that's comfortable alone or with an adjustable bed frame. Purple Grid is also made with an enduring temperature-neutral, hyper-elastic polymer, much more stable than most forms of memory foam, which often allows the Purple mattress to outlast the lifespan of average mattresses -- and also allows the company to offer a full 10-year warranty. For shoppers who need a little extra support, there are Purple mattress bed frames to choose from, such as the Purple Power Base, which offers underbed lighting, built-in USB charging ports and massage features. It's also noteworthy that some Purple customers have reported their back and joint pain has been alleviated after sleeping on a Purple Mattress. "To our pleasant surprise, aches and pains started going away within a couple of days! No more hurting at night," one reviewer noted. The Purple mattress comes with a 100-night trial and free shipping and returns.

Nectar While it works well on its own, the Nectar memory foam mattress is well-suited for an adjustable bed frame, too. It provides enough cushion in its thick 12 inches to be comfortable while simultaneously offering plenty of support and just enough flexibility to bend where the bed frame needs it to bend. Each of the Nectar's five layers has a purpose, starting with the quilted Tencel mattress cover, which integrates heat-wicking properties and innovative cooling components to help keep sleepers cool. Three foam layers each provide cushion and support, including the Stay-Stable Base Layer, consisting of 7 full inches of standard, supportive foam to hold the rest of the layers in place. To keep things from slipping away, there's a shift-resistant cover at the bottom. Nectar's site says many types of bed frames and foundations can work with its memory foam mattress, including adjustable bases, box springs, divan bases, traditional frames and platforms. When you purchase a Nectar, you get a generous 365-night home trial, a forever warranty, free shipping and returns and no contact delivery.

Lucid The Lucid 10-Inch Plush Gel Memory Foam mattress combines the minimalist with the plush to create a budget-friendly mattress fit for adjustable bed frames. Its gel-infused cooling memory foam is 3.5 inches thick, creating a top layer that helps sleepers experience a regulated temperature all night. The 4.5 inches of bamboo charcoal-infused foam provide firm support, and the components are hypoallergenic. The Lucid mattress is easy on the wallet and works with many frames, according to the Lucid website, including box springs, metal grids, slatted bases, metal grids and adjustable bases. Available in a medium or firm density and in six different sizes, the Lucid mattress comes with free shipping, free returns and a free 10-year warranty. Not positive exactly which Lucid mattress you want to purchase? There's a helpful quiz on the company site to help you find the perfect match.

Avocado Green The original Avocado Green mattress is an eco-friendly favorite, and it works just as well on adjustable frames as it does on regular platforms, as its individually wrapped coils and other materials allow for the smooth operation of adjustable bed frames. Avocado Green leads the way in sustainability in the mattress industry in a few ways: Its mattresses are made using only certified organic cotton, wool and latex that's free of harmful chemicals, including toxic fire retardants and polyurethane.

The wool is ethically sourced from a herding collective the company jointly owns in India, and the latex rubber is sourced from sustainably harvested areas.

Avocado Green is the only bedmaker in the world to use wool with the Responsible Wool Standard certification, or RDS, which sets standards for the treatment of animals and the land they graze upon. RDS requires that the entire supply chain be certified.

The company received certification from MADE SAFE, meaning only ingredients not suspected to harm human, aquatic or animal ecosystems are used in its products. Avocado is one of only three mattress brands that meets this certification. The company's other mattresses are also worth consideration, including the Avocado Vegan, the Vegan Latex and the Latex, as all of them work with adjustable frames. All of the Avocado mattresses are compatible with its Eco Adjustable Base or Adjustable Base, as well as other, third-party varieties. The purchase of an Avocado Green mattress comes with free standard shipping and returns, a full-year sleep trial and a 25-year limited warranty.

WinkBeds The EcoCloud Hybrid from WinkBeds has a multitude of benefits for side sleepers and hot sleepers looking for a mattress to go with an adjustable bed frame. Its design begins with individually wrapped and tempered coils covered with two layers of textured Talalay latex, making it naturally hypoallergenic, antibacterial and mold- and dust mite-resistant. Designed to provide support to the shoulders, hips and lumbar areas, the EcoCloud's arrangement also holds the spine in alignment and offers pressure relief to the joints, ideally giving the sleeper a sense of weightlessness. For the top layer, the EcoCloud is covered in soft and breathable quilted 100% organic cotton and New Zealand wool. Each WinkBed is handmade to order in one of the company's two American factories, undergoes rigorous testing and comes with a lifetime warranty. Most impressive to us was the company's proprietary Extra-Edge Anti-Sag Support System, which keeps the edges firm and supportive. Sleepers can feel confident stretching out all the way to the sides without worrying about falling off -- a relief for those who tend to be more active in their sleep. Available in six sizes, the EcoCloud mattress comes with free shipping and returns and a risk-free 120-night sleep trial.

