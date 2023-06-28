Best Internet Providers in Dallas

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Dallas Prices from $55 - $180 per month

My grandmother lived in Dallas, and I can still taste the fantastic barbecue we'd devour whenever my family would visit. Oh, that delicious Texas brisket. Wait, I'm here to talk about broadband, not mouthwatering smoked meat. Thankfully, Dallas has quite a few home internet options, too.

That said, Big D disappoints when you compare its home internet speeds to those of some of the other top cities in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area boasts the country's fourth-largest population, but according to Ookla's most recent reporting, Dallas managed only a 97th-place finish among the 100 most populated cities in the US. That puts it right behind Chicago, Seattle and Denver. No shame there, right? However, it's well behind Texas towns such as Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso and San Antonio, all of which made the top 15.

Though it may be slow compared with its Lone Star State companions, Dallas still offers plenty of high-speed internet hookups. You can connect with fast fiber options from AT&T and Frontier. You can find consistently speedy cable connections from Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) and Spectrum. You could even lean into the growing 5G home internet movement and try Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet.

Best internet providers in Big D

Our pick for the best overall ISP in Dallas is AT&T Fiber. But no matter where you live within the DFW, CNET can help you navigate your choices. Let's take a look at the best internet service providers in Dallas.

AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Dallas Check availability Or call to order: (855) 421-7115 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T's internet service has a sizable foothold in the area, widely available throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth city limits. It's also worth noting that Dallas is one of the 100 cities where AT&T has rolled out its multigig plans. That's all great news. But still, many neighborhoods across the metropolitan area are not serviceable for fiber and therefore are left with AT&T's DSL service as the only option. Is that bad? Well, AT&T has already stated its goal of cutting its copper coverage in half by 2025, so that lets you know how outdated it has become. Conversely, it's tough to beat AT&T Fiber if you can sign up for it. Availability: AT&T Fiber is available to from around 25% to 75% of Dallas residents, depending on location. For example, about 75% of those in the Cockrell Hill area can access AT&T's fastest plans, while coverage dips below 29% for those near the eastern border of the city, closer to Mesquite. Plans and pricing: The five plans offered -- 300Mbps, 500Mbps, 1,000Mbps, 2,000Mbps and 5,000Mbps -- feature symmetrical download and upload speeds. The prices range from $55 for the 300Mbps plan up to $180 for the 5-gigabit tier. Fees and service details: All plans boast unlimited data and no annual contracts or additional monthly fees for equipment. Also, new customers will receive an AT&T Visa Reward Card ($100 for the two lowest tiers and $150 for 1 gig and up). Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (855) 421-7115

Spectrum Best availability among internet providers in Dallas Check availability Or call to order: (888) 236-9399 Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots While AT&T boasts a wide footprint within Dallas-Fort Worth, Charter's broadband service Spectrum wins out for being even more ubiquitous throughout DFW. Even more appealing, customers won't have to fret over whether they're serviceable for fiber or the lesser DSL -- all Spectrum homes will have access to its reliable cable internet connections. Availability: While AT&T's combined DSL and fiber plans reach just over 69% of Dallas homes, Spectrum tops that, making its cable internet service available to nearly 86% of DFW residents. Plans and pricing: Spectrum aims to satisfy customers by keeping things simple. There are three plan options -- 300, 500 or 940Mbps download speed -- ranging in price from $50 per month to $90 monthly. Fees and service details: With Spectrum Internet, your monthly costs include a modem rental and unlimited data. Though you will need to add $5 per month for a Wi-Fi router (which you can skip if you have your own), and your monthly bill will go up by $25 after your first 12 months, you're not tied into a term agreement with Spectrum. If you want to compare service with another provider, you can. Still, the consistency of Spectrum and its cable connections provide a welcome alternative to the less-reliable satellite, DSL and fixed wireless services you'll find in the area. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (888) 236-9399

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless option among internet providers in Dallas Check availability Or call to order: (844) 332-9492 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile aggressively pushed its 5G home internet service in 2022, even introducing a Home Internet Lite version to help make the product available to more households. According to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map, it's available to over 95% of the area. Availability: Although T-Mobile has decent coverage over the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, you'll still need to check that it's available at your location. To make sure, you can enter your address on the T-Mobile Home Internet site. Or you can plug in your mobile number if you're a T-Mobile customer. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile keeps things simple, offering one plan for $50 per month. That one plan comes with download speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, depending on your proximity to a cell tower and the number of subscribers in your area. Fees and service details: T-Mobile Home Internet features unlimited data and no term contracts, making it an especially viable option for those only previously eligible for satellite or DSL service. It also targets traditional ISP service by offering a free, 15-day trial so potential customers can try it without breaking their current contracts and commitments. Additionally, T-Mobile offers a price-lock guarantee, so you don't have to plan for a nagging bill increase many internet providers hit you with after an enticing promo period. Read our T-Mobile home internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (844) 332-9492

Internet providers in Dallas overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband/Grande Cable $25-$60 300-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) None None 7 AT&T DSL/fiber $55-$180 10-5,000Mbps None 1.5TB for plans under 100Mbps; None for all others None 7.4 Frontier DSL/fiber $50-$155 10-5,000Mbps None None None 6 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $25-$100 25-1,000Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) 250GB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 6.2 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

All available Dallas residential internet providers

There are many more broadband choices in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area beyond our top three picks. Some are outside the Dallas city limits but can be found well within the immediate suburbs. Others may only be in small pockets even further away from the city center. In most cases, each provider offers something enticing, even if there are some glaring issues as well.

Astound Broadband Astound/Grande rate card reveals that your 300Mbps plan could rise to $84 per month after your promo period. That's stark.

Astound/Grande rate card reveals that your 300Mbps plan could rise to $84 per month after your promo period. That's stark. Frontier



Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Dallas internet details at a glance

When looking at the various ISPs available in any given city, it's great to get an overview like the one above. However, when it comes right down to it, most people want to know about two specific questions. What are the cheapest internet plans available? What are the fastest internet options? Let's talk more about the answers as they relate to the internet providers in Dallas.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Here's the kind of pricing to expect for Dallas home internet service

The average starting price for internet service in Dallas is approximately $43 per month, which is right about in the middle of other markets CNET has covered thus far, including Brooklyn ($36 a month), Los Angeles ($38 monthly), Denver ($39 per month), Seattle ($42 a month), Houston ($45 monthly) and, all approximately $50 a month -- Charlotte, Chicago, San Diego and St. Louis.

Cheap internet options in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

As for the absolute lowest starting price you can find, that currently belongs to Rise Broadband. It features a 25Mbps plan with a promo price of $25 for the first year. That doesn't include an additional $10 monthly for your equipment. That said, perhaps the best value can be found in Astound Broadband's cheapest plan, which is also $25 monthly but is exponentially faster at 300Mbps. Residents in downtown Dallas won't be able to get Astound's cheap internet, but serviceability reaches out to Allen, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Little Elm, McKinney and The Colony.

When exploring cheap internet options, consider that all of the providers I've listed participate in the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program. It's a $30 monthly discount to provide affordable, high-speed internet to low-income households. Some providers even offer a low-cost internet plan targeted at the same disadvantaged communities. Combined with the ACP benefit, you could get your broadband service for free.

Here are the types of internet speeds you can find in Dallas