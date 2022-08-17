Best Electric Lawnmower Deals: Save Up to $250 on Sun Joe, Ego and More

With an abundance of electric lawnmower deals, you can say goodbye to the days of having to own a gas-guzzling mower. For most folks, electric lawn mowers are powerful enough to meet their day-to-day needs and an electric mower has never been more accessible, with regular price drops.

There's plenty of choice when it comes to electric mowers, so we've done the legwork for you by rounding up our pick of the best electric lawnmower deals currently available. We'll keep this list updated so you don't have to pay full price whenever you're ready to make the switch.

Best electric lawnmower deals available right now

Sun Joe If you need a compact and lightweight mower, and have easy access to power in your yard, then you could spend relatively little to ditch your gas mower with this Sun Joe corded electric mower. You won't need to fuss with batteries with this nippy 14-inch model, and its 10.6-gallon hard-top rear bag collects your clippings as you go.

Chris Monroe/CNET Light for its size, this 56-pound mower isn't self-propelled but we found it easy to push in our testing. It has mulching, rear bagging and side discharge capabilities as well as a seven-position single-lever height adjuster to suit various grass types. It's $30 off right now.

Chris Monroe/CNET If your priority is replicating gaslike power in an electric mower, this Ego model is for you. Though on the expensive side, it topped our list of the best electric mowers thanks to its unstoppable performance and ease of maneuverability, despite its hefty size. It retails for $600, but you can get it for $250 less right now.

Who is an electric lawnmower suitable for?



There are various pros and cons of electric mowers, so you'll want to assess your needs before ditching gas for batteries.

The most considerable downsides to battery-powered electric mowers are about power. Gas mowers have more power for tackling hilly terrain or larger yards where the torque and battery life of an electric mower may let you down.

That being said, the average household could get along just fine with an electric mower, and easy-to-replace rechargeable batteries can be used to extend the range affordably. Electric mowers are also preferable for those who want a quieter operation or need easier maneuverability since they're usually lighter than their gas-powered counterparts, not to mention the environmental benefits.