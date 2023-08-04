The 7 Best Creatine Supplements of 2023

Creatine supplements are favored by athletes and bodybuilders, thanks to the supplement's ability to improve physical performance. If you're looking to boost your workout, consider adding a creatine supplement to your health regimen. The good news is that most creatine supplements are easy to get your hands on, and they're some of the most scientifically researched supplements you can get.

Still, not just any creatine supplement will do for your workout. The best creatine supplements can vary in creatine type, form and price. I've researched dozens of supplements across the industry, gaining a familiarity with what actually makes a good product. That's why I curated a list of the best creatine supplements so you can find your ideal match.

What is the best creatine supplement?

I researched and evaluated many brands while making this best creatine supplement list, plenty of which were really good. However, I determined the best creatine supplement is Thorne Creatine. Throne is one of the most well-known and trusted brands in the supplement industry. That's because of their high-quality ingredients and third-party testing that vouches for its purity. The only thing you get in Thorne Creatine is 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving, with no additives to worry about.

Reviews support that Thorne doesn't have a taste and mixes easily into drinks. Thorne is a little more expensive than other brands, but you're paying for the quality and reliability of the ingredients.

Best creatine supplements of 2023

Things to consider when choosing the best creatine supplements



Like the rest of the supplement market, there are many creatine products out there. All of which vary by price, form and effectiveness. Not all creatine products are created equal, so there are things you should keep in mind when shopping so you find the ultimate creatine supplement for you.

Form

The best creatine supplements can come in various forms, the most popular being powder, capsules and chews. Powders are the most common for athletes but aren't the most on-the-go friendly option. Capsules and chews are often more favored in that case. Additionally, powders typically have a lower serving size. Some creatine capsule supplements have a serving size of as high as seven capsules at once. Many of the capsules or chews do contain gelatin, which makes them unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians.

Flavor

The majority of creatine powders on our list are unflavored, as they are typically added to drinks or food. However, if you're adding it to water, you might want a flavor. Always look through customer reviews to get an idea of the flavor before buying.

Dosage

Depending on your goals, you may want more or less creatine. If you are trying to build muscle, add more creatine to your diet. Most pure creatine supplements average around 5 grams. Pre-workout supplements can also contain creatine, though at a lower dose.

Price

As with anything, there is a wide range of pricing options for the best creatine supplements. Higher-concentration creatine supplements typically cost more, but that's not always the case. Check the ingredients and dosage before a high price tag fools you. It doesn't always mean quality.

Certifications

Creatine is a supplement favored by athletes and bodybuilders. If you compete in athletic competitions, all supplements you take must carry sports certifications like NSF for Sport, which ensures the product contains no banned substances.

How we chose the best creatine supplements

Supplements are subjective, and performance varies by person. That's why I did not test the best creatine supplements in-house. What works for me, might not work for someone else. Instead, I used my expertise to extensively research and evaluate the ingredients, customer reviews and pricing.

Third-party certifications

The FDA does not enforce strict regulations for products in the supplement industry. To compensate for this, I rely on third-party certifications to ensure the best creatine supplements on this list have what the label says it does. These certifications are a way to vouch for the product's quality, purity and safety.

Common third-party certifications I came across:

ConsumerLab : This is one of the highest testing standards and evaluations available. If you see a ConsumerLab certification, you know the product is high quality.

: This is one of the highest testing standards and evaluations available. If you see a ConsumerLab certification, you know the product is high quality. NSF International: NSF is among the most respected independent product testing organizations. This certification confirms the product meets public health and safety standards.

NSF is among the most respected independent product testing organizations. This certification confirms the product meets public health and safety standards. Underwriter Laboratories: This is one of the oldest third-party certification companies around. A UL certification confirms that the manufacturer meets standards and products are safe.

This is one of the oldest third-party certification companies around. A UL certification confirms that the manufacturer meets standards and products are safe. U.S. Pharmacopeia: This nonprofit organization establishes standards for the quality and purity of dietary supplements.

Ingredients

The other factor that is top of mind when assessing the best creatine supplements is ingredients. Depending on your goals and diet, you may need more or less of a supplement. It's important to highlight the dosage per serving size and what additional ingredients you'll get with each supplement. This is especially important for those who want products with no fillers or have dietary restrictions that rule out specific brands.

What are the benefits of creatine?



Creatine is one of the most researched supplements on the market. A wealth of research spanning decades supports the benefits and effectiveness of creatine supplements. Creatine helps you perform better physically -- you're stronger and build both short-term and long-term muscle. However, there are additional benefits associated with creatine supplements that should also be noted.

Benefits of creatine supplements include:

What are the potential side effects of creatine supplements?

The best creatine supplements are generally considered safe, with no negative side effects on the body. Even for periods up to years, there is no evidence suggesting that taking creatine supplements daily has a detrimental effect on the body.

However, remember that serving sizes are there for a reason. Taking too much creatine can result in stomach discomfort, diarrhea, dizziness or muscle cramps.

Best creatine supplement FAQs



What is creatine? Creatine is a naturally occurring compound in our body, primarily located in our muscles, with a small amount in the brain. You can get about half of your creatine supply by eating fish, meat and milk. Read more

Is creatine worth using? Yes, creatine supplements are worth taking if you're trying to improve your gym performance. It can help you build strength and muscle more effectively while improving brain function and lowering blood sugar. Read more

Can you take creatine every day? Yes, you can take creatine supplements every day. There is a lot of research into supplementing creatine for athletic performance, with the consensus being that creatine doesn't harm the body. It's safe.

When is the best time to take creatine? If you're using creatine supplements to increase muscle mass and athletic performance, you're probably wondering when the best time to take your creatine supplements is. A study investigating creatine timing showed that people who took supplements close to exercise gained the most muscle and strength. Read more