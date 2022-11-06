The Best Gifts Available From Amazon: 20 Gifts from $10 to $200

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Trying to find the right gifts for your friends and family can be challenging. But whether you're spending $25 or $200, chances are you're probably getting some of your presents from Amazon. It makes sense; after all, it's quick and easy to find what you want, and Amazon offers free shipping on most things if you have a .



But what if you're not sure what to give and you don't have time to wade through all the options on Amazon? That's where we come in. We've pulled together some of our favorite gifts at different price points to help you get a feel for what might be right for the person you are buying for.

Gift ideas under $25

Gifts in this price range are perfect stocking stuffers or a fun Secret Santa gift for your co-workers. My kids love to get these kinds of presents as they like lots of small fun things, rather than one big expensive present.

Family game night is often fraught with arguments. When you pit father against daughter and mother against son, things can go awry in the worst way. Forbidden Island is a cooperative game that removes that friction and transforms game night into an "us versus the game" situation. You all work together to escape a sinking island with as much treasure as you can grab. It's a lot of fun and brings families together instead of tearing them apart.

We've all tried to balance a pot lid so that it's open just enough to pour water or oil through but not enough to let the food fall out. Sometimes it works; often it doesn't. This cool little gadget makes that entire process easier by clipping to the edge of your pan and acting like a colander to strain off liquid without losing your delicious food.

The Echo Dot is in just about every home in America, right? You can't seem to go anywhere without seeing two or three of them scattered around on people's desks or kitchen counters. They can be difficult to place though, as we all only have so much counter space. I use this hanger to hang the Echo Dot from an outlet, and it helps to declutter, especially as the cords and charging block fit neatly inside the hanger too.

I'm an avid tabletop gamer and I love giving these starter kits out to friends and family. So many people want to learn about Dungeons and Dragons but don't know where to begin. This box has everything you need to start your first adventure.



Imagination is the key to a good D&D campaign, but you also need rules and dice. This set gives you both.

This is one of the many cases of "TikTok made me buy it" that you will see while looking for gifts this year. We ended up buying several sets of these to organize everything from our pantry to our bathroom drawers. These kinds of organizers aren't the first thing people think of to buy themselves, which makes them a great gift.

Codenames is a great family game that pits two teams against each other to guess words based on your team's single-word description. This version, however, is a little more risque than the ones you might have seen, so it's a great gift for a couple in your life who likes to laugh at naughty words. If you have adult game nights, then this is the game for you.

My son loves to play the piano, but it isn't the easiest thing to carry around. This fun little Kalimba lets him plink away at something that offers a small but beautiful sound when we are out and about and the urge to be musical strikes him. It's currently $27 on Amazon, but with a $2 coupon at checkout, you can get it for $25.

Gift ideas under $50

This price point is similar to the "under $25" category in that these are gifts you can buy more than one of. However, when you venture into the "under $50" realm, they're more likely to be useful or have a better quality than the cheaper products on this list.

Exotic Club Did you know that KitKats in other countries taste very different from American KitKats? It's true, and Japan takes it to a whole new level with tons of different flavors. This variety pack may seem a little pricey for candy bars, but trust me, if you have a chocolate lover in your life, they will appreciate this as a gift.

Opening wine bottles can be a slow and tedious process. Many people, my wife included, still use the old twist corkscrew to open bottles and invariably get some cork in the wine. With this kind of opener though, that kind of issue is removed and the speed at which you can remove a cork is increased by a huge amount. It looks really clean too with that stainless steel and black finish. I ended up buying one for my wife and she likes it enough to want to use it more often.

While TikTok trends can be hit and miss, these little rhythm sticks are a straight hit. I bought this eight-pack and divvied them up among my kids -- don't worry I kept two for me -- and now each of us has a fun set of lights that bounce to the music. They even make Zoom calls more fun as they bounce when people talk.

Anker Over the last few years, phone manufacturers haven't included charging bricks with new phone purchases. It makes sense, but it means that people are using old chargers that are slow compared with the max charge rate their phone is capable of.



Make sure your loved ones have a power brick worthy of the latest and greatest device with this fast charger from Anker. It's way faster than almost any manufacturer standard one.

My wife loves a chunky knit throw. She says it's the perfect balance between warm and cozy and lightweight. It looks great, and I would suggest getting one that pops with color so it stands out from your decor. This is the perfect Christmas gift as the days grow cold and you want to snuggle up with cocoa.

Gift ideas under $100



These gifts are a little more expensive but still affordable enough to buy one or two for someone you care about. I like getting these kinds of gifts for my best friend or as additions to my wife's main gift.

Battery Life Rated up to 7 hours Noise Canceling No Multipoint No Headphone Type Wireless earbuds Water-Resistant Yes (IP55 -- protection against low-pressure water streams) The Jabra Elite 3 headphones are Jabra's most affordable true-wireless earbuds to date and have a fairly basic feature set, though they offer strong sound and call quality for the money. They have 6mm drivers, four microphones for calls and Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode. Qualcomm aptX HD audio is supported for aptX-enabled devices. Battery life is rated at up to seven hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels, with the case storing an extra three full charges (28 hours total). They have an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they can take a sustained spray of water and are also dust-resistant. As with a lot of other new buds, you can use either bud independently in a mono mode. While they don't have such extras as active noise canceling, the Elite 3 earbuds offer solid performance and a comfortable fit for a reasonable price.

Govee These smart lights from Govee are an upgrade to the lights further down the list. They add an ambient light behind your TV or gaming rig and can move to the music. And with the Govee app, you can select the color and brightness you want.



Govee has managed to build a strong reputation for delivering excellent quality products on a budget, and these lights show why. They feel a lot more expensive than they are.

Clorox I know air purifiers might not be the most glamorous present, but they're one of those gadgets you don't know you need until you have one. This little tabletop version is small enough to not be intrusive but large enough to filter a good-size room twice an hour. It can remove animal dander and can significantly reduce mold spores, viruses and bacteria in the air.



If you know someone who works from home in a stuffy office all day, this little device can make them feel a lot better.

Victrola Vinyl records never really go out of fashion as they give an audio experience that's hard to match in today's digital age. Victrola makes a line of budget-friendly vinyl players that keep that retro feel while adding in some modern smarts like Bluetooth connectivity. While the onboard sound is only average, the outputs let you connect it to a proper set of speakers that offer a rich and enjoyable sound.



My wife bought me this Union Flag version as she knows how much I love my homeland. It also looks awesome on my shelf of things I love.

I think we can all agree that ice-cold drinks are delicious. This little Ice maker is incredibly easy to operate, and because it doesn't tap directly into your water line, you can put it anywhere. All you have to do is fill it with bottled or filtered water and it will make delicious clear ice, in two different sizes no less, whenever you need it. It's $106 on Amazon, but a $20 coupon at checkout brings the price down to $86.

Gift ideas under $200

These are more extravagant presents that you would buy someone you care about as their main gift. If you're buying for your significant other, you could buy something from this list, along with one or two from the list above to round out their experience.

The Ticwatch E3 is a lot like plenty of other Android watches. It tells the time of course, but it also tests your heart rate and tracks your steps. It can even help you track your sleep to help you better understand what makes you wake up. One of the best things about the Ticwatch, though, is its battery-saving mode. When it gets low, it turns off a lot of the extraneous software and just runs as a normal watch until you can charge it again. This extends its usability past one day, which I love. It costs $200, but you can apply a $30 coupon at checkout to bring the price down to $170.

Buy this for a loved one who wants to have a smartwatch but is often forgetful of charging devices!



Buy this for a loved one who wants to have a smartwatch but is often forgetful of charging devices! You're receiving price alerts for Ticwatch E3

Amazon Collection While my partner loves having fancy earrings for going out, she also likes to have a nice set for day-to-day wear. These subtle studs are beautiful but understated and can be worn all day without looking over the top or gaudy.



I bought them for her birthday last year, and she's worn them every day since. That's a win in my book.