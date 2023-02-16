The Best Games for PSVR 2

If you have a PlayStation 5, the new PSVR 2 is a ticket to VR experiences that feel a significant step above what Sony's original PSVR offered. It's expensive, though, and it doesn't include any free games (unless you bought the $600 ).

Sony already has dozens of VR games on tap for the PSVR 2, but here's a shortlist of the best ones you should get at launch to make the most of your experience. These are all games we've actually played: We didn't get early access to some of the PSVR 2's most notable launch games, but will update this list as we get more games in-hand.

One problem with PSVR 2 games is that some of them are as expensive as regular console games. Odds are you won't buy that many, unless you have free or lower-cost upgrades to games you already own.

Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village and No Man's Sky look like fantastic VR-optimized updates that should be free if you already own these games, but we didn't play them at home yet, so they're not on the list (even though they likely will be).

Sony Interactive Entertainment Sony's premier flagship PSVR 2 exclusive is an immersive adventure set in the world of the futuristic post-post-apocalyptic Horizon Call of the Wild and Horizon Forbidden West games. Call of the Mountain is more linear, and focused on actions like climbing, using a bow and arrow, and exploring vast mountain ranges. The graphics are amazing. It's a clear must-get to show off what the PSVR 2 can do. There are even some subtle uses of eye tracking and in-headset vibrations.

ILMxLab One of our favorite Quest 2 games got a remastered update for the PSVR 2, and it sometimes feels like a whole new experience. Expect a first-person shooter that drops you into the wilderness of Batuu, the planet where Disney's Star Wars theme parks are set. Weapons and tools reverberate realistically with the PSVR 2 haptics and force-feedback triggers, and the environments look great in higher-contrast HDR.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET These adorable and challenging puzzle platform games have been on our VR best list for years. You control a mouse hero as she adventures through dollhouse-sized worlds that unfold all around like dioramas. On the PSVR 2, these games play similarly, but look even sharper. The sit-down-and-play style is less physically demanding than other PSVR 2 launch games, and could be a great pick for kids to try out if they're VR-curious -- and you're nearby to keep an eye on them. (The price below is for Moss Book 2, the newest game in the series.)

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET Visit a cartoon island where the villagers are friendly, and you are… a giant tentacled sea beast. Devolver Digital's wonderful game makes your arms feel like tentacles as you grab and throw things to solve puzzles. It's funny and charming, and the PSVR 2's stellar haptics make the tentacles feel even more real. It's also fun to just toss things around.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET Yes, this is Tetris, in VR. Tetris Effect Connected has been around for years (including VR versions), and it long since won us with its hypnotic music and visuals. That's the reason to try this on PSVR 2: The HDR display makes these ambient effects shine like never before. Worth a try for some immersive meditative Tetris, with some new bonus modes that have been added too. It's a $10 upgrade for anyone who already owns the game.

