30 Best Mother's Day Gifts for 2023

It's been said, but nobody deserves it more than Mom and Mother's Day is just one of the many days and ways to let her know. This year get Mom something extra special she'd never buy herself. We've been heads-down testing the best gear, gadgets, kitchenware and subscriptions to make sure Mom feels properly spoiled this year.

If you're wondering, Mother's Day is May 14 and CNET is the official headquarters for all your gifting glory. For bunches of blooms, we've scoured the web to find the best flower delivery services and surfaced a heap of Mother's Day cards that don't suck.

For a great Mother's Day gift, we dug deep into our sprawling hand-tested lists of just about everything to find perfect presents in any category. Whether your mom or a motherly figure you love is a tech type, film buff, culinary queen, gardening gal or fitness fan, we've got Mother's Day gifts that'll definitely make her smile. And if she's flush with physical "stuff" we've got gift ideas that take up exactly zero space, too.

So be a good kid and read on, will ya? And lay a little love on Mom this May.

Criterion The Criterion Collection The gift of great film My Mom told me that at a certain point, getting "stuff" as gifts is more of a chore than a pleasure. If your Mommy Dearest might have a similar feeling about material things piling up, give the gift of the world's greatest movies with a yearlong subscription to The Criterion Collection. There are simply too many movies to start naming them (you can browse here), but if Mom digs the classics, from Paul Newman to Pixar, this gift will have her popping popcorn and smiling all year. You can gift a year's subscription for $100 or e-gift cards for individual movie purchases. $100 at Criterion Channel

Amazon Self-watering planter box Flowers without the work Plants are only as good as the gardener who tends them. If Mom could use a day off from weeding and watering, these self-watering planters will free her up for a margarita or two. $22 at Amazon

Dreamfarm Fluicer juicer The best citrus juicer ever Speaking of margaritas, this amazing juicer is a marg lover's best friend. The genius Fluicer bends and squeezes limes and lemons to get a full juice. It even catches the pulp and seeds in a built-in grate. $17 at Amazon

Fellow Fellow coffee subscription Better beans for Mom A monthly serving of exceptional coffee is definitely not going unappreciated. Each delivery of unique beans will remind Mom of her favorite kid (that's you). While there are dozens of excellent coffee clubs to choose from, we love Fellow for its quality selections and simple ordering interface. Be it for yourself or a gift, you'll choose light or dark roast and have it sent every two or four weeks, depending on how much java your mom downs. See at Fellow

Ingarden Ingarden microgreens garden A simple smart garden that fits anywhere This might be the most attractive smart garden we've come across and it's impossibly easy to use. Microgreens are best known in their role as entree garnish but these baby vegetable greens are positively packed with vitamins and antioxidants. Ingarden has LED grow lights and a reservoir for water that is wicked up into the soilless seed pads. In about seven days, you'll have bushy microgreens to use for salads, sandwiches and a host of other applications. The sleek, simple and clean indoor grower is made from ceramic and steel and fits on basically any windowsill or bookshelf for a welcomed pop of green. See our full review of the Ingarden here. $159 at Ingarden

Mosaic Foods Mosaic Foods plant-based meals Delicious and healthy meals for those busy days Everyone could use a few extra meals lying around for those busy days and weeks. Mosaic Foods sends freshly prepared meat-free meals that are as good as any other we tried. You can send a delivery of about eight meals for $70 without committing to any subscriptions. Most are good to pop into the freezer if she's not planning to eat them right away. Some of my personal favorites were the chili with jackfruit that had a texture eerily similar to tender pulled pork and the Mediterranean tomato ragout with olives, beans and feta. Read our full review of Mosaic Foods here. See at Mosaic Foods

Aarke Aarke water carbonator Make it sparkle Hauling heavy (and pricey) cans of seltzer home from the store can be a thing of the past with an eco-friendly water carbonator. SodaStream is a good option but the Swedish Aarke carbonator is big on style and more giftable if you ask me. It's available in five great finishes to match her kitchen motif. Read our Aarke carbonator review. $171 at Amazon

Apple Apple HomePod Mini A smarter speaker This compact Wi-Fi speaker is affordable at $99 and plays bigger than you'd expect for its small size. Yes, it's more appealing to those invested in Apple's ecosystem and comfortable with Apple's voice assistant Siri, which drives the speaker. But the price is right and Mom can pair two HomePod Minis to create stereo sound or combine several to create a multiroom audio system. $99 at Apple

Sage & Sill Sage & Sill propagation vase A charming place for seedlings to grow A more analog indoor grower is this simple propagation station with a chic rustic look. Plants can live in there, giving your home a fresh pop of green. And Mom can cultivate clippings from existing plants to be potted or planted and make the most of the ones she has. $31 at Sage & Sill

Uncommon Goods 60-hour candle A slower burn This unique candle burns for as long as 60 hours and the copper-finished holder is giving off some seriously cool antique energy. This would definitely make a nice centerpiece on the dining table during a relaxing meal. Refills for the candle are $18 so bag one or two for when this long-lasting candle finally does burn out. $30 at Uncommon Goods

MasterClass MasterClass subscription A chance to learn from the pros on her time Here's another great gift idea that won't need storage. With all the time mom spends keeping the ship from sinking, there's not always time to spend on personal interests and endeavors. MasterClass makes it easy to learn about a plethora of subjects from the folks who know them best. There are cooking classes from icons like Thomas Keller and Alice Waters but also lessons on subjects you might not realize you need help with. A MasterClass subscription is $180 for an annual membership and includes more than 100 classes taught by luminaries in fields from fiction writing to poker, there's something here for everyone. With credible teachers, solid production values and a vast catalog of subject matter, MasterClass is like Netflix for the overly ambitious. $180 at MasterClass

Kammok Kammok Bobcat wearable blanket For the mom who runs cold Surely you remember the Snuggie. Well, definitely don't get Mom a Snuggie for Mother's Day. I repeat, don't get your mom a Snuggie for Mother's Day. The wearable blanket has grown up, however, in the form of this stylish and giftable Kammok Bobcat 45. CNET editors like this cozy number so much we stuck it in the master list of best gifts under $250 back in 2021. The 600-fill duck down insulated blanket is plenty warm and, weighing a mere 20 ounces, light enough for camping or wearing around the house (no judgment here). But it's the quilt's poncho mode that makes it the ideal accessory for hanging outside by the fire pit. If the mom you're shopping for tends to run a little cold, this might be an ideal Mother's Day gift as we roll through spring. Kammok has a slightly more budget-friendly model, the Field Blanket, for $95 as well. $200 at Kammok

Nixplay Nixplay smart digital photo frame All her favorites in one place If you've ever heard mom complain about all those photos sitting in her phone collecting proverbial dust, now is the time to do something about it and a digital photo frame is the thing to do. The Nixplay smart digital picture frame stores thousands of images and will help you display either one or a running slide show of your favorite people and moments so you can actually enjoy them for once. The frame is available in various sizes -- up to 15 inches -- and a motion sensor will turn the frame on and off automatically. $150 at Amazon

BloomsyBox Flower delivery from BloomsyBox Beautiful blooms that keep on comin' Flowers for Mother's Day may not be a new concept but with a subscription to BloomsyBox, the bouquets keep coming. You can choose weekly, bimonthly or monthly deliveries of fresh flowers to lift mom in the way only fresh flowers can. You can also choose the bouquet size, priced accordingly, from the Bloomsy Original (18 to 24 stems) all the way up to BloomsyBox's Premium bouquet (27 to 32 stems). See at BloomsyBox

Fellow Ode coffee grinder To make truly perfect pots The Ode is one of those luxury gifts that fits squarely in the splurge category, and it should probably be reserved for a true coffee nerd of a mom. I tested the Ode and it grinds faster, more consistently and more quietly than any other I've used. It also aims to please even the most finicky coffee drinkin' mom with 31 (yes, 31) grind settings. Important to note that the Ode is engineered specifically for drip coffee and not espresso. The claim is that too many grinders attempt to do both and fail to do either well. It's also not meant to grind large amounts of beans at once, making it ideal for Chemex and pour-over systems. $255 at Best Buy$255 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Mouth-blown glasses An ombre design to hold the wine These stemless wine glasses are handmade by Mexican artists, blown from recycled glass to create six elegant vessels for wine, cocktails or water. Because each set is handmade they'll look a little bit different but you can bet they'll draw some attention and compliments every time they're set out on the table. $85 at Uncommon Goods

Everpresent Everpresent Digitally scan all of Mom's photos Speaking of memories of the photographic sort. If mom has a pile or piles of old-fashioned paper photos that are susceptible to damage, floods and fires, there's an easy fix: professional photo scanning. Plus, you can use the files to make a sweet digital album or slideshow that mom can share on social media. Everpresent is a master of photo scanning and will digitally organize any images no matter where they are -- scrapbooks, photo albums or piled up in a shoebox. In fact, the company is especially well-suited to handle photos in all forms, shapes and sizes, turning them into a neatly organized, digitized collection that is completely safe from the elements. Prefer to curate some photos and give Mom a photo book instead? We've pulled together the best photo book options. See at Everpresent

Bokksu Bokksu Japanese snack box For a mom prone to snack attacks The Japanese have been hiding some seriously good snacks from the rest of us. Bokksu collects the best snacks and treats from the east and sends them west in a tasty, curated monthly snack subscription. A perfect gift for the mom who's prone to a snack attack. It's also a unique gift for the new mom or expecting mom who needs those extra calories. The best part about Bokksu is that almost none of these Japanese snacks are similar to snacks we already have here in the US, so she'll likely come across some munchies she's never tried before. Snacks run the gamut from sweet to savory with favorites such as seaweed tempura, puffed rice with ramen seasoning, green tea and lemon cakes, Japanese candy including yuzu gummies and creamy matcha Kit-Kats. You can send as few as three months' worth of snack boxes ($45 each) or as many as a full year ($40 each) and no two snack sends will ever be the same. Read more: Best Snack Boxes to Gift in 2023 $50 at Amazon

De'Longhi De'Longhi double-walled glasses For a cappuccino queen After my Mom treated herself to an espresso machine last year, I followed up with these double-walled cappuccino glasses. It was perhaps the best 15 bucks I've ever spent and they're now the only glasses she'll use for hot beverages. This set of two sleek glass coffee mugs are great for coffee but also tea, chai and matcha (see above). If you'd like to really amp the gift up, pair the set with one of these great coffee clubs and subscription services that'll ship the best beans -- espresso and otherwise -- to Mom's door. $30 at Amazon

Matador Matador NanoDry Towel A futuristic towel When the opportunity to swim arises, you must always be prepared to take the plunge. This lightweight towel is small enough to throw into a bike bag, backpack or back pocket. According to Matador, it absorbs more than twice its weight (81 grams) in water. It's machine washable and comes in a mesh bag with a sturdy handle and hang loop. $35 at Rei

Mario Badesco Mario Badescu face spray set Mmmmm, that's refreshing Another small luxury for Mom. These bright and refreshing herbal spritzes transport her somewhere much more peaceful than the place she probably is with just a few pumps. The three-pack from Ulta includes an aloe, cucumber and green tea spritz, another with herbs and rosewater and a third with lavender and chamomile to calm and comfort her skin. $20 at Amazon

