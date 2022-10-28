Online vs. In-Store Deals: Which Black Friday Sales Are Best for You?

Black Friday is just a few weeks away and the biggest sales of the year will be kicking off before you know it. While we all enjoy snagging bargains at this time of year, a lot of folks will be wondering whether it's worth heading out to physical stores or if the online deals will provide deals of the same level of quality.

While Black Friday officially takes place on Nov. 25 this year, major retailers are starting their sales before then. Many Target Black Friday deals are already live as is Best Buy's Black Friday sale. We also know Walmart's sale starts on Nov. 7, so there are plenty of deals to shop right now.

The great news is you don't have to go to a brick and mortar store to find the savings. All of the aforementioned sales are running online as well as in-store -- though there are some reasons to hit up your nearest big box store, which we'll explore below. While we're on the subject of seasonal shopping, check out our list of stores closed on Thanksgiving.

Why online Black Friday deals are better

Best Buy

There are several benefits to shopping online during Black Friday. Firstly, you don't have to ditch your family on Thanksgiving or get up super early the day after in order to go and line up outside a store. While you'll have to wait a few days for your purchases to arrive, they'll get brought right to your door. Talk about convenience.

It also means you can shop across multiple retailers. After scanning through some Black Friday ads, you might have noticed some particularly appealing deals at Best Buy and Walmart but you can't line up for both. Online however, you can shop at both retailers within minutes. It also means you can compare prices and make sure you're getting the best deal possible.

In recent years, online deals have been mostly identical to those offered in stores. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, most retailers have shifted to offering their best deals online rather than encouraging people to crowd into stores, which is great for folks who never liked doing that. Some deals are available exclusively, or at least earlier, online with several sales kicking off hours or days earlier for online shoppers before appearing in stores.

Why in-store Black Friday deals are better

Target

Though Black Friday sales have certainly shifted to online-first over the last few years, there are still some reasons to consider shopping in person. Though it's convenient for all of your Black Friday purchases to just turn up at your door, there can often be a delay between you placing your order and it arriving. Whether it's a few days or several weeks due to products going on backorder, nothing beats getting your hands on the product you want and taking it home with you.

Plus, though the number gets smaller each year, there are still some doorbuster deals that only launch in stores. It's also a chance to score some of the best Black Friday deals that sold out online shortly after going live -- your nearest store may still have stock to sell once doors swing open on the Friday morning.

Ultimately, the best experience will come down to personal preference and the strength of your desire to snag the most exclusive deals. Unless you have a real hankering to shop in-person this year, the online Black Friday sales will likely suffice for you. For more tips ahead of the holiday shopping season, why not check out our guides on how to avoid shipping fees, save on electronics and send surprise holiday gifts via Amazon?