Best VR Headset of 2023

At this moment, the very best VR headset is the Meta Quest 3. But that doesn't mean it's our absolute recommended choice right now. Let's explain. Meta's newest VR headset, the Quest 3, has a lot going for it. There's a newer, faster Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor that has better graphics, a higher-res display, better lenses, redesigned controllers and can do mixed reality, blending the virtual and real world with passthrough color cameras like Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset (but for far less money). But it's also $200 more expensive than the still-fine Quest 2 that's still available, and right now there aren't that many apps and games that are updated to make the most of the Quest 3's power. For that reason, the several-year-old self-contained Quest 2 still remains the most affordable and versatile VR headset you can buy. It can play games, run creative and productivity apps, be used for surprisingly good fitness apps, and can also connect to PCs and work as a PC gaming headset too. It'll likely end up being replaced by the Quest 3 sooner or later, but for now it's a very capable budget choice. As Meta continues to evolve the Quest 3's app library and software, it might evolve into even more of a must-have pick. Right now, I'd recommend the Quest 3 for serious VR fans with the budget to spend, and the Quest 2 for anyone else.

At CNET, we've been testing and reviewing VR/AR headsets since the arrival of the original Oculus Rift prototypes. We've covered nearly every big moment in the industry for well over a decade and have demoed every headset we could get our hands on, as well as reviewed all the biggest products in the marketplace. Our comparative understanding of the landscape, and also what's coming, lets us value the present in terms of the future.

Best VR headsets of 2023

Scott Stein/CNET Meta Quest 3 Best mixed reality VR headset for $500 Like Crisp high-res displays

Improved new processor

Mixed reality with better color cameras

Smaller controllers with better haptics Don't like More expensive than Quest 2

Few unique apps and games at launch

Straps and comfort still aren't great

Still only 2-3 hours battery life Meta's upgraded VR sequel to the Quest 2 feels like a notable revamp, with improvements across the board: a slightly smaller design, better, clearer lenses, a higher-res display, smaller controllers with better haptics and higher-res color cameras that can mix the real world and the virtual together. This "mixed reality" is similar in spirit to what Apple's Vision Pro will do, but in a lower-res form for a lot less money. Even though the Quest 3 has great upgrades, it doesn't really change the equation much on the general way the headset and software functions. Quest apps and the OS are largely the same, and mixed reality is mostly a gimmick for the moment that's only featured in a handful of new games and apps, although seeing your surroundings with the headset on (and even checking messages on your phone) is a lot easier now. The headset's comfort level isn't any better, and hand tracking still is fine but not perfect. The Quest 3 is likely to be the best VR headset in its price class for the next few years, but the software still hasn't caught up. For that reason, the Quest 2 is still probably good enough for most. Its excellent display quality and improved wireless connectivity could make it a good choice for PC VR gamers, though: it works as a connected PC headset just like other Quest models do. Display: LCD, 2,064 x 2,208 pixels per eye

Sarah Tew/CNET Meta Quest 2 Best affordable VR headset Like High-res display

Great self-contained gaming experience

Doubles as PC VR headset

Works well with a handful of fitness apps Don't like Only 2 to 3 hours of battery life

Not designed for younger kids The Quest 2 is still the most affordable and versatile VR headset of the moment. It doesn't require a gaming console or PC (although you need to pair it with a phone to set it up). The newly announced Quest 3 looks like the better product, however, although it costs more ($500), and we haven't reviewed it yet. Meta will support the Quest 2 with future software right now, but the Quest 3's more advanced processor will make it more future-proof. For that reason alone, the Quest 3 looks to be worth the extra money. But for those who want an affordable option for families, the Quest 2 remains an excellent pick. The base model's 128GB of storage is plenty for storing dozens of games and apps, although keep in mind there's no way to add more storage after purchase. Meta also now allows accounts to bypass Facebook logins, although a new Meta account is still required. Meta has also added better parental controls for younger players. The Quest 2 reminds me of the Nintendo Switch for its versatility and fun, and it has a growing library of surprisingly effective fitness apps. The Quest 2 can also connect with a PC to run more advanced apps from Steam or Meta's own app library, using a single USB-C cable or wirelessly. Display: LCD, 1,842 x 1,920 pixels per eye

James Martin/CNET PlayStation VR 2 Best high-end console gaming VR headset Like Vivid, high-res OLED display

Comfortable fit

Excellent controllers

Realistic vibrations

Powerful graphics potential Don't like Expensive

Needs to be cabled to PS5

Included earbuds are just OK

Doesn't work with old PSVR games

Game library needs more exclusives The PSVR 2 is expensive ($550), and needs a PlayStation 5 to even work. It's tethered, not wireless. However, its HDR OLED display, graphics quality, built-in eye tracking and fantastic advanced controllers -- which have the same vibrations and adaptive force-feedback triggers as the PS5 DualSense controllers -- give this headset a premium feel that makes its best games perform at a different level. It could be a landing spot for top PC VR games, but right now it already has some exclusives like Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village and Horizon: Call of the Mountain. The PSVR 2 lacks any social metaverse-type software so far and feels more like a headset designed to just launch and play VR games. Many of the games for this headset are ports of titles you could get on devices like the Quest 2 instead. As more games roll out that are optimized for this hardware, however, the PSVR 2 could quickly stand out from the standalone VR pack. You might want to wait and see what happens, unless you're ready to jump in and trust Sony now. Display: OLED, 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye

HP HP Reverb G2 Best PC VR headset for higher-res gaming Like Higher-res display

Wider field of view

Great audio Don't like Controllers feel cheap

No headphone jack If your idea of the best VR headset is to have the best image quality in consumer VR, HP's Reverb G2 wins. For serious gamers (or VR racing sim fans), it's probably your best choice. The 2,160x2,160-per-eye resolution and 114-degree field of view are the best at this price range, and the lightweight, comfy headset also has fantastic dropdown speakers designed by Valve. It's technically a Microsoft Windows mixed reality headset that prefers to launch into Microsoft's native Windows 10 VR ecosystem, but it bridges with Steam VR and works with those games and apps, too. Built-in camera-based room tracking is easier to set up than the Valve Index's external base stations but is more prone to tracking errors. The included controllers, based on Microsoft's VR controller design, feel clunkier than either the Quest 2 controllers or the Valve Index controllers. Also, the over-ear speakers are your only audio choice; there's no headphone jack. It lists for $599, but it's often on sale for less. Display: LCD, 2,160 x 2,160 pixels per eye

Sarah Tew/CNET Valve Index Still one of the best Steam VR hardware platforms Like Excellent SteamVR compatibility

Good audio

Innovative controllers Don't like Requires external room sensors for tracking

Display resolution lags behind current headsets Valve's headset isn't as cutting-edge as it was when it debuted in 2020, but its Steam VR and Vive hardware compatibility, its excellent audio and fancy controllers still make it hardware worth considering. Valve's "knuckle" controllers are pressure-sensitive and can track all five fingers, making them almost like gloves. Not all apps make the most of them, but Valve's hardware is mix-and-match compatible with the HTC Vive, which also is built on the Steam VR platform. The Index headset has excellent audio, but its display resolution is no longer as good as competitors'. The Index also needs external "lighthouse" boxes similar to the HTC Vive for tracking, meaning you need to set those up in a room first. It's not as self-contained as the Quest 2 or HP Reverb G2, which can track the room with in-headset cameras. It's also definitely not wireless, but if you already have some older HTC Vive hardware, you could add on parts of the Index to mix and match. It feels like this hardware could be due for an upgrade sooner than later. Display: LCD, 1,440 x 1,600 pixels per eye

Other VR headsets we've tested

Meta Quest Pro: Last year's expensive, eye-tracking-equipped Quest headset can track facial expressions and has a crisp display, but the less-expensive Quest 3 already makes it obsolete with its better graphics, cameras and display resolution.

HTC Vive XR Elite: The glasses-like design of the XR Elite is a sign of the future, but the software and performance of this headset doesn't justify its price.

PlayStation VR: The original PSVR still works on the PlayStation 4 and 5, but it's not compatible with PSVR 2 games and hardware. It still has some great games to discover, but its lack of dedicated controllers and awkward setup feels ancient.

How we test VR headsets

Even though mainstream VR headsets have been around for nearly a decade, the apps they run and the computers, phones and game consoles they work with keep changing. We run key apps and software on the headsets, using them mainly in standalone mode if they're designed to be self-contained, or with a PC, game console or phone if they're primarily meant as connected peripherals.

We use the headsets for a mix of work, gaming, fitness and creative uses, and stay attentive for where the headsets have pain points (moments of discomfort, feelings of disconnect, or sensations of nausea or distortion). Using technology like VR can often be a highly subjective experience, but by being attentive to details we find we can discover where each product is uniquely useful.

Comparison is also key: I've looked at pretty much every wearable AR and VR device of the last 15 years, and also covered a lot of the wearable tech, phone and computer landscape. How these devices work as game consoles, fitness devices, work accessories and social tools are all key areas. We also think about displays, audio, controllers and accommodations for eyeglasses.

Factors to consider when buying a VR headset

VR and AR sometimes feel like product categories that never quite seem to become mainstream, but change is coming fast to the headset landscape.

Sony's $550 PlayStation VR 2, which was released earlier this year, delivers a great console VR experience for PlayStation 5 owners and includes eye tracking like Apple's Vision Pro, but isn't wireless and is still a relatively expensive accessory (it costs more than the PS5 itself). It's our second favorite VR headset available right now, but it's more expensive than both the Quest 2 and Quest 3, and still needs a PS5 to work.

For PC owners, there are several options. You could use a Quest 2 (or Quest 3), or consider a number of existing devices. The biggest previous players in the PC VR gaming scene (Microsoft, Valve, and HTC) have been quiet on that front lately.

Apple's (and $3,499) Vision Pro headset -- a self-contained, standalone VR/AR device that Apple is positioning as a full spatial computer -- isn't arriving until 2024, but it stands as the highest-priced and highest-resolution experience on the horizon. Based on an early first demo, the hardware definitely impresses, but the software remains more of an unknown. At this point, Apple's device is very much a wait-and-see product, although its ability to run all sorts of iOS apps and have multiple 3D apps open at once could make it a unique option for someone with a giant wallet.

The Vision Pro isn't the only mixed reality VR headset out there: Expect more in this category, which blends VR with video of your surroundings using color passthrough cameras that feels almost like augmented reality. The Quest 3 is the first mainstream mixed reality VR headset that'll be available, and upcoming expected devices by Samsung and others should be on their way. Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, which enables mixed reality, more AI functions, and better graphics, is making its debut on the Quest 3 but will roll out to other headsets in 2024 and beyond.

The cost of a new VR headset is going up these days. If price is your biggest concern, the Quest 2 still offers the best value in VR: a completely wireless experience, with access to a great library of fantastic games.

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm have announced a partnership for future products, suggesting a mixed-reality headset could be arriving as soon as next year. If you want a phone-connected device, you probably should wait and see how Samsung and Google's future products shake out. Qualcomm's future plans for VR and AR lean on phones as a way to power smaller glasses, but so far there aren't any of these types of smaller devices that we'd recommend.

If you're a PC gamer, a PC-connected VR headset still offers the most versatile collection of software for an immersive VR experience, and it also lets you use that headset for creative and business tools. Meta's Quest headsets can double as PC-connected VR devices. Valve hasn't had any new VR hardware in a while, and it'll be interesting to see if anything new gets announced anytime soon.

VR headset FAQs

Should I wait to buy a VR headset? It's not a bad idea. With the Quest 3 arriving and the Apple Vision Pro in 2024, and a Samsung device expected as well, there may be many headsets on the way that are better than what's here at the moment. VR is a technology that's still in flux.

What should I look for in a VR headset? It depends, really, on whether you're connecting to a PC or not... and whether you plan to do work with it. There are plenty of Windows-compatible headsets, but they vary in display resolution. Higher is better, and so is a larger field of view. Headsets can refresh at up to 120Hz now, and the faster they refresh, the more natural and smooth VR movement feels. Most PC VR headsets have similar controller designs and can bridge to work tools and apps. For portability or standalone comfort, the Quest 2 doesn't have much competition right now. For gamers with a PlayStation 5, the PSVR 2 is the best option. Also, consider the app libraries: The Quest has a lot of exclusive games, Windows-connected headsets have lots of compatibility with work apps and experimental tools. The PSVR 2 has its own library of games that aren't backward-compatible with original PSVR games.

Do any of these headsets work with phones? The old world of phone-based VR headsets -- like the Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream -- are basically dead. A good number of the current iPhone, Android and VR app options don't even work with the old mobile VR goggles. The Quest 2 does have a phone app for streaming content for a parent to monitor, and can receive phone notifications and sync some health data for workouts, but it's still not fully integrated with phones. If smartphone-based VR comes back, it will more likely be in the form of small headsets that plug into phones via USB-C for VR content, VR gaming and other uses.