Best Meat Delivery Services for Memorial Day Weekend

If you plan to go big this Memorial Day Weekend, you're going to need some meat -- and not just any ole' meat. We've scoured the web and tested several of the top services to find the best places to order meat online in 2023. From premium cuts like Wagyu beef and Berkshire pork to more budget-friendly beef, chicken, pork and seafood, you'll find an unmatched selection at these top-rated online meat markets and mail-order butchers.

The right meat subscription service will keep your fridge and freezer stocked with quality cuts of your favorite meats. ButcherBox

Why order meat online?

In a word, selection. If you're looking for meat raised with higher standards, including humanely raised pork, grass-fed beef and organic chicken, you'll have a much better chance find the exact cuts you want. Trust us, if one online meat shop doesn't have it, another will. There is also added convenience to consider as well. Buying meat online saves you a trip to the market and the right meat subscription service can save you from having to think about securing your next round of cuts.

Many of the top meat delivery services function as monthly subscription boxes, so you can set up several months' worth of premium cuts to be shipped to you. Think grass-fed beef, dry-aged beef, heritage pork, boneless pork chop, flank steak, sirloin steak, strip steak, cured meat, New York strip, freshly ground meat, lean cuts, humanely raised poultry, wild salmon and other fresh seafood.

As with meal kit subscriptions and grocery delivery services, companies that deliver premium meat options and butcher subscriptions have proliferated in the past several years. This is a good thing -- because there are so many meat delivery service options, many online butchers have sought to fill a specific niche subcategory of the market. Some specialize in grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic or Wagyu beef, while others focus on a wider range of fine meats and poultry, chicken cuts, sausage, cured meats or hard-to-find exotic meats (such as wild boar and venison) that may not be sold at your neighborhood butcher.

Omaha Steaks may have been one of the originators of the meat-by-mail concept, but there are loads of options now for buying meat online. We've been testing some of the newer vendors and retesting the old standbys to trim the proverbial fat and find the best meat delivery services for 2023.

Porter Road Porter Road See at Porter Road Pricing Starting at $5/serving Type à la carte, bundles Regional Availability Continental United States Number of Meal Options per Week NA Menu Options/ Diet Types Beef, pork, lamb, poultry, sausage Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, lamb and chicken, sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. Its beef is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, but the company uses no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze. Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some pieces will be frozen. You can order a la carte from more traditional options like pork chops, NY strip steaks, filet mignon, ribeye and ground beef, to less common cuts like Denver steak, lamb T-bones and andouille sausage, or choose from several butcher box options, like the all beef, pork and beef, or a "best of" assortment that arrives every two, four or eight weeks. You can add items to your meat delivery subscription, too. ("Put a bird on it" if you'd like to have chicken next week.) The Basics Box is $60 (or $4.69 per serving), but specialty selections like the Breakfast Box are also available -- the Grill Heroes Box contains dry-aged steaks, dry-aged burger patties and bratwurst sausage links for $95, with 6 pounds of meat total, or $6.56 per serving. It's also put together a Stay at Home meat box bundle at $90 with dry-aged ground beef, ground pork, Italian sausage and breakfast sausage (11 pounds of meat total, or $3.07 per serving). See at Porter Road

Butcher Box ButcherBox See at ButcherBox Pricing Starting at $99/month Type Bundles Regional Availability Continental United States Number of Meal Options per Week NA Menu Options/ Diet Types All beef, beef and chicken, beef and pork ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers a few types of meat but puts an emphasis on its 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised Australian beef. Grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids since it's pastured and its meat products are not raised on feedlots. Some say grass-fed has a purer beefy taste too. Australian beef is some of the most highly regulated in the world. The company also offers heritage breed pork from pigs with plentiful outdoor access and an all-vegetarian diet from forage and feed, and free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. It makes a point of mentioning that it works with "the best possible meat processing facilities" and believes in fair labor practices too. When you sign up with this online butcher, you can choose from all beef, beef and chicken, beef and pork, a mixed box or create a custom box. In any case, you select from two different box sizes depending on how many people you're feeding (or how big your freezer is). Prices vary, but plans start at $99 per month. If you like complete control, the Custom Box is $169 per month and allows you to take your pick of over 20 different cuts like ground beef, top sirloin steaks, strip steaks, chuck roast, pork tenderloin, boneless pork chops, chicken breasts and drumsticks. All of the meat is vacuum-packed and frozen, and shipping is free. As a bonus, the company is usually running some sort of promotion, like free bacon for the life of your subscription or a huge surplus of free meat in your first shipment. See at ButcherBox

Pre Pre (best for ribeyes) See at Pre If you fancy the fancy stuff, I'm talking tender and flavorful ribeyes, Pre is where you'll find it. A 10-pack of impossibly tender 10-ounce grass-fed ribeyes can be had for $160. That's a lot of quality beef for a good price and likely cheaper than you'll find the same steaks at Whole Foods or another specialty shop. Pre stocks other cuts including tender filet mignons, sirloins and ground beef along with variety boxes and bundles with some of each. See at Pre

Crowd Cow Crowd Cow $8 off their first order plus $100 of Free Meat and Free Shipping with code: SAVE108 See at Crowd Cow Pricing Starting at $5 Type à la carte Regional Availability Continental United States Number of Meal Options per Week NA Menu Options/ Diet Types Beef, pork, poultry, bison, lamb, pork Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to quality meat from a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The specific offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb (bison is a recent addition). There's even a grocery store selection of sustainable seafood for those craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by specific cut or type of meat or by the actual farm itself.



Customers can purchase items a la carte, including organic, free-range chicken, bone-in pork chops or grass-fed ground beef. You can set your order to reoccurring and it'll ship monthly and then modify it whenever you like. No matter what meat box or seafood selection you choose, your haul arrives frozen and packaged in 100% recyclable and compostable materials. And it includes information on which farm it came from, making this a perfect option for those seeking transparency in addition to delicious meat. $8 off their first order plus $100 of Free Meat and Free Shipping with code: SAVE108 See at Crowd Cow

Holy Grail Steak Co. Holy Grail Steak Co. See at Holy Grail Steak Co. Pricing Starting at $11 Type à la carte, bundles Regional Availability Continental United States Number of Meal Options per Week NA Menu Options/ Diet Types Beef If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on the good stuff, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Streak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultra-rare Hokkaido snow beef and beloved Kobe beef. On the website, you can sift through "collections" such as Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers. Holy Grail does sport an impressive menu, but it ain't cheap. Your best meat box bet here is buying in bulk, like this 24-pack of burgers -- half Wagyu and half carrot-fed -- versus purchasing in smaller quantities, which is much pricier. You can order one-time boxes or custom orders for yourself or choose from carefully curated beef boxes to send as a gift or care package. Enjoy free ground shipping when you spend more than $199 (definitely not hard to do). See at Holy Grail Steak Co.

FarmFoods Market FarmFoods Market See at FarmFoods Market Pricing Starting at $6 Type à la carte, bundles Regional Availability United States nationwide Number of Meal Options per Week NA Menu Options/ Diet Types Beef, pork, poultry, seafood This online seller partners with farms and butchers from around the country to sell directly to you via an expansive online marketplace of meats, wild-caught seafood, chicken and poultry. It has one of the best selections of any meat delivery service on the list -- cuts go way beyond steak and chicken breasts. Based on the name and branding, I was expecting more transparency as to where each one comes from, but most product pages simply say "from multiple farms" and don't provide much information beyond that. That said, if it's a large variety including hard-to-find cuts of meat you're looking for, this is probably the place to go. Despite the fuzziness around the producers, most of FarmFoods' beef is grass-fed or grass-finished including tenderloin and specialty cuts like osso bucco or brisket. But it's not just beef on the menu. The massive market also carries plenty of poultry products including chicken, duck, turkey and game birds. For pork, FarmFoods has lots to choose from and it all comes from heritage breeds. Everything from thick-cut pork belly and bacon to sausage, and ribs. There's even a small seafood section if you want to add a little surf to your turf. Shipping on any order over $99 is free. See at FarmFoods Market

Thrive Market Thrive Market See at Thrive Market Pricing $60 annual membership plus cost of products Type Grocery provider Regional Availability Continental United States Number of Meal Options per Week NA Menu Options/ Diet Types Non-GMO Online grocery provider Thrive Market is also a one-stop shop, in a somewhat more traditional sense: The grocery store sells all manner of organic, 100% non-GMO, fair-trade products at wholesale prices, so you can buy various brands of things like paper towels, marinades and snacks -- and bundled boxes of meat and seafood. To shop from the site, you must pay a $60 annual membership fee (which nets you guaranteed savings and free gifts, plus sponsors a free membership for a low-income family), but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to test it out first. The company guarantees you'll make back your membership in savings every year, but if not, will give you store credit for the difference. The company's meat delivery options are many and include 100% grass-fed, free-range beef from small and midsize, family-run ranches and farms, pasture-raised chicken with organic options and wild-caught seafood. You can bundle and save with Thrive's Paleo Box with as much as 20 servings of mixed meat and seafood for $149. See at Thrive Market

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks See at Omaha Steaks Pricing Minimum purchase of $50 for delivery Type à la carte, bundles Regional Availability United States nationwide Number of Meal Options per Week NA Menu Options/ Diet Types Beef, poultry, pork, seafood Omaha Steaks bills itself as "America's Original Butcher" and has certainly been in the carnivore-feeding business for a long time. Keeping up with the growing preference for grass-fed beef, both grain- and grass-fed are now offered (both options start with grass-fed but the signature beef is grain-finished); read more about how each option compares. Omaha is solid but it's not where I'd turn for super high-end cuts. The company doesn't advertise organic meat as many others do, nor provide much specific information about how and where the animals are raised. But the range of items available is somewhat staggering. From various cuts of beef (steak galore, including massive "king cuts" as big as 48 ounces) and some harder-to-find cuts of bison, veal and lamb. Omaha also stocks plenty of pork, chicken and seafood as well as charcuterie, full meal kits, a la carte side dishes and desserts and even dog treats. You can find some pretty good value with this online butcher, especially if you're willing to buy in bulk. While Omaha doesn't offer subscriptions by name, there are plenty of gift boxes and variety packs that will net you a whole lot of meat for an approachable price. There are also rotating sales with lots of tasty discounts on some of Omaha's best sellers. Shipping prices vary based on order total and how fast you want your stuff, but you can find some "free shipping" deals and combos on the site. There's also a Steaklover Reward Points program for committed carnivores. See at Omaha Steaks

