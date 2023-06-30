CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber - Best fiber internet provider in Denver Prices from $30 - $70 per month

Denver is one of my favorite cities. Full disclosure: I was born there and am a lifelong Broncos fan. Putting that aside, it's simply a beautiful part of the country. However, while it ranks near the top of the best cities in my heart, its internet speed is... not so good. Yes, the 19th most populous US metro area places among the bottom 10 of the country's fastest cities for broadband. Even I have to admit, that's a bummer.

Ookla, known for its Speedtest, keeps tabs on the top 100 cities in the US and ranks them for median download speeds based on data gleaned from the countless speed tests run by the site's users. Based on Ookla's first-quarter 2023 report, Denver limped into 95th place with a median download speed of approximately 120 megabits per second. That's one of the slowest median speeds among all the cities CNET has covered thus far, including the smaller cities of Austin (236Mbps), Charlotte (223Mbps), Orlando (217Mbps) and St. Louis (178Mbps).

One major reason for Denver's lower median speeds is the lack of faster fiber connections throughout the metro area. Yes, you can get fiber service in Colorado's capital city. But, one of the main providers, CenturyLink, is just as likely to have only DSL service at many addresses as its Quantum Fiber offering. That said, decent speeds are also available from Comcast's cable internet service, Xfinity, which also has a wide footprint in the area.

Best internet providers in the Mile High City

Denver also has a variety of fixed wireless solutions, including 5G home internet options, to help connect Coloradans. To help you sort out your choices in the Mile High City, here's what you need to know about the best internet providers in Denver.

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Denver Check availability Or call to order: (844) 458-3684 Product details Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier CenturyLink's fiber service, which has been branded Quantum Fiber in some areas (but not all, which is confusing, I know), is one of the few fiber providers in the greater Denver area. Buyer beware, though: Just because your address is serviceable for CenturyLink doesn't ensure you're serviceable for the company's fiber service. Per the Federal Communication Commission's most recent figures, its DSL service still makes up more than half of its coverage map. Availability: Eligibility for CenturyLink's fiber service includes the Denver metro area, but predominantly Aurora, just to the east, and the northern suburbs of Commerce City and Thornton. Plans and pricing: You can expect one of the most affordable internet plans in the area. For example, at $70 per month, the fiber gigabit plan offers very good value at just over 7 cents per megabit-per-second, plus your gateway device is included (which is an additional $15 per month for customers of the 200Mbps plan). Fees and service details: You don't get the diversity of options you might see from other providers. There are only two plans from which to choose, the high-value gigabit plan or the 200Mbps tier, which is $30. That plan rings in at 15 cents per Mbps, which isn't bad, but you'll need to add $15 monthly for your equipment rental. CenturyLink still scores points here because fiber service is scarce in Denver. It's tough to beat the symmetrical download and upload speeds it provides, and CenturyLink additionally boasts no contracts and unlimited data. Read our CenturyLink home internet review. Check CenturyLink availability Or call to order: (844) 458-3684

Xfinity Best availability among internet providers in Denver Check availability Or call to order: (888) 241-5627 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers While CenturyLink's fiber offerings are confined to two flavors (200Mbps and 1 gig), Comcast's cable internet service, Xfinity, gives customers a wider range of options, including seven different plans. Availability: While CenturyLink can be found throughout the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, you might be rolling the dice on whether you're looking at DSL service or the more desirable fiber connection. On the other hand, Xfinity features all plan offerings in all locations throughout Broncos Country. That means you can get connected with Xfinity if you're as far north as Broomfield and Boulder or ranging south of the city from Centennial to Castle Rock. Plans and pricing: You can get a cheap internet plan for $25 a month (75Mbps), or you can go bold with a 6,000Mbps plan, though that'll cost you a pretty penny -- $300 per month, one of the most expensive home internet plans we've seen at CNET. Xfinity's Gigabit Extra plan (at 1,200Mbps) is faster than CenturyLink's top option (940Mbps), but it's also more expensive and, as a cable connection, doesn't feature symmetrical upload speeds. Fees and service details: The contracts and caps are the biggest caveats. You'll be required to sign a term agreement (typically 12 months, but the Gigabit Pro plan requires a full two-year contract) to get the best monthly rates on your home internet plan. Also, Xfinity places a monthly data cap of 1.2 terabytes on some plans. While that's more than double the 496 gigabytes the average US household used in 2022 (per Open Vault's quarterly findings), it might be a bit of a squeeze on those with a home full of connected devices. Read our Xfinity home internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: (888) 241-5627

Starry Internet Best fixed wireless internet provider in Denver Check availability Or call to order: (877) 565-6107 Product details Price range $30 - $80 per month Speed range 50 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fees, simple setup Starry garnered some buzz and headlines in 2022. Starry became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange in March of that year. Shortly after, it was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022. However, Starry also ended the year on the outs with the NYSE, delisted. Nevertheless, Starry is still kicking, using a millimeter-wave, fixed wireless technology, similar to 5G, to deliver broadband internet service to households (especially, but not exclusively, apartment complexes). Availability: Starry is available throughout the Denver metro area, including Alamo Placita, Cherry Hills, Englewood, Glendale, Highlands Square and Holly Hills neighborhoods. Plans and pricing: Most customers will be eligible for the 200Mbps plan for $50 a month, though some might also have access to Starry Gigabit, an $80-a-month plan that features 1,000Mbps download speeds and 500Mbps upload. Fees and service details: Starry's broadband service features unlimited data and no contracts or equipment fees. It also has a low-cost internet program called Starry Connect, which gives broadband access to residents in public and affordable housing (a $15-a-month plan for 30Mbps symmetrical speeds). Starry Connect has local partnerships with the Denver Housing Authority, Englewood Housing Authority and Aurora Public Schools. Read our Starry Internet review. Check Starry Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 565-6107

Internet providers in Denver overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber DSL/fiber $30-$70 20-940Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Google Fiber Webpass Fixed wireless $63-$70 1,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $25-$75 25-50Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) 250GB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 6.2 Starry Fixed wireless $15-$80 30-1,000Mbps None None None 7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible phone plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with eligible phone plans 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$300 75-6,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB 1-2 years for some plans 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

All available Denver residential internet providers

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area has other internet service providers beyond our top three picks. Here are your other ISP options.

Getty Images

Denver internet details at a glance

Beyond an overview of the internet providers in Denver, there are more specific details about the types of internet plans you can get in the Mile High City. Let's take a look at the cheapest internet in Denver, as well as the fastest internet plans you can find.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Internet pricing in Denver

If you look at the promo prices for all providers (and not the regular rates that kick in after the introductory period), the average starting price for internet service in Denver is approximately $39 per month. That's pretty good. It puts Coloradans' beloved "Cow Town" near the front of the line of other cities CNET has covered thus far, including Brooklyn ($36 a month), Los Angeles ($38 a month), San Francisco ($40 a month), New York City ($41 per month), Seattle ($42 a month),