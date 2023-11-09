Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop Now to Save on TVs, Fitness Equipment, Home Tech & More
Amazon's official Black Friday sale kicks off Nov. 17 but the savings start now.
Though Black Friday is officially the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) Amazon has its own Black Friday sale kicking off even earlier than last year. This year, holiday deals will launch on Nov. 17, though you don't even have to wait that long. We're seeing hundreds of deals already live on Amazon across a wide range of product categories.
You can always check out Amazon's own dedicated deals page, but rather than sift through everything, save yourself some time and have a look at our top picks across popular categories below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals as well.
We're updating this article regularly to make sure the best deals come right to you, but please note that while prices were accurate as of this article's most recent publish time, pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.
Black Friday Amazon device deals
Cinematic 4K streaming, Wi-Fi 6 support for better streaming even with other devices connected to your router, over 300,000 free shows and movies, plus an included six-month subscription to MGM plus, all at your voice command. Usually $50, right now the price is slashed to $30.
At just 24-inches long, this compact soundbar speaker provides big sound and is easy to set up. It's also discounted right now by $20.
- Echo Show 8 (2021): $60 (save $70)
- Echo Dot 5th Gen with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: $50 (save $20)
- Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock and Sengled Smart Color Bulb: $60 (save $20)
- Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: $40 (save $20)
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems: Up to 66% off
- Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Floodlight Cam bundle: $175 (save $125)
- Blink Outdoor 4th Gen camera outdoor security camera set of four: $140 (save $220, must have Prime membership)
Amazon Black Friday tech and smart home deals
This early Amazon bargain saves you $80 on this 2021 Apple tablet, dropping the starting price down to just $249.
Be done with Wi-Fi dropouts by adding this bargain Wi-Fi extender to your home network. Clip the on-page coupon and drop its price all the way down to just $13.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $200 (save $49)
- Anker Nebula Capsule II portable projector: $500 (save $70 with coupon)
- JmGo N1 Pro projector: $1099 (save $300 with coupon)
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums: Up to $400 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $294 (save $206)
- Motorola Razr (2023): $700 (save $300)
- JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones: $25 (50% off)
- JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds: $40 (save $20)
Amazon Black Friday TV deals
If you don't want to spend over the odds on your next TV, or you don't have room for a massive model, this affordable 4K set from Toshiba is worth a look. It's down to a record low right now.
If you have a bit more rom in your budget, LG's premium OLED C3 TV set is on sale with $150 off its typical price and $350 off its retail price. It has a gorgeous panel and offers the best picture quality on the market.
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $200 (save $100)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Series smart Fire TV: $70 (save $50)
- LG 50-inch UR9000 Series 4K smart TV: $387 (save $43)
- Samsung 50-inch Q80C Series 4K smart TV: $798 (save $200)
- Sony 55-inch X90K Series 4K Google TV: $898 (save $402)
- Sony 55-inch A80L Series 4K OLED Google TV: $1,398 (save $100)
- Sony 65-inch X77L Series 4K Google TV: $598 (save $91)
- LG 65-inch B3 Series 4K OLED smart TV: $997 (save $300)
- Samsung 65-inch S95C Series 4K OLED smart TV: $2,398 (save $900)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch HD smart TV (2023 release): $120 (save $80)
Amazon Black Friday home deals
Brew K-pods in under a minute with this counter space-saving coffee maker. It's half off in various colors to suit your kitchen decor too.
A countertop convection oven and air fryer all in one, it will quickly become your new favorite kitchen gadget to bake, heat, reheat, fry, dehydrate, roast and more. And right now it's 44% off.
- Keurig K-Supreme coffee maker: $100 (save $70)
- Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro Specialty coffee maker: $127 (save $103)
- Instant Omni air fryer toaster oven: $100 (save $100)
- Cuisinart Compact air fryer toaster: $100 (save 23%)
- Ninja BL610 Professional 72-ounce countertop blender: $60 (save $40)
- Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum: $399 (save $171)
- Bissell 2252 CleanView swivel upright vacuum cleaner: $107 (save $12)
- Tineco A10 Essentials cordless stick vacuum: $119 (save $41)
- Roomba J9 Plus: $599 (save $300)
- Roomba S9 Plus & Braava Jet: $899 (save $350)
- Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum: $229 (save $121)
- Nectar queen mattress: $659 (save $240)
- Nectar Premier Copper king mattress: $1349 (save $150)
- Casper Sleep Original full mattress: $1,186 (save $209)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus portable power station: $899 (save $300)
Amazon Black Friday health and fitness deals
A rowing machine with a 16-inch HD screen gives you high-intensity, low-impact workouts in as little as 20 minutes. Usually priced at $1,900, it's yours for $1,445.
Save on Peloton bikes, cycling shoes, accessories and apparel right now. Whether you're new to Peloton or want to stock up on gear, now's the time to do it.
- Fitbit fitness trackers: Up to 38% off
- Renpho R4 massage gun: $70 (save $30)
- Freebeat Boom Bike: $571 (save $219)
- Superun folding treadmill: $246 (save $254)
- NordicTrack T Series treadmill: $1,035 (save $264)
- NordicTrack RW900 smart rower: $1,470 (save 26%)
- Hydrow rower: $1,995 (save $500)
- Hydrow Wave rower: $1,445 (save $450)
- Bosu core sliders: $7 (save $1)
- BOSU fabric resistance bands: $25 (save $10)
When is Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale?
While Amazon has already dropped the prices on many items as early Black Friday deals, Amazon's official dates for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will take place Nov. 17-27. Prices have been slashed on all kinds of goods, such as the 9th Gen iPad, currently at an all-time low of $249, and the Echo Buds are just $35.
What kind of Black Friday deals will be on Amazon for 2023?
Steep discounts are expected on pretty much every category on Amazon, including deals on toys, home goods, fashion, electronics, tech, fitness equipment and, of course, Amazon's devices like the Echo, Kindle and more. We'll update this post regularly with the best deals available.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers