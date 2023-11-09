Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop Now to Save on TVs, Fitness Equipment, Home Tech & More

Though Black Friday is officially the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) Amazon has its own Black Friday sale kicking off even earlier than last year. This year, holiday deals will launch on Nov. 17, though you don't even have to wait that long. We're seeing hundreds of deals already live on Amazon across a wide range of product categories.

You can always check out Amazon's own dedicated deals page, but rather than sift through everything, save yourself some time and have a look at our top picks across popular categories below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals as well.

We're updating this article regularly to make sure the best deals come right to you

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 Cinematic 4K streaming, Wi-Fi 6 support for better streaming even with other devices connected to your router, over 300,000 free shows and movies, plus an included six-month subscription to MGM plus, all at your voice command. Usually $50, right now the price is slashed to $30. Details Save 40% $25 at Amazon

Fire TV Soundbar: $100 At just 24-inches long, this compact soundbar speaker provides big sound and is easy to set up. It's also discounted right now by $20. Details Save $20 $100 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday tech and smart home deals

Apple iPad (9th Gen): $249 This early Amazon bargain saves you $80 on this 2021 Apple tablet, dropping the starting price down to just $249. Details Save $80 $249 at Amazon

TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender: $13 Be done with Wi-Fi dropouts by adding this bargain Wi-Fi extender to your home network. Clip the on-page coupon and drop its price all the way down to just $13. Details Save $22 $13 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $190 If you don't want to spend over the odds on your next TV, or you don't have room for a massive model, this affordable 4K set from Toshiba is worth a look. It's down to a record low right now. Details Save $90 $190 at Amazon

LG 48-inch OLED C3 Series smart TV: $1,047 If you have a bit more rom in your budget, LG's premium OLED C3 TV set is on sale with $150 off its typical price and $350 off its retail price. It has a gorgeous panel and offers the best picture quality on the market. Details Save $150 $1,047 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday home deals

Keurig K-Compact: $50 Brew K-pods in under a minute with this counter space-saving coffee maker. It's half off in various colors to suit your kitchen decor too. Details Save $50 See at Amazon

Emeril Lagasse 26-quart extra large air fryer oven: $140 A countertop convection oven and air fryer all in one, it will quickly become your new favorite kitchen gadget to bake, heat, reheat, fry, dehydrate, roast and more. And right now it's 44% off. Details Save $110 $140 at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday health and fitness deals

Hydrow Wave Rower: $1445 A rowing machine with a 16-inch HD screen gives you high-intensity, low-impact workouts in as little as 20 minutes. Usually priced at $1,900, it's yours for $1,445. Details Save $450 $1,445 at Amazon

Peloton Bike and accessories sale Save on Peloton bikes, cycling shoes, accessories and apparel right now. Whether you're new to Peloton or want to stock up on gear, now's the time to do it. Details Up to 40% off See at Amazon

When is Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale?

While Amazon has already dropped the prices on many items as early Black Friday deals, Amazon's official dates for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will take place Nov. 17-27. Prices have been slashed on all kinds of goods, such as the 9th Gen iPad, currently at an all-time low of $249, and the Echo Buds are just $35.

What kind of Black Friday deals will be on Amazon for 2023?

Steep discounts are expected on pretty much every category on Amazon, including deals on toys, home goods, fashion, electronics, tech, fitness equipment and, of course, Amazon's devices like the Echo, Kindle and more. We'll update this post regularly with the best deals available.