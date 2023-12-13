X
Best Desktop Computer Deals: Save Up to $600 on Acer, Apple, Lenovo, and More

Whether you want a new desktop PC for your office or just to use as a family computer, there are a lot of great desktop computer deals across the board.

Zarrin Ahmed
Albert Bassili
Oliver Haslam
Zarrin Ahmed
If you don't move around a lot, then going with a desktop setup can often be a lot cheaper and a lot more efficient than laptops. Not only that, but you can also pick the peripherals you want, so if you need a bigger screen or a different keyboard, you can hook them up to the desktop without having to figure out an awkward workaround. Another big positive is that you can often upgrade them down the line if you like, and you can often get the same specifications as a laptop for a much lower price. So, if you already have various peripherals, going for a desktop PC is the perfect option.

To that end, we've collected our favorite deals that will give you the most bang for your buck below, and that includes everything from budget desktops to higher-end gaming PCs that can handle more complex and resource-hungry tasks like video editing.

m2-apple-mac-mini-desktop-bf
Apple

M2 Apple Mac mini Desktop: $599

Save $100

If you already have a good screen and want to connect it to a media creation powerhouse, then this Apple Mac Mini is the way to go. It comes with the powerful M2 chip and 256GB of storage, although you still only get 8GB of RAM, which is a bit on the lower end. Luckily, there are a ton of offers you can take advantage of, such as up to $265 of trade-in value and 20% off select Logitech hardware, which includes mice and keyboards. You also get three months of various Apple subscription services for free.

$599 at Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i 22-inch 2022 all-in-one desktop
Lenovo/CNET

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i 24-inch all-in-one desktop: $558

Save $182

The Lenovo IdeaCentre is designed to be an all-in-one workstation. It features an  Intel Core i5-12450H processor and a 23.8-inch, full HD display. It offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and comes with a keyboard and mouse, making this a decent deal for a basic desktop.

$558 at Lenovo
ibuypower-slatemr281av2-bf
iBUYPOWER

iBuypower SlateMR281Av2: $750

$250

This iBuypower prebuilt machine is an excellent entry-level gaming desktop, with an RTX 3060 and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600. It's also versatile if you want to do other things like using productivity or editing tools, and the 16 GB of RAM will give you a really smooth experience overall.

$750 at Best Buy
hp-pavilion-27i-aio-pc
HP

HP Pavilion 27I AiO PC: $850

Save $300

This HP AiO is a great mid-range option for working from home or a small to medium business, as it comes with an Intel Core i5-13400T, which should handle most productivity tasks perfeclty fine. The 16 GB RAM will also give you an excellent day-to-day experience, and with 1.5TB of storage, you likely won't be running out of it any time soon.

$850 at Hp
hp-omen-40l-gaming-desktop
HP

HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop: $1,150

Save $350

If you want something with a GPU for video or graphics editing work, but don't want to spend a ton on a high-end GPU, the HP Omen 40L comes with the midrange RTX 4060 Ti. It also comes with a mid- to high-end AMD Ryzen 7 7700, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a respectable 1TB of storage. It also has a more muted aesthetic that makes it fit just as well in an office environment as it does at home.

$1,150 at Best Buy
The 24-inch Apple iMac with M1 chip is displayed against a yellow background.
Apple/CNET

Apple iMac M1 24-inch desktop: $1,299

Save $200

This 2021 Apple iMac boasts the M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its 24-inch retina display has pin-sharp 4,480x2,520-pixel resolution. The blue version is available for $1,299, though other color variants are still full price.

$1,299 at B&H
Acer predator desktop
Best Buy

Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop: $1,600

Save $600

Serious gamers will love this desktop. The Predator Orion has 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage -- all running on Intel Core i7. The stats are impressive and so is the look of the desktop. It has a multihued ambience of ARGB with FrostBlade fans that hum in high-speed harmony.

$1,600 at Best Buy
