X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals: Save Up to $120 Right Now

What better time to buy a shiny new Apple Watch than during Black Friday sales?

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read

It's that time of year again, with retailers offering deep discounts to celebrate the annual Black Friday fun. That means the next few weeks are a very good time to treat yourself to that new Apple Watch you've had your eye on, with discounts available across multiple Apple Watch models.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The Apple Watch lineup as a whole includes some of the very best smartwatches on the market, but they can also be among some of the most costly. That's definitely something Black Friday can help with, and we'll be doing all of the deal hunting so you don't have to. Whether it's a budget option you're looking for or just a way to make a saving on the epic Apple Watch Ultra, we've got a deal for you.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 9: $349

Act fast to score Apple's latest smartwatch at its Black Friday price. A huge $50 discount applies to a variety of color and size configurations at Amazon so you can take your pick and make the most of record-low pricing.

Details
Save $50
$349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra: $679

The Apple Watch Ultra might not be the latest model in the lineup but it's almost identical to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's also much cheaper thanks to deals like this one.

Details
Save $120
$679 at Amazon

40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $219

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's budget Apple Watch model but it's still a great option for those new to the platform or wanting to get in on the Apple Watch ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Details
Save $30
$229 at Amazon
2023 Apple Watches
Apple/CNET

Will the Apple Watch go on sale for Black Friday? 

Unlike a lot of Apple products, pricing on the Apple Watch has been shown to fluctuate throughout the year and it's especially prone to price drops during major shopping events. For that reason, we expect some significant Apple Watch Black Friday deals this year. 

Where's the best place to buy an Apple Watch on Black Friday?

While Apple won't be offering direct discounts on the Apple Watch directly, the wearable device is available to purchase at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Those two have offered some steep Apple Watch savings in the past and will likely be among the best places to buy one ahead of the holidays. Other retailers to keep tabs on include Walmart and Target -- plus, don't shy away from carrier deals if you're in the market for a cellular-enabled model and don't mind opening a new line of service. 

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.
We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image