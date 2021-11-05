DreamCloud mattress review: A comfortable hybrid mattress with plenty of support

My Slumber Yard

The brand DreamCloud is owned by a bed-in-a-box company I know and love, Nectar Sleep, the same people who brought you the popular Nectar memory-foam mattress. The DreamCloud mattress incorporates memory foam as well, along with other premium materials that make this bed a supportive and comfortable choice for just about anyone willing to invest a little extra dough into their new mattress. The brand also offers upper-tier models, the DreamCloud Premier and Premier Rest mattresses, but this review will focus on its flagship model and most affordable option. For the lowdown on this bed's feel, construction, firmness, optimal sleeping position and more, continue reading below for our full DreamCloud mattress review.

8.5 DreamCloud mattress Like Thick, 14-inch construction makes for a very supportive bed

Ideal for all body types, especially heavy

Responsive feel doesn't make you feel "stuck"

Suitable for all sleeping positions Don't Like People under 150 pounds might not need the added support

A little expensive for those on a tight budget

First impressions

With a name as pleasant as DreamCloud, I had high expectations going into testing this mattress -- and let's just say I was a happy camper when I did. I love a good pillow top mattress and this one just looked like a plush cloud I wanted to jump into, and it's almost too beautiful to put sheets over (although I definitely recommend that you do). I mean, even the cover is nicer than a lot of the sweaters I own, being that it's partly made with soft, cozy cashmere.

Even though this hybrid mattress contains memory foam, it doesn't feel like other traditional memory-foam mattresses that I've tested. You notice the foam in the top layers, which have the pressure-relieving characteristics of memory foam, but the coils in the bottom layer also give it a nice bounce and springiness. So, it's easy to switch positions if you're somebody who tosses and turns during the middle of the night -- I don't feel like I have to pull myself out of a memory-foam cocoon to switch sides.

Firmness

The flagship DreamCloud mattress is the goldilocks of firmness levels. It's not too firm, but it's not too soft, either. It's right in the middle, around a medium or 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, with 10 being the highest. That means it's soft enough when I'm on my side to gently cradle my shoulder and hip joints, yet supportive enough when I'm on my back to keep my spine in a straight alignment.

Comfort

The DreamCloud mattress is thicker than most bed-in-a-box mattresses, with a height of 14 inches. Combined with the bed's hybrid construction (both coils and foam), you have yourself one supportive sleeping surface. Here's a breakdown of the inner layers of the mattress:

1. First is a thin layer of foam, which serves as the base to support the rest of the layers, particularly the pocketed coils above.

2. Second from the bottom is a thick layer of individually wrapped pocketed coils. This is the layer that makes the bed so supportive and durable.

3. A layer of foam helps transition into the comfort foam layers.

4. A gel memory-foam layer adds pressure relief and better temperature regulation than standard memory foam.

5. The cover is made with polyester, rayon and super soft cashmere. It's also quilted with memory foam underneath for even more added comfort and plushness.

You'll notice you won't be able to remove the cover from the mattress, so in the case of a spill, you'll have to spot-clean it with hot water and a mild detergent.

Feel

The DreamCloud mattress is a hybrid bed that incorporates memory foam and pocketed coils, and as I mentioned above, the coils really help offset the syrupy feel that often corresponds with memory foam. Also, combined with the fluffy pillow top comfort layer, it's more springy and responsive than a bed like the Nectar mattress. At the same time, the foam layers and airy pillow top work together to make the bed feel plush and snuggly. So, if you shy away from the stereotypical memory-foam feel, you might actually be pleasantly surprised with this one.

Motion isolation

There's some bounce and motion transfer if your partner gets out of bed or swiftly changes positions, but that's hard to completely avoid with a hybrid mattress as thick as the DreamCloud. The motion isolation isn't stellar on this mattress, but I don't think this should deter you from getting this bed if its other qualities are worth it to you.

The only exception would be if you're an incredibly light sleeper whose most important feature in a mattress is 10 out of 10 motion isolation. In that case, I'd recommend a memory-foam mattress entirely made from foam.

Edge support

The edge support is a little wonky right out of the box, but give the mattress a day or so to fully inflate and the edges will feel sturdy and supportive. This is important if you're somebody who sleeps all the way to the side of the mattress, whether it's because you sleep with another person or you just like living on the edge (this is the mattress equivalent of a dad joke).

Temperature

I mentioned how the DreamCloud hybrid mattress is the Goldilocks of mattress firmness levels, and I could say the same about its temperature, too. It doesn't sleep hot like a stereotypical memory-foam mattress, but it doesn't sleep cold either. It's more temperature neutral -- I didn't overheat sleeping on this bed but it's not actively cooling me down like the Purple Hybrid. Instead, outside factors like your pajamas or room temperature will probably play a bigger role in how hot or cold you sleep.

Who is this mattress best for?

A bed's firmness level and construction should let you know whether or not it's going to be accommodating for your specific needs or not. In the DreamCloud mattress' case, here's who we think it works best for.

Position

Is DreamCloud a good mattress for side sleepers? What about back and stomach sleepers? I think people who use all sleeping positions, including side, back, stomach and combination, will like this mattress, as long as you don't want something very soft or very firm. The only people I don't see liking this mattress are petite side sleepers who need more pressure relief, or heavy back and stomach sleepers over 230 pounds who need more back support. The heavier you are, the softer a mattress is going to feel and vice versa.

Body type

People over 150 pounds will find the DreamCloud mattress perfectly supportive and accommodating. Hybrid mattresses are especially great for people with more weight on them because they offer longer-lasting support and durability.

Petite people under 150 pounds may like this mattress, but it's also not necessary. Unless you really want the extra support the coils offer, it may not be the best fit.

Price

For a thick, luxurious mattress complete with pocketed coils and cashmere in the cover, I thought this bed would cost a lot more. It lists for around $1,600, but DreamCloud has been known to discount this mattress up to $600. Obviously a grand isn't cheap by any means, but for what you're getting out of this bed, I'd say it's a good investment for those who can afford it.

Shipping, warranty and trial

If you have any doubts about trying the DreamCloud mattress, you can rest easy knowing that it has some of the most generous policies in the industry. You'll get free shipping, free returns, an entire year (365 nights) to try out your bed, and a warranty policy that literally lasts a lifetime.

When you open your DreamCloud mattress fresh out of the box, it won't smell so fresh (think new car smell). But don't worry, it's just a result of production and being compressed inside of plastic wrap, and the smell will dissipate after a day or so. You should also give it a day or two before you judge the firmness level, because it takes a bit for the bed to fully reach its comfort potential after inflating.

The final verdict

I personally know two people who sleep on the DreamCloud mattress and love it, and now I know why. It's a supportive and comfortable memory-foam mattress without an overbearing memory-foam feel, its price is extremely reasonable, and the feel and firmness are so neutral that I can see almost any sleeper enjoying it regardless of their sleeping position.

You might like this mattress if:

You want a responsive, pillow top mattress

You want a supportive, thick mattress with coils (heavy individuals)

You want a premium bed-in-a-box mattress

You value a long trial and strong warranty policy

You sleep on your side, back, stomach or a combination of them all

You might not like this mattress if:

You weigh under 150 pounds and sleep on your side (you might want a softer bed)

You weigh over 230 pounds and sleep on your back or stomach (you may want a firmer bed)

A $1,000 mattress is out of your budget

You want a true, traditional memory-foam bed

