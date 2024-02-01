Best Pizza Ovens for 2024, All Tested by Us

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

The Ooni Koda 12 is the best pizza oven for most people. Ooni

What's the best pizza oven for 2024?

We tested seven pizza oven models, and based on our testing, the reliable and fairly priced Ooni Koda 12 is the best pizza oven for 2024, but there are other models we liked and also recommend.

At-home pizza ovens have really taken off. Pizza lovers across the country are ditching deliveries and making their own pizzas at home. It's quite easy -- and cheap! -- to make pizza in these superhot gas- and wood-powered ovens. These pizza ovens are also designed to be fast, with most cooking pizza in under five minutes, often in more like two or three. If you're looking to join the growing list of home pizza oven owners, we tested several -- and ate a whole lot of slices -- to find the best pizza ovens for 2024.

Best pizza ovens for 2024

Show less $399 at Ooni $400 at Best Buy $399 at Ooni Best overall pizza oven Ooni Koda 12 The versatile gas-powered Koda is portable, weighing just 20 pounds, and it's easy to operate. It ignites in seconds and reaches the coveted 900 degrees Fahrenheit -- the optimal temperature for cooking killer pizzas -- in less than 15 minutes. Though you can often find the smaller model on sale for around $300 and the larger Koda 16 for a bit more, stick to the cheaper Koda 12. Smaller pizzas typically net better results, particularly for first-timers, with less margin for error. And the smaller cooking chamber delivers fast results: This oven turns out crispy, thin pizzas in under 2 minutes. Ooni's Koda is simple to set up and a pleasure to use. The temperature controls are responsive and accurate, and the gas fixture takes just a few seconds to screw in and out. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $499 at Amazon $499 at Amazon Another excellent option Gozney Roccbox The Roccbox made a flurry of excellent pizzas in under two minutes per pie. The rotund Roccbox is easy to set up, and it reached 900 degrees F in under 13 minutes. It runs on gas as default, but a wood burner attachment can be purchased as an extra (we only tested it using gas). The Roccbox has a very sturdy build and is wrapped in a safe-touch silicone jacket, making it a good pick for homes with curious young hands. At 60 pounds, this oven is more than twice as heavy as the Ooni Koda or Ooni Fyra and takes two people to move around. It's also roughly $200 more than our top pick. The oven comes standard with a pizza peel valued at $85. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $349 at Ooni $350 at Williams-Sonoma $349 at Ooni Best budget pizza oven Ooni Fyra Wood pellet pizza ovens tend to be a bit cheaper than gas-powered ones, but they also require a bit more manual labor. The Fyra retails for $349 but can often be found on sale for less than $250, making it the most budget-friendly model on our list. While the Koda (our top pick) is the easiest, most turnkey oven, switching on and heating up in seconds via natural gas or propane, the Fyra runs on wood pellets that take longer to preheat and also burn less evenly, though it eventually get just as hot as its gas counterparts. The Fyra is similar in size to the Koda but weighs about six pounds more, due to a smoke chimney -- a necessary feature, as pellet-powered ovens produce more smoke than gas-fired models, and the chimney helps to corral it and keep it out of your face. But the results were comparable with what we got from Ooni's gas pizza oven. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $400 at BBQ Guys $400 at BBQ Guys Easiest pizza oven to use Halo Versa At $550, the Versa is considerably pricier than the Ooni models, but it has two advantages that make it worth the cost: The rotating pizza stone eliminates the need to manually adjust your pies. And the unique liftable lid provides unparalleled access. The hot stone in the oven is heavy and needs at least 15 minutes of preheating time before you slide your pies in. But once it's ready, a homemade pie takes just five to six minutes to cook to perfection. The Halo Versa oven is on the heavy side at 44 pounds, but it's fairly compact -- just 25 inches across and 25 inches in height. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Show less $1,999 at BBQ Guys $1,999 at BBQ Guys Best semi-permanent pizza oven Alpha Nano Alpha's smallest oven, the Nano, is larger and heavier than any of the other ovens on this list. But it's beautiful and sturdy, can accommodate larger pies and makes excellent, evenly cooked pizzas in just a few minutes. As with other gas pizza ovens we tested, the Nano attaches to a standard propane tank with a few twists, ignites immediately and heats up in about 10 minutes. The Nano is large enough to make 19-inch pies. There's also an oven door to keep the precious heat inside. The Nano's larger internal capacity makes it easier to see and rotate a pizza. You can also cook quite a bit more than just pizza or a tray of vegetables. Simply turn the heat down a few cranks and make whole roasted chicken or a slab of roast beef. None of the other ovens on this list have enough space for that. The heavy Nano can be stationed on a table or you can purchase a dedicated cart for $500 from Kickass Grills. You can also buy a standard grill cart for much less that will almost certainly work fine. The Alpha Nano requires some simple assembly that takes less than 10 minutes. Alpha makes a wood-fueled version of the Nano that can be had for $1,399. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show expert take Show less

Other pizza ovens we tested Solo Pi Pizza Oven: Another solid pizza oven that's sturdily built and fast to cook, but more expensive than the Ooni Koda. Ooni Karu: Ooni's multifuel pizza runs on wood, charcoal or gas via an adapter, making it a good option if you plan to regularly use more than one fuel source to cook pizzas. The Ooni Koda 12 is the best overall pizza oven for the price. Ooni

How we evaluated pizza ovens We hand-tested all of the ovens on this list over the course of several months, assessing build quality and how easy they were to set up and connect to a fuel source. A picturesque pie pulled from the hot chamber of the Alpha Nano. David Watsky/CNET We cooked a minimum of three pizzas in each, following the manufacturers' guidance on time, temperature and technique. Ovens were scored on their ability to produce crispy crust and toppings that were fully cooked and cheese that was evenly melted. We also took notes on how long each oven took to cook a pizza. Spoiler alert: None of these ovens take more than five minutes to bake even a large pie. We also evaluated the ease with which the ovens attached to their fuel source and how intuitive the dials and controls were. Finally, we looked out for any ovens that were particularly difficult to break down or clean after use. Top pizza ovens compared undefined

Ooni Fyra Ooni Koda 12 Gozney Roccbox Halo Versa Alpha Nano Weight 22 lbs. 20.4 lbs. 60 lbs. 44 lbs. 125 lbs. Max pizza size 12 in. 12 in. 12 in. 16 in. 19 in. Max temp 950 F 950 F 950 F 950 F 1,000 F Fuel source Wood pellets Gas Gas or wood Gas Gas Price $349 $319 $499 $550 $1,999 Peel included No No Yes No Yes

Buying guide: What to look for in a pizza oven Fuel type The Gozney is an excellent oven, but heavier than the average model at 60 pounds. David Watsky/CNET Home pizza ovens run on either gas, charcoal or wood. Propane and natural gas pizza ovens can be connected quickly, ignite instantaneously and heat up in just a few minutes. They also burn clean, with less smoke and little mess to clean up. Wood and charcoal ovens, in contrast, need to be loaded (and sometimes reloaded) and take longer to heat up; also, an even temperature is trickier to maintain. They also make a bigger mess, leaving behind ash and soot. And though you may assume wood-fired pizza ovens would impart a smoky flavor, the pies are not in the oven long enough to absorb much of that wood flavor. The Alpha Nano is the largest oven of all the models we tested, allowing you to roast whole chickens and other food that won't fit inside most home pizza ovens. David Watsky/CNET Size and portability If you have a dedicated space for your oven, a larger, heavier model should work. If you'll be looking to store it away between uses or move it around regularly, a more portable oven is a better choice. Accessories One accessory you'll definitely need for your new pizza oven is a pizza peel. This unique paddle-shaped tool allows you to safely slide a pizza in and out and rotate it for even cooking. Remember, these ovens get as hot as 950 degrees so you don't want to take any chances with a shaky spatula or tiny tongs. The other accessory you'll likely want to invest in is a cover, especially if you plan to leave it out in the elements between uses. Some pizza ovens come with a custom cover, but many don't. A pizza peel is the most critical accessory for making pies at home. Ooni