Whether you need to start a personal portfolio site for job hunting or you simply want to make sure your small business has a strong online presence, the right web hosting provider can make your life a lot easier. However, it can be tricky to find the best web hosting service for your needs. You're probably looking for a web hosting provider that offers WordPress, but you also want one that performs well, experiences virtually no downtime and offers 24/7 customer support -- all for the right price.

Here, we take a close look at some of the best web hosting services available, including , , and more. We're focusing on commercial web hosting companies that offer WordPress, virtual private servers, shared hosting and many web hosting services, along with a variety of monthly and annual plans.

How we chose the best web hosting service

It's important to note that we didn't explicitly "test" the web hosting provider options on this list. Instead, we compiled a competitive overview based on a variety of factors, including third-party ratings and features offered by each web hosting company. We've also weighted the rankings of these businesses by the Better Business Bureau and TrustPilot. With that data in hand, we split them into three tiers:

Best web hosting providers (top tier): These web host vendors all have a rating of A or higher from the Better Business Bureau, and a rating of 3.8 or higher out of 5 from TrustPilot. With the exception of three vendors with between 300 to 400 pieces of user feedback, all of the TrustPilot rankings are based on at least one thousand user reviews. All of the vendors listed in our top picks also say they offer 24/7 support and 99% site uptime or better.

Web hosts worth checking out (middle tier): These web host vendors all have A+ BBB ratings, but not enough TrustPilot reviews for us to consider that rating as impactful, whether it's positive or negative.

Other web hosting options (third tier): Two of these web host vendors -- MochaHost and Liquid Web Hosting -- currently have F ratings from the BBB. Others have TrustPilot ratings below 3.5, though in three cases, that's from fewer than 500 users.

Important caveats you should keep in mind: The Better Business Bureau does not rate companies outside of North America, and to be BBB Accredited, companies need to pay a fee to the organization. TrustPilot, meanwhile, also offers a paid tier that provides companies more interaction with their user ratings. It also removed 2.2 million fake reviews in 2020.

A note on pricing: We've made every effort to verify that the prices listed here were accurate at the time of last publication. However, prices in this category are subject to frequent fluctuations and they're consistently subject to special offers and limited deals. Furthermore, many of the prices listed here reflect the monthly rates if you prepay for 12 months of service or more. Please click through to the vendors in question to verify current pricing at any given time.

Best web hosting providers, compared Basics DreamHost SiteGround GreenGeeks GoDaddy Web Hosting IONOS HostPapa Hostinger A2Hosting Hostwinds Starting price for shared hosting $2.59/month $7/month $2.49/month $6/month $4/month $4/month $1/month $3/month $5/month Uptime promise 100% 99.90% 99.90% 99.90% 99.90% 99.90% 99.90% 99.90% 99.90% 24/7 customer service Live chat; email; phone during certain hours Live chat; support tickets; phone support Live chat; email; phone during certain hours Phone; live chat 24/7 phone support; live chat Live chat; support tickets; phone support Live chat; support tickets Phone; live chat Live chat; support tickets Money-back guarantee 97 days 30 days 30 days 30 days 30 days 30 days 30 days 30 days None Better Business Bureau rating A+ A+ A+ A+ A+ A+ None (located outside North America) A+ A Better Business Bureau accreditation No No Yes Yes Yes No N/A Yes Yes TrustPilot rating 4.7/5 4.7/5 4.1/5 4.1/5 4.1/5 4.1/5 4.4/5 3.9/5 3.9/5



















Types of hosting

















Shared hosting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes WordPress Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Virtual private server (VPS) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Dedicated servers Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Cloud hosting Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Reseller hosting No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes E-commerce hosting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best web hosting providers

SiteGround Shared hosting starting at $7 a month

WordPress hosting starting at $7 a month

E-commerce hosting starting at $7 a month

Managed cloud hosting starting at $110 a month

Reseller hosting starting at $10 a month

Enterprise hosting options SiteGround has an A+ rating from the BBB and 4.7 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot. It sits in the middle ground between a consumer web hosting provider and one that caters to enterprise businesses. If you've got a small business with more complex web needs than a typical small business, SiteGround is an ideal solution -- and if your business ends up expanding, the service has options to grow with you. Although offerings start as low as $7 a month, if you go up to its GoGeek plan you'll get several other useful features, including access to a staging server and one-click Git repo creation. All of its plans include SSL, daily backup, CDN, email, unmetered traffic and unlimited databases. It also differs from some other services in that it sets limits on bandwidth and storage up front, whereas most others claim to be unlimited bandwidth or unmetered bandwidth but have rules in the fine print (more on that below). You'll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 100% renewable energy match. As is the case with most other services, if you want to get the lowest price, you'll have to pay for a year of service in advance. After that year, the price will go up. Support includes 24/7 live chat and phone access, and tickets that are answered in an average of 15 minutes.

GreenGeeks Shared hosting starting at $2.49 a month

WordPress hosting starting at $2.49 a month

Managed virtual private server hosting starting at $40 a month

Reseller hosting starting at $20 a month

Ecommerce hosting starting at $3 a month

Dedicated servers starting at $169 a month GreenGeeks has an A+ rating from the BBB and 4.1 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot. If you've ever been worried about the tremendous amount of power large data centers consume, you might want to check out this service. The "green" in the company's name reflects the Green Geeks' commitment to the environment. It purchases three times the energy it actually uses in wind energy credits, essentially putting energy back into the economy. The company does this through a form of renewable energy certificates, which, while complicated, means that it's not just energy neutral, it's actually helping fuel the green energy economy. Even though it's green, GreenGeeks still offers a lot of power for your websites. Its basic shared web hosting plan offers unlimited web space and email accounts, unmetered data transfer, an SSL certificate, a free domain name for the first year, a nightly backup, CDN and a 30-day money-back guarantee. It also offers live chat and email support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It also has phone support most hours of the day. GreenGeeks is one of the more developer-friendly web hosting providers, too, with multiple PHP versions and Git preinstalled.

Shared hosting starting at $4/month (for first year)

Business hosting starting at $1/month (for first year)

WordPress hosting starting at $1/month (for first year)

Unmanaged virtual private server hosting starting at $2/month

Managed virtual private server hosting starting at $40/month (for first six months)

Dedicated servers starting at $60/month (for first three months)

Cloud server hosting (by the hour) IONOS from 1&1 has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a TrustPilot score of 4.1 out of 5. It's targeted toward small and medium businesses, with a focus on taking your first steps online or scaling up. You'll find several different hosting plans and options, including WordPress hosting, email hosting and domain names and transfers. Just be careful when it comes to pricing -- a lot of the hosting package rates seem low, but go up after a certain amount of time.

Additional web hosting options worth checking out

The following web hosts have slightly lower or fewer TrustPilot ratings than the ones above, but almost all are still highly rated with the BBB.

WebHostingPad

WebHosingPad has an A+ BBB rating, but just a handful of reviews on TrustPilot. Its "all-inclusive" website hosting plan starts at $2 a month and includes free SSL certificates, a free website builder by Weebly, one-click install WordPress, a free domain and a 30-day money-back guarantee. It also offers unlimited websites, domains and email. WebHostingPad offers fewer services than some of the other providers, but the all-inclusive approach may be appealing if you want a simple way to get started building and hosting a site.

AccuWeb Hosting



AccuWeb Hosting has an A+ rating from the BBB and 4 out of 5 stars from TrustPilot, but again, fewer than 100 reviews. It stands out due to the wide array of hosting options it offers, including several different managed and unmanaged Windows and Linux hosting plans. AccuWeb Hosting also breaks down what's included in each plan more clearly than some of the other providers.

Web Hosting Hub

Web Hosting Hub has an A+ BBB rating, but it has yet to have a quorum of user reviews on TrustPilot. One standout feature is full service web design for an extra fee, so you don't have to build your site yourself.

WP Engine Web Hosting

WP Engine Web Hosting has an A BBB rating and a 3.4 out of 5 TrustPilot rating (but with fewer than 200 reviews). As the name suggests, it's a WordPress hosting option that works with several large brands, including Yelp, Marriott and Etsy.

GlowHost

GlowHost has an A+ BBB rating, but just a small handful of TrustPilot reviews. If you want to give it a try, the service offers a 91-day money-back guarantee.

Other web hosting options



The following web hosts have more mixed reviews and either a low BBB or TrustPilot rating. Again, we haven't tested them ourselves, but would recommend doing more research before signing up.

: A+ BBB rating, 3.3 TrustPilot rating

: A+ BBB rating, 3.3 TrustPilot rating (fewer than 500 reviews)

: A+ BBB rating, 2.6 TrustPilot rating

: A+ BBB rating, 1.4 TrustPilot rating (fewer than 500 reviews)

: F BBB rating, 4.5 TrustPilot rating (fewer than 500 reviews)

: F BBB rating, 4.4 TrustPilot rating

Planning your web hosting purchase

Now that you've got a lay of the land for what types of web hosting services are out there, here are a few tips for when it comes to actually choosing a plan.

Be wary of the 'starting price'

Despite the fact that web hosting services typically list a low starting price, this cheap hosting price will usually require you to pay up front for two to three years of service -- so it's not really, say, $3 a month, but $72 in advance for two years. And once that promotional period is over, the price to renew your service can end up being way higher.

Switching providers? Look for free site migrations

If your web hosting agreement is about to run out and the price is going to go up, you may want to transfer your site to another hosting provider to take advantage of their introductory deal. Look for those hosting company providers that offer free or low-cost site migrations to do so.

One more note about migration services: While these are useful, they're often automated, which means not everything may migrate over, and you may have to make some changes. Make sure you research how it will work for you before you sign up.

Read the fine print on 'unlimited' services

While many web hosting services offer what they call "unlimited" or unmetered service for a certain amount of bandwidth, disk storage and websites you use, make sure you read the terms of service. Most actually do include a definition with a limit for use. But if you're running a fairly basic site and aren't trying to take advantage of the system, you should be fine.

Make sure you know the difference between web hosting and web building services

Most web hosting services also offer a drag-and-drop website builder, helping you get your site up and running. But make sure you read the fine print: Using one of these website builders will often lock you into the web hosting service, too. The builders may also be proprietary to the service, making it difficult to move your site to another service if you want to do so later on.

Website hosting definitions

When shopping for a web hosting service, you'll see a lot of terms thrown around that you may not understand. Here are some of the typical options you might see, and whether they're what you're looking for.

Cloud-based hosting

E-commerce hosting is a popular option for many online businesses. In addition to helping you run an e-commerce site, many web-hosting service providers can also offer you a web server to host your website along with an email server and other standard web-hosting features.

is a popular option for many online businesses. In addition to helping you run an e-commerce site, many web-hosting service providers can also offer you a web server to host your website along with an email server and other standard web-hosting features. Reseller hosting is ideal for people who are interested in using their allotted hard drive space and bandwidth to host websites on behalf of third parties. To do this, the reseller will need to purchase the host's services wholesale and then sell them to customers separately for a potential profit at retail prices.

is ideal for people who are interested in using their allotted hard drive space and bandwidth to host websites on behalf of third parties. To do this, the reseller will need to purchase the host's services wholesale and then sell them to customers separately for a potential profit at retail prices. WordPress hosting is an ideal platform for anyone interested in making a custom-built website. The website hosting company is popular with customers because it lets you build a professional custom Wordpress website using a variety of templates, plug-ins and widgets.

is an ideal platform for anyone interested in making a custom-built website. The website hosting company is popular with customers because it lets you build a professional custom Wordpress website using a variety of templates, plug-ins and widgets. Shared hosting is typically the most basic and least expensive plan available. While a shared hosting provider should have everything you need for a personal or small business site, you are sharing resources with others on the same server, so if your site grows, you may need a different plan.

is typically the most basic and least expensive plan available. While a shared hosting provider should have everything you need for a personal or small business site, you are sharing resources with others on the same server, so if your site grows, you may need a different plan. Virtual private server hosting is a step up from shared hosting, allowing you to get similar capabilities and performance to a dedicated server for their sites, without going up to a dedicated server service. A managed VPS hosting service is typically more expensive, but is best for those with less technical backgrounds as it lets the company take care of the software and system updates you request. An unmanaged VPS hosting service means the hosting provider is only responsible for the physical server and making sure it's available -- you'll need to take care of maintenance, upgrades and software installation.

is a step up from shared hosting, allowing you to get similar capabilities and performance to a dedicated server for their sites, without going up to a dedicated server service. A managed VPS hosting service is typically more expensive, but is best for those with less technical backgrounds as it lets the company take care of the software and system updates you request. An unmanaged VPS hosting service means the hosting provider is only responsible for the physical server and making sure it's available -- you'll need to take care of maintenance, upgrades and software installation. Dedicated server hosting is the option for websites with large numbers of visitors. With this more expensive plan, you'll get a physical server (or multiple servers), giving you total control over that machine and far more resources for running your site.

