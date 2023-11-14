Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Console Bundles, Discounted Games and More

With Black Friday just around the corner, this is one of the best times of the year to expand your gaming setup. There are tons of tech deals already in full swing, including big discounts on Sony gaming gear. You won't find any direct discounts on PS5 consoles at the moment, but you can score some savings on bundles, as well as discounts on games and accessories across retailers.

To help you make the most of these early Black Friday offers, we've rounded up the best PlayStation 5 deals you can shop right now below. We'll continue to update this page throughout the holiday shopping season, so be sure to check back often for the best bargains available. And if you're looking for even more gaming bargains, you can check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Switch deals for savings on Nintendo's nifty handheld console.

Best Black Friday PS5 console deals

PlayStation 5 (Slim) + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: $500 If you prefer fast-paced multiplayer mayhem, there's also a bundle that includes the PS5 Slim and the latest entry in the Call of Duty series -- Modern Warfare 3. Like the offer above, this bundle deal saves you $70 compared to buying the game and console separately. Details Save $70 $500 at Amazon

Similar bundle deals are also available at other retailers:

Best Black Friday PS5 game deals

EA Sports FC24: $35 Immerse yourself in the world of football with the latest entry in EA Sports' iconic FIFA series -- which now has a brand-new title. Build your team from a pool of over 19,000 licensed players and experience stunning graphics thanks to the cutting-edge Frostbite engine. Details Save $35 $35 at Target

Best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals

DualSense wireless controller: $49 Amazon has nearly all color variants (excluding sterling silver) on sale for under $50 right now. That saves you $21 on the basic variants, and $26 on the premium variants. Details Save up to $26 $49 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Internal SSD: $140 With so many great games to choose from, the PS5's 1TB SSD can fill up pretty quickly. Fortunately, it's equipped with an extra internal storage drive slot, so you can easily expand it with an M.2 SSD. The Samsung 980 Pro is our overall favorite model on the market, and right now you can even pick it up on sale -- impressive, considering that it is sometimes difficult to even find in stock. This model also features a built-in heatsink, which was missing on previous generations. Details Save $50 $140 at Best Buy

Sony/CNET

Where is the best place to buy a PS5 during Black Friday?

Fortunately it's gotten a lot easier to get your hands on a next-gen PS5 console compared to when it first hit shelves back in 2020. These days, you'll find all models -- including the new Slim edition -- readily available at Sony, as well as major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. We haven't seen any direct discounts so far this holiday shopping season, but there are some bundle deals that can help you score a free game with a console purchase.

Will Sony offer Black Friday PS5 deals?

Yes, Sony has already kicked off its own early Black Friday sale, where you can save up to 30% on select accessories. There aren't any straightforward savings on PS5 consoles, but there are bundle deals and discounts on controllers, headsets and stylish console covers that can add a pop of color to your gaming setup. Plus you can score savings on hundreds of digital games, add-ons and more at the PlayStation store.