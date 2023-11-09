Best Black Friday Fitness Deals: Save on Peloton, Bowflex and More

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the fitness buff in your life or you want to get a jump start on your own health, Black Friday is a great time to score some amazing deals on all kinds of fitness gear. From row machines to treadmills, you can transform any corner into your home into a gym for a fraction of the cost. And there's plenty of discounts on workout wear and fitness trackers, too.

No matter what your goals are for the new year -- or maybe just the holiday cookie season -- we're looking high and low to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday fitness deals online. Keep reading to see what we've found. We'll keep this updated regularly to ensure the best deals are only a few clicks away.

Best Black Friday fitness equipment deals

Original Peloton Bike: $1,095 The original model that started the Peloton craze, it features a 22-inch HD touchscreen, forward-facing camera, built-in mic and a speaker so you can hear your favorite instructor loud and clear. Details Save $350 $1,095 at Amazon

Peloton Bike Plus: $1,995 The upgraded Peloton Bike Plus features a 24-inch HD touchscreen that rotates so that you can also take advantage of other Peloton workouts like yoga and strength training. You get all the features of the original model plus a more powerful speaker so you can crank it out. Details Save $500 $1,995 at Amazon

NordicTrack RW900 Rower: $1,799 Save $200 off the regular retail price on this premier row machine that includes ergonomic seating and pedals, a rotating 22-inch HD touchscreen, and a 30-day iFIT membership. Details Save $200 $1,799 at Best Buy

Peloton foam yoga block set: $15 For just $15 you can nab a set of these EVA foam yoga blocks designed to help you improve your balance and posture and elevate your practice. Details Save 50% $15 at Amazon

Best Black Friday fitness trackers and watch deals

Fitbit Sense 2: $198 If you're looking for an excellent fitness watch at a great price, this early Black Friday deal from Amazon has slashed a third off the price of the Fitbit Sense 2. With a whole suite of sensors and workout tracking, this is an excellent option for a higher-end fitness watch at a more budget-friendly price. Details Save $102 $198 at Amazon

Best Black Friday fitness clothing and shoe deals

What type of fitness gear will be on sale for Black Friday fitness deals?

With price slashing going on left and right, Black Friday will be a great time to look for all kinds of fitness gear, clothing, shoes, and accessories. Basically, if you look hard enough, you're going to find at least some discount on many popular items from yoga mats to running shoes and rowing machines. By and large, the biggest deals -- and greatest savings -- are usually on bigger ticket items like treadmills, exercise bikes and home gyms. This year we're also seeing some great deals on home gym mirrors, too.

Where should I shop for the best Black Friday fitness deals?

There are definitely deals to be had on the major retail sites. For fitness accessories and devices, Walmart Black Friday deals are often packed with savings, especially the closer to Black Friday we get. Amazon Black Friday deals are also a great spot for finding discounted big-ticket items, like Peloton bikes. We're also seeing some of the brand retailers such as Echelon and Bowflex, offer bigger price cuts than anywhere else. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive, we're betting all the retailers will be price matching. If you've been wanting to set up your home gym, check back because we're updating this article regularly to find the best Black Friday fitness deals available.