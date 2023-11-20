Save Up to 30% On Top-Rated Camera Bags, Tripods and More at Peak Design

When you're handling thousands of dollars worth of photography equipment, having a durable bag and other accessories that you can trust is an absolute necessity. Peak Design makes some of our favorite bags and tripods of 2023, and right now you can snag some for less at its ongoing Black Friday sale. You can save up to 30% on photography gear, as well as up to 40% on mobile accessories, including phone cases and mounts. But these deals are only available through Nov. 27, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There is a ton of top-rated photography equipment that you can snag for less at this sale. If you're looking for a lightweight and waterproof backpack to take your camera, lenses and other accessories on the go, you can pick up the Peak Design Travel Backpack 30L -- one of our favorite camera bags of 2023 -- for $184, which saves you $46 compared to the usual price.

If you want a compact tripod that's great for adventures, the Peak Design Travel Tripod is one of our favorites on the market right now. The carbon fiber variant weighs just 2.8 pounds, is just 15.4 inches long when collapsed and you can grab it for $180 off right now, which drops the price down to $420. And if you need a stocking stuffer for the photographer on your gift list this year, you can grab the versatile Slide Lite camera strap for just $51, which is $9 off the usual price.

Peak Design also makes a variety of sleek mobile accessories for Apple, Google and Samsung phones, including cases, car and bike mounts, charging stands and more. And you can grab some for up to 40% off at its ongoing Black Friday sale. Just note that these offers exclude accessories for the latest iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 series.

And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can check out our full Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup for even more savings on tech, as well as home goods, kitchen appliances and much more.