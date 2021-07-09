Best Mac VPN 2021

Apple devices are renowned for their security -- but if you're a Mac user, it's still a good idea to have the added protection of a virtual private network. After all, MacOS can't stop your internet service provider from tracking your web activity, nor can it offer you total encryption of your internet traffic. That's why even if you're a Mac user, you should still consider using a VPN.

But with countless options available, it can be challenging to find the VPN service that works best with your Apple computer. That's why we've done the heavy lifting for you with our guide for the best Mac VPN.

When we assess VPNs from the perspective of a Mac user, we're evaluating several things: First, if you're using the MacOS operating system, you're used to a clean, intuitive user interface with a well-organized set of digital tools and a minimal learning curve -- which is why a VPN's usability weighs into our consideration. Further, while not every Mac computer or Apple device is faster than PC and Windows products, we want to see a VPN service with a connection speed that complements MacOS machines' rapid reputation.

We also know that for many MacOS users, a broader resistance to app-borne viruses and malware is a driving reason to choose that ecosystem over Windows products. To that end, we scrutinize a VPN's anti-tracker capacity and its general compatibility with Apple's increasingly heightened privacy policies.

We'll continue updating this list periodically as new contenders emerge for the top spot, so check back here regularly if you're shopping for a Mac VPN client. Drawn from our directory of the best VPN services, here are our top picks for the best Mac VPN.

ExpressVPN Number of IP addresses: 30,000

Number of servers: 3,000-plus

Number of VPN server locations: 160

Number of simultaneous connections: 5

Country/jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

94-plus countries

Three months free with one-year plan ExpressVPN consistently proves itself one of the fastest VPNs on the market, and actively promotes its commitment to privacy. That's why it tops our list as the best Mac VPN. The VPN company tells us its network is powered by TrustedServer technology, which ExpressVPN built to ensure that there are never any logs of users' online activities. In the privacy world, ExpressVPN has a strong track record, having experienced a server seizure by authorities which proved their zero-log policy true at the time. We also like the number of server location options, the quality of the VPN's setup guides, and the detailed information in its FAQ. Like the rest of the top five VPN services we've reviewed, ExpressVPN offers a useful kill switch security feature, which prevents network data from leaking outside of its secure VPN tunnel in the event the VPN connection fails. Unlike the others, though, ExpressVPN gained points from us for its support of bitcoin as a payment method -- something not all of our favorites offer, but which adds an additional layer of privacy during checkout. The VPN provider has been in business since 2009, and ExpressVPN has a substantial network of fast VPN servers spread across 94 countries. Its best plan is priced at less than $7 a month for an annual package, which includes three months free. ExpressVPN operates on Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux and a slew of others. Read more: ExpressVPN review: A VPN speed leader with a secure reputation

