Best DIY home security systems for 2021

Julie Snyder/CNET

If you want a simple home security system with motion detection at an incredible value, consider the second-gen Ring Alarm Security Kit. Version 2.0 was introduced this year and it's very similar to the original -- and that's a good thing.

The eight-piece kit I tested, complete with a base station, a keypad, a range extender, a motion detector and four door/window sensors costs $200. In addition to its affordable price, the Ring Alarm Security Kit has a simple app, it's easy to install and the whole system works well.

You can scale it up with additional Ring devices, including a Ring security camera and video doorbell, and even add in a third-party smart lock and other products. The smart security kit works with Alexa, so you can arm/disarm the system with voice commands -- and Ring offers optional professional alarm monitoring for $10 per month or $100 per year (also a great value).

Definitely consider this DIY system if you want a basic entry-point into home security that can also be scaled up over time, as needed.

Editor's note: Ring has been called out for its partnership with local police departments in the US, leading privacy advocates to express concern about the data Ring shares with law enforcement and how they use that information. In December 2019, thousands of Ring users' personal information was exposed, leading us to stop recommending Ring products.

Ring has since updated its security policies, from offering customers a Control Center dashboard to more easily access privacy and security settings to requiring two-factor authentication. We have resumed recommending Ring's products with this caveat: If you have concerns about Ring's privacy policies, make sure to familiarize yourself with its privacy statement. You can read more about how we factor Ring's privacy policies into our recommendations here.

