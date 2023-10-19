Best vitamins for energy in 2023

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

If you're finding yourself extra tired recently, yearning for that next vacation, you aren't alone. Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues like being overworked, lack of sleep or not eating balanced meals. However, if you're constantly fatigued throughout the day or have noticed shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness, or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency.

B vitamins are vital for our energy throughout the day and are often included in energy supplements. Whether you suspect you may have a vitamin B deficiency, aren't getting enough B vitamins in your diet or are missing other essential energy vitamins, an added supplement might be right for you. Our experts reviewed a number of supplements with these key vitamins for energy, along with their prices, brands, ingredients and consumer reviews. Here are our five picks for the best energy vitamins.

What are the best vitamins to boost energy?

In addition to coffee, tea or energy drinks, certain vitamins that can help boost energy. The best supplements to boost your energy are B vitamins. These essential B vitamins include: thiamin (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxine (B6), biotin (B7), folic acid (B9) and cobalamin (B12). All eight B vitamins are responsible for helping the body process energy from food.

Other vitamins that boost energy include vitamin C, which aids in energy production in the mitochondria of our cells. Magnesium aids in the production and use of energy molecules, or ATP, and iron is essential in the production of hemoglobin and transportation of oxygen.

If your diet lacks these vitamins and you are experiencing fatigue, you may benefit from an added supplement. Always consult a doctor before adding any supplements to your diet.

Best vitamins for energy in 2023

Show less $11 at Amazon $11 at Amazon Best overall vitamin for energy Nature's Bounty Super B Complex Nature's Bounty has over 50 years of experience in the vitamin industry and is a brand that we consistently choose and trust. Its products are non-GMO and contain no artificial colors, flavors, sugar, starch, milk, lactose, soy, gluten, yeast or fish. One tablet of its Super B Complex supplements contains 60 mg of vitamin C, 25 mg of thiamin (vitamin B1), 20 mg of riboflavin (vitamin B2), 25 mg of niacin (vitamin B3), 5 mg of vitamin B6, 400 mcg of folic acid (vitamin B9), 100 mcg of vitamin B12, 1,000 mcg of biotin (vitamin B7) and 5.5 mg of pantothenic acid (vitamin B5). These supplements contain high percentages of your daily value of vitamin Bs. Speak with your doctor before adding any vitamins to your daily routine, as you may already be getting enough vitamin B in your diet. Price: $

$ Form: Tablet

Tablet Serving size: 1 tablet with a meal

1 tablet with a meal Supply: 150 days Pros: Contains folic acid and vitamin C in addition to eight types of vitamin B

Not expensive, great price for its high potency

One bottle lasts 150 days Cons: B vitamins are known for not tasting great

Due to high potency, speak with doctor before starting Amazon Photo Gallery 1/1 Amazon Show expert take Show less

Show less $11 at Amazon$15 at Walmart $11 at Amazon Best budget vitamin for energy One a Day Energy Multivitamin One a Day refers to its serving suggestion. One tablet of its energy multivitamin contains 1,050 mcg of vitamin A, 60 mg of vitamin C, 10 mcg of vitamin D, 10.1 mg of vitamin E, 25 mcg of vitamin K, 3 mg of thiamin (vitamin B1), 3.4 mg of riboflavin (vitamin B2), 40 mg of niacin (vitamin B3), 4 mg of vitamin B6, 400 mcg of folic acid (vitamin B9), 12 mcg of vitamin B12, 300 mcg of biotin (vitamin B7), 10 mg of pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), 250 mg of calcium, 9 mg of iron, 150 mcg of iodine, 40 mg of magnesium, 15 mg of zinc, 45 mcg of selenium, 2 mg of copper, 2 mg of manganese, 100 mcg of chromium, 25 mcg of molybdenum and 90 mg of caffeine. If you are sensitive to caffeine, be aware that one multivitamin tablet has about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee. Price: $

$ Form: Tablet

Tablet Serving size: 1 tablet

1 tablet Supply: 50 days Pros: Has 23 different vitamins and nutrients

Low price point

One a Day is a reputable brand Cons: A bottle only contains 50 tablets

One tablet contains 90 mg of caffeine Amazon Photo Gallery 1/1 Amazon Show expert take Show less

Show less $25 at Amazon$37 at Walmart $25 at Amazon Best caffeine-free vitamin for energy Nature Made Super B Complex Nature Made is another trusted vitamin brand. Its ingredients are gluten-free and free of artificial flavors, dyes and preservatives. One softgel of Nature Made's Super B Complex supplements contains 1.5 mg of thiamin (vitamin B1), 1.7 mg of riboflavin (vitamin B2), 20 mg of niacin (vitamin B3), 2 mg of vitamin B6, 665 mcg of folic acid (vitamin B9), 6 mcg of vitamin B12, 300 mcg of biotin (vitamin B7) and 10 mg of pantothenic acid (vitamin B5). Other ingredients include soybean oil, gelatin, dibasic calcium phosphate, glycerin, yellow beeswax, rapeseed lecithin, and added colors. These supplements contain beeswax and therefore, are not suitable for those following a vegan diet. Price: $$

$$ Form: Softgel

Softgel Serving size: 1 softgel with a meal

1 softgel with a meal Supply: 160 days Pros: Contains all eight B vitamins

Small pill size and easy to swallow

One bottle lasts 160 days Cons: One of the more expensive on this list

Not truly vegan Amazon Photo Gallery 1/1 Amazon Show expert take Show less

Show less $40 at Amazon$55 at Walmart $40 at Amazon Best vegan vitamin for energy Garden of Life Raw B-Complex Two capsules of its Raw B-Complex supplements contain 5 mg of thiamin (vitamin B1), 10 mg of riboflavin (vitamin B2), 45 mg of niacin (vitamin B3), 10 mg of vitamin B6, 450 mcg of folate (vitamin B9), 133 mcg of vitamin B12, 325 mcg of biotin (vitamin B7) and 45 mg of pantothenic acid (vitamin B5). What makes Garden of Life supplements unique is that they often include raw blends of organic materials. The B-Complex supplements contain two -- a 360 mg of raw organic fruit and vegetable blend and a 60 mg raw probiotic and enzyme blend. Keep in mind that the two strains of probiotics included in the enzyme blend are Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Lactobacillus plantarum. Those two specific strains are not the most well-known or used for gut health. If you are looking to help your gut, consider a supplement that is solely a probiotic. Price: $$$

$$$ Form: Capsule

Capsule Serving size: 2 capsules

2 capsules Supply: 60 days Pros: Raw organic fruit and vegetable blend

Raw probiotic and enzyme blend

Contains all eight B vitamins Cons: The most expensive on this list

Supplements are not shipped cold, therefore probiotic blend is not as potent Amazon Photo Gallery 1/1 Amazon Show expert take Show less

Show less $10 at Amazon$18 at Walmart$14 at Target $10 at Amazon Best gummy vitamin for energy Vitafusion Extra Strength B12 The cherry-flavored Vitafusion Extra Strength B12 vitamins are the simplest on this list. The supplements only contain B12. In addition to being gluten-free, dairy-free and free of artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup or synthetic dyes, the vitamins won a 2022 ChefsBest Excellence award for its taste. Two gummy vitamins contain 3,000 mcg of vitamin B12, as well as tapioca syrup, sugar, water, gelatin and two percent or less of a blend of oils (coconut and palm) with beeswax, citric acid, lactic acid, natural flavor, pectin and sodium citrate. If you have a nut allergy, be aware that these vitamins contain tree nuts (coconut). Also, they're processed in a facility with products that contain egg, fish, shellfish, soy and tree nuts. Price: $

$ Form: Gummy

Gummy Serving size: 2 gummies

2 gummies Supply: 45 days Pros: Great if you hate swallowing pills and they taste great

Doesn't contain high fructose corn syrup

Least expensive Cons: Contains 3 g of added sugar per serving

Only has vitamin B12 Amazon Photo Gallery 1/1 Amazon Show expert take Show less

Factors to consider when buying vitamins for energy When looking for vitamins for energy, keep these factors in mind. Daily vitamin recommendations Vitamins for energy work best if you aren't currently hitting your daily recommendations of B vitamins. Filling this nutritional gap can make a huge difference on your daily amount of energy. However, pay attention to how much vitamin B is in your supplements. If you are already getting enough in your diet, you don't need a huge amount. Always contact your doctor with your concerns before starting any type of vitamin supplement. Dietary restrictions Vitamins will specify if they are vegan, dairy-free or gluten-free. If you have any of these dietary preferences or restrictions, look for vitamins that are made without gluten, dairy or animal products. Verifications While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use. Those verifications include: United States Pharmacopeia : A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements.

: A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements. National Sanitation Foundation : This ensures standards set for the facility are met.

: This ensures standards set for the facility are met. Consumer Lab : Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity.

: Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity. Dietary Supplement Verification: Program that ensures any product with a USP-verified label contains accurate, pure ingredients and has been manufactured using Good Manufacturing Practices.

How we chose the best vitamins for energy The vitamin supplements for this list were selected based on price, accessibility, quality, and vitamin and mineral quantities. We also took into account third-party verifications, dosage and customer reviews. The vitamins that made this list are the best of the best out there right now.