Black Friday Phone Deals: Save Up to $300 on Samsung, Apple, Motorola and More

While Black Friday is traditionally supposed to be only one day, retailers are going all out this year with month-long sales events. That's great if you're in the market for a new phone, with some sweet deals on various phones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola and loads more.

With so many deals going on, it can be hard to keep track, so we're going to be updating this guide regularly with the deals you really need to see. And if you're overwhelmed with choice and don't know which phone to buy, it's worth looking at our roundups of the best budget phones and best phones for inspiration.

Black Friday phone deals



Motorola Moto G Power 5G: $200 This is a great budget-friendly phone, with a big 6.5-inch, full HD screen and a whopping 256GB of storage. It has 6GB of RAM, too, for a pretty smooth Android experience. Even better, it's unlocked and is only going for $200. Details Save $100 $200 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: $265 The Samsung Galaxy A series is Samsung's budget-friendly lineup of phones, and if you're looking to enter the Samsung ecosystem, it's a solid option. While it only has 64GB of storage, it has a 6.6-inch, full HD screen, a powerful processor and gives you access to Galaxy-specific features on other Samsung devices. Details Save $35 $265 at Best Buy

Motorola Razr: $500 Sure, Samsung was the first to introduce phones with foldable screens, but the Razr is an iconic brand and probably one of the best cheap foldables on the market right now. It has a 6.9-inch screen, a Snapdragon 7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All of which is excellent value for a $500 unlocked foldable phone. Details Save $200 $500 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14: $680 Even though the iPhone 15 lineup was released recently, the iPhone 14 is still a brilliant phone, and like the rest of the phones on this list, this model is unlocked. That means you can grab a brand-new iPhone 14 for $50 off without changing plan or trade-in. Details Save $50 $680 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $800 The Samsung Galaxy 23 Plus is the larger version of Samsung's latest flagship phone, so it's surprising to see such a significant discount on an unlocked model. Nonetheless, if you want one of the best phones on the market, this deal will net you an unlocked one for $800. Details Save $200 $800 at Best Buy

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a phone?

The best times of year for purchasing electronics like phones are Prime Day and Black Friday. As such, now is the perfect time to pick up a new phone if you've been wanting to, and with the whole of November now effectively Black Friday, you don't necessarily need to wait for the actual Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend.

What is the best place to buy a phone on Black Friday?

Most of the major retailers are having big sales on phones, so it's worth checking out Best Buy's Black Friday sale and Walmart's Black Friday offers. Amazon's early Black Friday deals are also worth keeping an eye on. That said, some phone manufacturers might also be having sales on their sites that will give you extra bonuses; in particular you'll want to check out Samsung and Apple. It's always a good idea to check the sites of other manufacturers and smaller retailers as well, but you likely won't find as good a deal or as wide a selection there.