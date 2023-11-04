27 Best Gifts for Tweens in 2023

Shopping for a gift for tweens, or kids who are in the 9- to 12-year-old zone, can be quite the challenge. They're quick to remind you they're not little anymore, and they want their clothing and toys to reflect that. They might not know what to put on their wish list, but they certainly know what they don't want. And even though they're not quite teens yet, they won't hesitate to inform you if the gift you've chosen is totally uncool.

In our quest to find the best gifts for tweens, we delved into the top product categories for this age group and consulted the actual tweens in our lives -- since what might have passed for "cool" when you were a tween might not resonate with Gen Alpha. These are the products most coveted by tweens, from drones to an electric scooter, cult beauty favorites and more. Whether your preteen is into gaming, snapping selfies or simply relaxing, you'll find a great gift here to suit their interests. Keep reading to discover our recommendations and win some major cool points with your tween for the holidays.

Lululemon Sponsored Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece Designed for life on the move Phone, keys, wallet, lip balm... check! Keep them close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure. The dual zippered compartments keep possessions secure, and the bag is available in three colors, for maximum fashion versatility. $58 at Lululemon

Wysbaoshu/CNET Cloud slides A TikTok favorite Cloud slides took off on TikTok, and they're still popular among tweens. These nonslip shoes are perfectly cushy, waterproof and simple to slip on, so you can easily wear them both indoors and out. They're so comfy, adults just might want to wear them too. $24 at Amazon

Amazon LED Strip Lights For room decor Create a fun space for your tween to chill with these super-affordable LED strip lights. Set them on one solid color, or rotate through multiple colors on "rainbow mode." You can also sync them up to music so that the lights pulse to the beat. I purchased one and ended up buying a second one to add to my son's room. (He loves them that much.) They come with an app, but my kid prefers to use these with Alexa for voice control. $25 at Amazon

Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Stars Customized kicks Converse sneakers are still popular among teens and tweens. Make theirs extra-special with customized Chuck Taylors. Tweens can choose from a variety of unique colors and patterns and then add customized patch logos, racing stripes, laces, eyelets and more for a one-of-kind look. $85 at Converse

Kate Spade Kate Spade Initial Pendant A sentimental piece of jewelry If you're looking for a personal and meaningful gift, Kate Spade's initial necklace is a surprisingly affordable option. The necklace comes on a 17-inch gold chain with a 3-inch extender, so you can easily adjust the length and layer it with other jewelry. $58 at Kate Spade

Gel Blaster Gel Blaster Surge Fun for any age Gel Blaster's Surge is tons of fun for both kids and adults. But be forewarned that you definitely want to take this one outside, and the "Gellets" do sting a little on impact -- not as bad as paintball or airsoft, but protective eyewear is recommended. The best part is that the gel pellets are water based and evaporate after shooting them. No more cleaning up a hundred foam Nerf darts afterwards. $44 at Walmart$44 at Target

GoPro Hero 10 Share your most extreme exploits If your tween wants to document their next action adventure, GoPro cameras can't be beat. We love the new GoPro Hero 12, but not its $400 price point. The GoPro Hero 10 is still pricey, but not nearly as much, and you get a lot for the money. This camera has amazing stabilization, can shoot 5.3K video and has a 23-megapixel camera. $249 at Walmart

Urban Outfitters TonyMoly Superfood Mask Bowl Set For glowing skin Give the gift of luminous skin with this six-piece mask set. Tweens will find every mask they need for a healthy complexion, including a green tea sheet mask to brighten and purify, an aloe mask for intense hydration, and a coconut sheet mask to clean and revitalize. $16 at Amazon

More beauty favorites:

Spikeball Spikeball For having fun with friends Spikeball is a super-trendy, fast-paced game that combines elements of volleyball and four square. Instead of hitting a large ball over a straight net, you're smacking a softer, grapefruit-size ball onto a bouncy, ringed one, sort of like tetherball but without the string. Be prepared, parents: This is a physical game, one that requires fast movement and probably some diving if you want to score points. Consequently, this might be best for just the kids, although it does require four players. $63 at Amazon

Amazon Photo Clip String Lights Aesthetic decor Once your tween starts snapping pics with their Instax, they'll need a great backdrop and lighting. These dreamy string lights help add a magical feel to any room. With 50 clips to hang up their favorite pics, your tween will love their new sparkling retreat. $12 at Amazon

Deerc Deerc D10 Drone A budget drone for beginners You don't have to be a seasoned pilot to fly Deerc's budget-friendly D10. It's easy to operate and has a built-in camera that captures and records in 1080p full high-definition. It's compact, foldable and weighs just 5.8 ounces, so you can take it just about anywhere. Be sure to apply the 20% coupon at checkout. $90 at Amazon

Pro-Spin Pro-Spin Portable Ping Pong Portable entertainment Ping pong is a great rainy-day activity, but not everyone has the space -- or the pocketbook -- for a full ping pong table. Enter Pro-Spin's portable ping pong set. This handy set comes with two paddles, three balls, and a retractable net that easily clamps onto any table surface. (Or you can spend an extra $10 and buy the four-player version, which comes with four paddles.) We were impressed with the overall quality of the equipment, though be advised that it works best if you've got a standard rectangular dining or patio table. $40 at Walmart$40 at Amazon

Amazon Throw, Throw Burrito Dodge the burrito If you're a fan of Exploding Kittens (or even if you're not), you'll get a kick out of this game. It's a card game and dodgeball (but with burritos!), all in one. Players collect matching cards to score points, all while dodging flying burritos thrown at you by your opponents. It's a great way to get tweens off their screen and running around -- just be sure to move any breakables out of the line of fire. $20 at Amazon

More board and card games: