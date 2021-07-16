Space Jam: A New Legacy Steam Deck reservations Zelda: Skyward Sword Perseid meteor shower 2021 LG's rollable OLED TV is $100K Child tax credit
Best 75-inch TV for 2021

Truly gigantic TVs are getting more affordable all the time. Here are our current favorites.

While a 65-inch TV is the standard size for most households, if you want to go even bigger, the most obvious upgrade is a 75-inch model. It's a size available in a lot of the best TV series we review at CNET -- even those fancy OLED TVs (technically they're 77 inches, but they're still included on this list).

If you're on the fence about whether to go with an excellent-performing 65-inch model or a 75-inch set that performs a bit worse -- but costs about the same -- I recommend you go big. If you're looking to upgrade your viewing experience, stepping up in TV screen size is the best use of your money -- more so than a slight increase in image quality, color accuracy, viewing angle or any smart functionality. However, I'm not advising you to get a 75-inch TV that doesn't perform well enough to satisfy you. That's where our guide comes in: to help you decide just how much money to spend.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side by side to see which is most worth buying. Currently, my TV lab is my basement, and as usual, I've actually reviewed the 65-inch sizes in the series listed below. That said, the 75-inch versions are basically identical beyond screen size. When reviewing the TVs, I take into consideration factors like the number of HDMI ports, color accuracy, contrast ratio, the refresh rate, the TV's smart capabilities and more. 

Here are my latest recommendations, which I update as I review new TVs, with the following notes to keep in mind.

  • Looking for another size? Check out: 32-inch TVs, 43-inch TVs, 55-inch TVs and 65-inch TVs.
  • If you're worried that new 2021 TVs will have some great feature or picture quality enhancement you'll miss out on if you buy a TV now, relax. TVs are generally a mature technology and our advice is that if you need a new TV now, you should get one
  • Some of the TVs below came out in 2020. New 2021 models are now available and we've reviewed a handful so far. For the 2020 TVs on this list I've included a "2021 outlook" section with everything I know (so far) about the new models. 
  • Don't see what you're looking for below? Here are all of the TVs I've reviewed, with more coming soon.

Best 75-inch TV for the money

TCL 75R635
David Katzmaier/CNET
No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality for this little cash. The 2020 TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming that helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. It's also a solid choice for gamers with a new THX mode that combines low input lag and high contrast. As if that's not enough, the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite.

2021 outlook: TCL says this TV will remain on sale through most of 2021. I don't expect it to be replaced until at least the fall, and it might stick around the entire year. TCL will also sell an 8K version of the 6-Series, but I don't think it will be worth the money.

Read our TCL 6-Series (75R635) review.

 

$1,800 at Amazon
$1,710 at Best Buy
Best 77-inch TV, money no object

LG OLED77G1P
Sarah Tew/CNET

What's that you say? You just want the best 75-(ish)-inch TV and can afford whatever you want? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests, the LG G1 OLED TV is the best TV I've ever reviewed, with world-beating contrast, perfect wide viewing angle and excellent uniformity. It beat the picture of the LG CX below, barely, and offers a slimmer, more wall-friendly design. OLED TVs don't come in a 75-inch size, so this 77-inch model is the closest equivalent. If you can afford it, this is the best TV in this size range to get.

Note that as of midsummer 2021, the 77-inch G1 is out of stock at many merchants.

Read our LG OLEDG1P series (OLED77G1PUA) review.

 

$4,500 at LG

Best high-end 77-inch TV for the money

LG OLED77CXPUA
David Katzmaier/CNET
With picture quality that's almost as good as the G1 above, the CX from 2020 is a better choice overall for people who want a really nice OLED TV but don't have money to burn. The G1 was slightly brighter in my measurements and has slightly better video processing, but it was really hard to tell the difference. The only real advantage to the G1 is that slim styling, but the CX is pretty slim itself.

2021 outlook: The new model, designated C1, is currently available for a few hundred more than the CX. I haven't reviewed it yet. It adds some minor new features and improved processing but I expect image quality to be largely the same as the CX.

Read our LG OLEDCXP series (OLED77CXPUA) review.

 

$3,000 at Best Buy
$2,997 at Walmart
$3,297 at Crutchfield

Best 75-inch OLED alternative

Samsung QN75QN90A
David Katzmaier/CNET

Looking for a high-end TV with spectacular image quality, but don't want an OLED? The Samsung QN90A is your best bet. This TV uses QLED tech augmented by mini-LED, for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in my side-by-side tests, but the QN90A comes closer than ever.

Read our Samsung QN90A series (2021) review.

 

$3,500 at Best Buy
$3,498 at Walmart
$3,498 at Crutchfield

Best budget 75-inch TV

TCL 75S435
Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into this 75-inch 4K ultra HD TV. Image quality on this 4K UHD TCL can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price.

Read our TCL 4-series Roku TV (2021) review.

 

$1,000 at Best Buy
$998 at Walmart

Best 75-inch midrange TV design, features

Samsung QN75Q60A
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Samsung sells more TVs than anyone and one of the most popular is the Q60A series. Its sleek design stands out compared to the other TVs on this list -- although the ultra-thin OLED models are even sleeker -- and offers better features and image quality than budget models like the TCL 4-Series. The TVs above are superior values but if you want a 75-inch Samsung TV and can't afford the QN90A, this is a great choice.

Read our Samsung Q60A series (2021) review.

 

$1,498 at Amazon
$1,500 at Best Buy
$1,498 at Walmart

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new smart TV set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

  • In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.
  • If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer for more content. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best streaming devices here.
  • Most TVs have built-in speakers with terrible sound quality, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best sound bars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV

