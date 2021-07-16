Best 75-inch TV for 2021

While a 65-inch TV is the standard size for most households, if you want to go even bigger, the most obvious upgrade is a 75-inch model. It's a size available in a lot of the best TV series we review at CNET -- even those fancy OLED TVs (technically they're 77 inches, but they're still included on this list).

If you're on the fence about whether to go with an excellent-performing 65-inch model or a 75-inch set that performs a bit worse -- but costs about the same -- I recommend you go big. If you're looking to upgrade your viewing experience, stepping up in TV screen size is the best use of your money -- more so than a slight increase in image quality, color accuracy, viewing angle or any smart functionality. However, I'm not advising you to get a 75-inch TV that doesn't perform well enough to satisfy you. That's where our guide comes in: to help you decide just how much money to spend.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side by side to see which is most worth buying. Currently, my TV lab is my basement, and as usual, I've actually reviewed the 65-inch sizes in the series listed below. That said, the 75-inch versions are basically identical beyond screen size. When reviewing the TVs, I take into consideration factors like the number of HDMI ports, color accuracy, contrast ratio, the refresh rate, the TV's smart capabilities and more.

Here are my latest recommendations, which I update as I review new TVs, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Brighter and better than...

Sarah Tew/CNET What's that you say? You just want the best 75-(ish)-inch TV and can afford whatever you want? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests, the LG G1 OLED TV is the best TV I've ever reviewed, with world-beating contrast, perfect wide viewing angle and excellent uniformity. It beat the picture of the LG CX below, barely, and offers a slimmer, more wall-friendly design. OLED TVs don't come in a 75-inch size, so this 77-inch model is the closest equivalent. If you can afford it, this is the best TV in this size range to get. Note that as of midsummer 2021, the 77-inch G1 is out of stock at many merchants. Read our LG OLEDG1P series (OLED77G1PUA) review.

David Katzmaier/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E With picture quality that's almost as good as the G1 above, the CX from 2020 is a better choice overall for people who want a really nice OLED TV but don't have money to burn. The G1 was slightly brighter in my measurements and has slightly better video processing, but it was really hard to tell the difference. The only real advantage to the G1 is that slim styling, but the CX is pretty slim itself. 2021 outlook: The new model, designated C1, is currently available for a few hundred more than the CX. I haven't reviewed it yet. It adds some minor new features and improved processing but I expect image quality to be largely the same as the CX. Read our LG OLEDCXP series (OLED77CXPUA) review.

David Katzmaier/CNET Looking for a high-end TV with spectacular image quality, but don't want an OLED? The Samsung QN90A is your best bet. This TV uses QLED tech augmented by mini-LED, for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in my side-by-side tests, but the QN90A comes closer than ever. Read our Samsung QN90A series (2021) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into this 75-inch 4K ultra HD TV. Image quality on this 4K UHD TCL can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Read our TCL 4-series Roku TV (2021) review.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET Samsung sells more TVs than anyone and one of the most popular is the Q60A series. Its sleek design stands out compared to the other TVs on this list -- although the ultra-thin OLED models are even sleeker -- and offers better features and image quality than budget models like the TCL 4-Series. The TVs above are superior values but if you want a 75-inch Samsung TV and can't afford the QN90A, this is a great choice. Read our Samsung Q60A series (2021) review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new smart TV set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer for more content. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best streaming devices here.

Most TVs have built-in speakers with terrible sound quality, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best sound bars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV.

More TV recommendations

