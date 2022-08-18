Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals: Save on Options for All Room Sizes

If the summer heat is getting to you, a portable air conditioner is a must-have. Whether you work from home and need to keep yourself and essential gear cool during the day or your home simply can't accommodate a window-mounted air conditioner, a portable air conditioner should be on your shopping list.

While the portable AC deals are harder to find and somewhat less appealing at this time of year as people scramble to cool bedrooms, home offices and more, we've still managed to find some portable AC deals worth taking a look at. If you're in the market for a new portable air conditioner, check out this list before you make your purchase.

Mollget This portable air conditioner is a bit different from the others on the list. It's designed to be more of a "personal air cooler" rather than an entire-room air conditioner. It has a 1,400-milliliter tank that you fill with cold water or ice, which cools the air that blows toward you. It's a small unit that you can keep on your desk, but it has several speeds and features you can control with the included remote.

Upstream This 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner is ideal for spaces of up to 250 square feet, making it perfect for most bedrooms, living rooms and other medium-size spaces. It comes with a remote, has an auto-cooling feature with a built-in timer and can even be used as a fan. The air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it set up and cool the air around you.

Rintuf This Rintuf 12,000 BTU air conditioner is designed to cool spaces of up to 550 square feet, which is easily enough to cool a large family or living room, bigger bedrooms and much more. It has built-in wheels to make it so you can move it between rooms without much effort and it comes with a remote and has its own smart timer to allow you to set it and forget it. It has a washable filter and the kit includes everything you need to get it set up in your rooms.

Whynter This 14,000 BTU Whynter portable air conditioner has an activated carbon filter, so not only does it cool the air around you, it also purifies it. It's designed to be used in spaces up to 500 square feet and comes with its own storage bag for the cooler months so you can keep it safely stored.

LG LG's 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner can keep rooms up to 500 square feet cool. It runs extremely quietly, so you'll barely even know it's on. It has a built-in timer and comes with a remote control so you can easily make adjustments as needed, but it does not have a sleep mode or auto shut-off.