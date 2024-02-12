X

Best 85-Inch TV for 2024

These are the best 85-inch TVs you can get in early 2024.

Updated Feb. 12, 2024 1:32 p.m. PT

Written by  David Katzmaier
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment. We provide helpful, expert reviews, advice and videos on what gadget or service to buy and how to get the most out of it.
TCL 65QM850G TV
Best 85-inch TV overall
TCL QM8
HiSense 65u 8K TV
Best 85-inch TV runner-up
Hisense U8K
The 2023 LG C3 OLED TV
Best high-end 83-inch TV
LG OLED C3
A big TV is a big investment. At CNET, our general advice for TV shoppers is that bigger is usually better, especially if you're looking to get the most return on your money. If you've been considering stepping up in size, and you want to save some cash, now's the time to start seriously looking. To help you find the right big-screen TV for your needs and your budget, we've rounded up some of the best 85-inch TVs on the market right now.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I've compared them side by side. I've actually reviewed the 65-inch sizes in the series for most of the models listed below, but the 83- and 85-inch versions are basically identical beyond screen size. 

What is the best 85-inch TV right now?

After testing a handful of the best TVs for the money, I've found that the TCL QM8 series tops the list for a number of reasons. The QM8 offers superb picture quality overall, all the features you need in a modern television -- including 4K/120Hz input and variable refresh rate that can get the most out of consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X -- and an affordable price. When a friend asks me what 85-inch TV to buy, I tell them the TCL QM8 series.

There are plenty of other excellent choices out there, however. Even though the QM8 is my current favorite for most people, it might not be right for your preferences or budget.

Best 85-inch TVs of 2024

Pros
  • Relatively affordable
  • Excellent overall image quality
  • Best-in-class brightness and contrast
  • Capable Google TV system
Cons
  • Not as accurate as some competitors
Best 85-inch TV overall

TCL QM8

TCL has topped our list of the best TVs for the last few years but the QM8 is something different, and even better than before. In my comparison tests it stood out with superior brightness and impact while still maintaining excellent contrast -- a combination no other TV could match at this price. The key is mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming. It also has a sleek design with a center-mount stand. The operating system is Google TV, which I don't like as much as Roku TV, but it's still a solid smart TV. This model replaces the TCL 6-Series Roku TV from last year.

Pros
  • Relatively affordable
  • Excellent overall image quality
  • Capable Google TV system
Cons
  • Not quite as bright or dynamic as some competitors
  • "Theater" picture modes engage motion smoothing by default
Best 85-inch TV runner-up

Hisense U8K

If you're looking for the best TV for the money, and the TCL QM8 is significantly more expensive at the time you read this, the Hisense U8K should be your go-to. I compared the two 2023 TVs side by side, and while I liked the QM8 just a bit better, the U8K is an excellent choice as well. Both offer superb image quality and affordable prices thanks to mini-LED backlights and full-array local dimming, as well as similar gaming features and the Google TV operating system. And both cost hundreds less than you'd have to pay to get similar image quality from a better-known brand.

Pros
  • Better picture quality than any non-OLED TV we've tested
  • Superior contrast and off-angle image
  • Best-in-class gaming features
  • Sleek styling with ultralight, thin panel
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs
  • No major improvements over the C2 from 2022
Best high-end 83-inch TV

LG OLED C3

OLED TVs have the best picture quality, but they don't come in 85-inch sizes, so that's why we're listing this 83-inch size instead. The C3 represents better picture quality than any non-OLED TV on this list at a price that's definitely higher but still not stratospheric. Its perfect black levels, unbeatable contrast and superb off-angle viewing kept it a notch above the mini-LED models in my comparison tests, and while its overall brightness isn't quite as impressive, it's still an incredible performer in all kinds of room lighting. The C3 is also one of the lightest TVs we've ever reviewed thanks to carbon-fiber construction.

  • Best non-OLED picture quality we've ever tested
  • Incredible brightness with minimal blooming
  • Stylish design, packed with features
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Slightly worse contrast, off-angle and uniformity than OLED
Best high-end non-OLED 85-inch TV

Samsung QN85QN90B

Looking for a high-end TV with spectacular image quality, but don't want an OLED? The Samsung QN90B is a good bet. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in our side-by-side tests, but the QN90B QLED screen comes closer than ever.

Samsung produces a number of QLED TVs, but the QN90B is among the highest-end, aside from versions with 8K resolution. This is a 2022 model, but the 2023 version, the QN90C, looks very similar in terms of features and while we haven't reviewed it, we expect it to deliver similar image quality.

How CNET tests TVs

Our TV reviews follow a rigorous, unbiased evaluation process honed over nearly two decades of television reviews. Our primary TV test lab has specialized equipment for measuring light and color, including a Konica Minolta CS-2000 spectroradiometer, a Murideo Sig-G 4K HDR signal generator and an AVPro Connect 8x8 4K HDR distribution matrix. We use Portrait Displays CalMan Ultimate software to evaluate every television we review. In every CNET TV review, three or more similar TVs are compared side by side in various lighting conditions, playing different media, including movies, TV shows and games, and across a variety of test categories, from color to video processing to gaming to HDR. Our reviews also account for design, features, smart TV performance, HDMI input and gaming compatibility, and other factors.

One important aspect of image quality we test is overall brightness. Here's how it compares in nits across select TVs listed above.

Light output in nits

TV Brightest mode (HDR)Accurate mode (HDR)Brightest mode (SDR)Accurate mode (SDR)
Samsung QN65Q90B 3,3161,9812,625974
TCL 65QM850G 1,9751,9751,7391,448
Hisense 65U8K 1,9661,9661,7201,240
LG OLED65G3 1,3781,378725724
Samsung QN65S95C 1,3481,326238648
LG OLED65C3 861817501464
Vizio M65QXM-K03 939742958608
Roku TV Plus 514455579404

Check out How We Test TVs for more details.

Factors to consider when choosing a TV

With all the TVs available today, and all the technical terms and jargon associated with television technology, it can be tough to figure out what's important. Here's a quick guide to help cut through the confusion.

Price: TVs range in price from $100 to more than $2,000. Smaller screens are cheaper, well-known brands are more expensive, and spending more money can also get you better image quality. Most entry-level TVs have a good enough picture for most people, but TVs last a long time, so it might be worth spending more to get a better picture. It's also best to shop for a TV in the fall, when prices are lower.

Screen size: Bigger is better in our book. We recommend a size of at least 43 inches for a bedroom TV and at least 55 inches for a living room or main TV -- and 65 inches or larger is best. More than any other "feature," stepping up in TV screen size is the best use of your money. One of the most common post-TV-purchase complaints we've heard is from people who didn't go big enough. And we almost never hear people complain that their TV is too large.

Capability: When it comes to entry-level TVs, the most important feature is what kind of smart TV system the TV uses. Among midrange models, look for a feature including full-array local dimming, mini-LED and 120Hz refresh rate, which (unlike some other extras) do help improve the picture, in our experience. And among high-end TVs, OLED technology is your best bet.

For more TV buying advice, check out How to Buy a TV.

85-inch TV FAQ

Is an 85-inch TV too big?

It depends on your room size, seating distance and personal taste. For a large living room or den, an 85-inch TV is generally excellent, but it's too big for smaller living rooms or most bedrooms. If you sit closer to the screen you don't need as large a TV for the best experience. For maximum theatrical impact, according to THX and SMPTE, you should be between 13 and 15 feet from an 85-inch screen, although many viewers will find it more comfortable to sit a bit further back than that. Every 85-inch TV has 4K resolution, and if you have 20/20 vision you can sit as close as about 4.5 feet from the screen and still not discern individual pixels. 

How wide is an 85-inch TV?

Most 85-inch TVs measure around 74 inches wide. Because the frames around newer TV screens are typically quite narrow, 85-inch TV widths don't vary much. Models with very slim frames are on the lower end -- the 85-inch Samsung QN90A measures 74.5 inches wide for example, while the slightly thicker-framed 85-inch TCL 4-Series is 74.9 inches wide. If you're not planning to wall-mount the TV, you generally want the piece of furniture supporting the TV to measure at least as wide as the TV itself, and preferably a few inches wider. Refer to the manufacturer's website for exact dimensions of a particular 83-inch or 85-inch TV.

How much does an 85-inch TV weigh?

An 85-inch TV weighs between 90 and 120 pounds with its stand, but this varies significantly depending on the type of TV. The carbon-fiber LG C3 83-inch TV weighs 92 pounds with the stand, for example, while the 85-inch Samsung QN90C weighs 110 pounds with the stand. Removing the stand allows you to wall-mount the TV and reduces its weight (stands can weigh up to 20 pounds). Shipping weight (box, accessories, etc.) adds another 10 to 20 pounds. Refer to the manufacturer's website for exact weights of a particular 85-inch TV.

