The 2020 Subaru Forester is a wholesome choice

You know something.
I used to think you had to live in Boulder, Colorado and sell magical healing crystals for a living or work as a freelance pet astrologer in order to drive a Subaru, But I was wrong.
It turns out a lot of average folks own them, too.
In fact, last year, more than 180,000 people took home a new Forrester, which was enough to make it Subaru second best selling model in America, just behind the outback.
I mean, what are the chances of that happening?
Anyway, join me and let's find out what makes this small crossover so gosh darn popular.
Helping it appeal to more than just hippies.
The forester is spacious inside and well made.
Its cabin is premium at least in upscale limited trim and its unexpectedly refined This crossover is also affordably priced and posts some pretty solid fuel economy numbers.
Thanks to standard all-wheel drive and nearly nine inches of ground clearance, it's perfect for people that live an active lifestyle.
Look at how happy they are in this stock photo, or this one.
I bet they all drive Subarus.
Of course, I'd personally rather have a vehicle that helps me live a sedentary lifestyle.
But that's just me ensuring the forester doesn't fall behind rivals like the Toyota RAV for Honda CRV and Ford Escape.
Subaru has made a number of improvements for 2020.
The tire pressure monitoring system has been upgraded and the adaptive cruise control now Has lane-centering capability.
Beyond that, there's a new rear seat reminder function, so you don't forget anything important in the back.
The Forester is offered in five different trim levels.
There's Base, Premium, Sport Limited and touring, but no matter the model you get just one power train is offered, and if you are hoping for a turbo charger or a manual gearbox, you're going to be sorely disappointed though probably Probably not surprised.
You see, behind this chrome outlined grill you find a 2.5 liter, boxer four cylinder engine.
It's good for 182 horsepower and 176 pound feed of.
Tour and it is paired exclusively to a linear tronic continuously variable transmission.
Now when shifted manually, it can provide up to seven simulated imitation ersatz gears.
Neat.
As for the interior there are lots of soft plastics and contrast stitching in this tester.
Plus the seats are quite comfortable and overall this cabin is a lot nicer than you might expect for a Subaru,
And I think it's a step up from what you get in the Ford Escape, and it might even be better than the RAV4's interior.
Storage space behind the second row seat is quite generous.
With that back rest up, you get 35.4 cubic feet of junk hauling room.
Fold it down, that number grows to 76.1, which is a bit more than you get in many rivals.
But now let's take a moment to talk tech front and centre on the dashboard is a high resolution touchscreen measuring eight inches from corner to corner.
Naturally it is home to Subaru starlink infotainment system.
Now the usual equipment is baked right in things like Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Now embedded navigation is available in this limited trim model.
We do have it in this This particular vehicle, though there is an additional charge for that feature.
Surprisingly, I like this infotainment arrangement better than the one with that massive 11.6 inch portrait display that you can get in other Subaru models.
This one seems more responsive and, frankly, easier to use.
As for safety and security, the Forester earned a Top Safety Pick plus rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety that is, of course, the best score that they hand out.
Beyond that I site which is Subaru suite of advanced driver ADS is also standard across the Forester range.
This includes things of course like adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, and lane keeping assist.
This vehicle also features blind spot monitor Turn with rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beams, adaptive headlamps, leather seating surfaces, 18 inch wheels and even keyless entry with push button start.
That's more features than you can shake a stick at.
Believe me, I tried Now this is just my opinion, but I think automakers need to start introducing some anti safety features.
I'm talking about things like forward collision, encouragement, swerve, assist automatic, no beam headlights.
These are things that will really help keep motorists on their toes and Off their phones.
Forrester is built on the Subaru global platform, which means it's safe, solid, and sophisticated.
Pretty much everything you want in a modern vehicle.
For the most part, this crossover is plenty refined the ride is smooth, though there is just a tiny bit more wind noise at highway speed than I would like.
Even though it's got a naturally aspirated engine performance is perfectly adequate.
The forester accelerates with relative ease if not quite tires squealing bigger, I wish it had a little bit more passing power and higher speeds but honestly, there is more than enough giddy up for probably 90% of customers.
The engine is also quiet and smooth emitting none of the tractor sounds, boxer engines have typically been known for, and I'm glad that they have finally civilized their power trains though I'm sure some people will miss.
That whole grain grittiness they used to provide.
This CVT is mostly agreeable.
Like other continuously variable transmissions on the market today it will simulate gear changes under heavier acceleration to help reduce engine droning.
Ofcourse it also boosts fuel economy.
The forester here stickers at 26 miles per gallon city and 33 Highway not bad figures for something with standard all wheel drive.
Now in mixed motoring you should expect about 29 mpg combined.
With a tall and airy interior, the Forrester does feel a little bit top heavy.
I mean just look at all the headroom I have, and I'm six foot tall.
There's also a small amount of body roll when you negotiate corners, though nothing too alarming.
Appealing to starving artists and other Bohemian sorts, the Subaru Forester is quite affordable.
The base version kicks off at just about 25,5, including $1,010 in destination charges.
But even this high-end limited model, with all sorts of bells and whistles, buzzers and [UNKNOWN], was still quite reasonable.
Checking out for just $33,800.
The Forrester's wholesome goodness is making even jaded old Craig Cole hungry for some high fiber granola and new pair of Birkenstocks.
I think I'm gonna go buy some incense and maybe get my chakras aligned, so I will see you need time.
Or rather you'll see me, but Whatever.
